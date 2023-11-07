JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Eudora’s Mississippi Brasserie will hold its grand opening on Wednesday, November 15.

The upscale restaurant will offer Southern cuisine with French influence is located in The District at Eastover in the space previously occupied by Fine & Dandy.

“We recognized the flourishing restaurant community here and wanted to play a part,” said owner Tyler Alford. “With that said, we are incredibly proud of our executive chef, Tab Fuqua, and his exceptional ability to offer delicious food with the locally sourced ingredients he values so much.”

Guests can enjoy Eudora’s seven days a week for lunch and dinner from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Brunch begins at 9:00 a.m. on weekends, and breakfast items such as coffee and burritos are served at a walk-up “grab & go” window on week-days beginning at 8:00 a.m. Happy Hour is 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. each day, all day on Mondays.