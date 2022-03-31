NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – The 2022 Natchez Euro Fest Classic European Auto & Motorcycle Show will be held on April 23.

The sixth annual show will be held on Broadway Street in Downtown Natchez starting at 10:00 a.m. Autos and motorcycles from across the country will be at the event.

Before the event in Natchez, there will be a 2022 Euro Fest Road Rally on Friday, April 22 to St. Francisville, Louisiana. There will be four legs of the rally for participants coming in from multiple directions:

Jackson, via Natchez to St. Francisville, departing at 8:00 a.m.

New Orleans, via Baton Rouge to St. Francisville, departing at 9:30 a.m.

Natchez direct to St. Francisville departing at 10:30 a.m.

Baton Rouge to St. Francisville, departing at 11:00 a.m.

The drives will gather in St. Francisville around 12:00 p.m. for lunch. The exact departure locations will be released at a later date.

The Friday evening reception will be hosted at The Natchez Grand Hotel. Awards will include Best In Class and Outstanding In Class of 16 Different categories, 7 Sponsor’s Choice, and Best of Natchez Vintage and Nouveau.

Additionally the Mayor’s Travel Awards will be presented for autos built in 1997 or before as well as an award for those built after 1997.

