RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The 16th Annual Renaissance Euro Fest Classic European Automobile & Motorcycle Show will return to Ridgeland this year!

Euro Fest is an all-European automobile and motorcycle show. The event will be held at the Renaissance at Colony Park October 13-14, 2023.

It is a free event to both spectators and participants. In the past 15 years, Euro Fest has attracted more than 200,000 attendees that have come to view more than 1,600 entries from 12 Southeastern states.

Events kick off on Friday, October 13 with the escorted BMW Renaissance Road Rally Drive beginning at 3:00 p.m. at the Renaissance at Colony Park. The caravan rolls to the Town of Livingston and returns to Renaissance at Colony Park at 4:30 p.m. Participants and sponsors are invited to the “Packet Pick Up Party” and reception at Lee Michael’s from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The main event opens to the public at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 14. Attendees can enjoy a Bavarian-style beer garden, music from Polka band the Delta Krauts, and fare from food truck Barbeque Shine as they peruse the exhibits.

More than 150 vehicles will be shown and judged, plus 75 vehicles will be displayed in a Club Corral on the east lawn of the Renaissance. Awards will be presented at 4:00 p.m. and the show will conclude at 5:00 p.m.