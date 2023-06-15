NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – There could soon be an easier way for event organizers and those with electric vehicles to access electric power in Natchez.

The Natchez Democrat reported the Board of Aldermen approved advertising for general contractors for the purchase and installation of up to six electrical pedestals, as well as one EV charging station, at the Bluff.

Officials said the project received approval from the city’s preservation commission in March. The project was also approved by the Mississippi Department of Archives and History (MDAH) landmark permit committee in May.

There’s no word on when the electric power will be available to use at the Bluff.