The Mississippi’s Women’s Economic Security Initiative hosted two events today, in honor of National Black Women’s Equal Pay Day.

The events, called 2019 Coffee Con, are part of a national push to encourage conversations about key issues impacting Black women in the United States.

2019 Coffee Con gatherings were held in Jackson and Gulfport.

Happening Now: Mississippi Black Women’s Roundtable celebrates #NationalBlackWomensPayDay. The discussion of how black women, and women in particular are paid less and discriminated in the workplace. Posted by WJTV 12 News on Thursday, August 22, 2019