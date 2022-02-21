JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Saturday, March 5, the Mississippi Symphony Orchestra (MSO) and the Mississippi Museum of Art (MMA) will host an hour-long conversation between Dr. Maryemma Graham and Dr. Ebony Lumumba,

The Northside Sun reported the two will discuss the life and work of poet and writer Margaret Walker.

The pre-concert event will be held at the Museum from 5:00 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. and followed by the symphony’s premiere performance of Three Songs on Poems by Margaret Walker at Thalia Mara Hall at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for the concerts are $29 and up. Students and children (ages 4-18) can purchase $5 tickets.