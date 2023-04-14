JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (April 14 through 16) around Mississippi.
Central Mississippi:
Vicksburg Arts and Music Festival – Friday & Saturday – Vicksburg
- Bring a lawn chair or blanket to the Vicksburg Convention Center will host for two evenings of live music and local vendors.
Nature Day 2023 – Saturday – Clinton
- Join the Clinton Community Nature Center for plant sales, booths, live music, food, crafts and more.
South Jackson Parade & Festival – Saturday – Jackson
- The Association of South Jackson Neighborhoods will host a 5K, parade and festival.
Spring into Wellness 2023 – Saturday – Jackson
- The University of Mississippi Medical Center will host a 5K and health fair for the community. There will be a bounce house, yoga, Zumba, snack demos, massages and more.
Pooch-A-Palooza – Saturday – Natchez
- Support the Natchez Adams County Humane Society with crawfish, bands, a silent auction, raffles and a cornhole tournament.
JXN TattooSoul & Arts Festival – All weekend – Jackson
- Get a tattoo or watch tattoo artists work. Expect food trucks and live music, too.
Pine Belt:
Eggz-otic Egg Hunt – Saturday – Hattiesburg
- Visit the Hattiesburg Zoo to find Easter eggs hidden around the property. Each egg contains a prize.
Crawfest – Saturday – Laurel
- Gather in Downtown Laurel for crawfish tastings, music and more.