JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (April 14 through 16) around Mississippi.

Central Mississippi:

Vicksburg Arts and Music Festival – Friday & Saturday – Vicksburg

Bring a lawn chair or blanket to the Vicksburg Convention Center will host for two evenings of live music and local vendors.

Nature Day 2023 – Saturday – Clinton

Join the Clinton Community Nature Center for plant sales, booths, live music, food, crafts and more.

South Jackson Parade & Festival – Saturday – Jackson

The Association of South Jackson Neighborhoods will host a 5K, parade and festival.

Spring into Wellness 2023 – Saturday – Jackson

The University of Mississippi Medical Center will host a 5K and health fair for the community. There will be a bounce house, yoga, Zumba, snack demos, massages and more.

Pooch-A-Palooza – Saturday – Natchez

Support the Natchez Adams County Humane Society with crawfish, bands, a silent auction, raffles and a cornhole tournament.

JXN TattooSoul & Arts Festival – All weekend – Jackson

Get a tattoo or watch tattoo artists work. Expect food trucks and live music, too.

Pine Belt:

Eggz-otic Egg Hunt – Saturday – Hattiesburg

Visit the Hattiesburg Zoo to find Easter eggs hidden around the property. Each egg contains a prize.

Crawfest – Saturday – Laurel

Gather in Downtown Laurel for crawfish tastings, music and more.