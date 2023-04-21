JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (April 21 through 23) around Mississippi.

Central Mississippi:

Taste of the Mediterranean – Friday – Jackson

Jackson Greek Fest will host a day of Greek celebration with plate lunches, wine tastings, dancing and more. Make sure to grab tickets ahead of time!

Moonlight, Music and Meteors – Friday – Jackson

Spend an evening under the stars with the Mississippi Symphony Orchestra at the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science.

Ballet, BBQ and Blues – Friday – Jackson

Enjoy this celebration of dance with some local barbeque.

Taste of the Blues 2023 – Saturday – Crystal Springs

Visit Downtown Crystal Springs for this free event featuring musicians, local artists, food vendors and craft vendors.

Martin’s Downtown Fish Fry Outdoor Concert Series – Saturday – Jackson

Hear live performances from multiple artists while enjoying this fish fry.

Walk MS Jackson – Saturday – Jackson

Register now to help raise funds for Mississippians with multiple sclerosis.

Vintage Market Days of Mississippi – All weekend – Jackson

Don’t miss this three-day “Lavender and Lemonade” shopping event. Shop for art, antiques, home decor, clothing, handmade treasures, jewelry, outdoor furnishings, treats, seasonal plantings and more.

Pine Belt:

HAAR Crawfish Boil – Saturday – Hattiesburg

Visit Patio 44 for all-you-can-eat crawfish. The event will benefit Kids Hub.

Spring Fest – Saturday – Laurel

Expect over 100 vendors, fair food, face painting and more at the South Mississippi Fairgrounds.

Have an event you’d like to see featured? Send us the details at news@wjtv.com.