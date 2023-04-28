JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (April 28 through 30) around Mississippi.

Central Mississippi:

Byram Swinging Bridge Festival – Friday and Saturday – Byram

The City of Byram will host the annual Swinging Bridge Festival from April 28-29. There will be food, craft vendors, a car show and a carnival.

Brandon Jubilee Days – Friday, Saturday and Sunday – Brandon

The Brandon Jubilee Days 2023 is a new festival in Brandon. There will be midway carnival fun, the Jubilee Artist’s Market, Jubilee Juke 5k Trail Run, music and fireworks.

Lynyrd Skynyrd Concert – Saturday – Brandon

Lynyrd Skynyrd will perform at the Brandon Amphitheater as part of the Brandon Jubilee Days events. They will be joined by special guest Randy Houser.

An Evening With North Mississippi All Stars – Friday – Jackson

Enjoy a full bar, small bites from Saltine, and a night of live music at Duling Hall.

Jackson Hoopfest – Friday, Saturday and Sunday – Jackson

The Tour is bringing top programs to the Sip to Battle.

Mudbug Weekend – Friday, Saturday and Sunday – Pelahatchie

Join Jellystone Park Pelahatchie – Yogi On The Lake for its annual Mudbug Weekend, featuring mudbugs and music!

The Book of Mormon – Friday and Saturday – Jackson

The nine-time Tony Award-winning Best Musical The Book of Mormon will be at Thalia Mara Hall in Jackson.

The Wayne Rabb Memorial Rodeo – Friday and Saturday – Natchez

Features The Trixie Chicks & Trick Riders, Tim “Wild thing” Lepard & Team Ghost Riders!

Over the Edge – Saturday – Jackson

The goal of Over the Edge with Friends is to raise critically-needed funds to support the sick and injured children of Children’s of Mississippi.

CARA’s Dog Days of Summer – Saturday – Rankin County

CARA’s Dog Days of Summer is the largest fundraiser each year to benefit the shelter pets of CARA. This is an exciting family and pet event with tons of activities for the entire family to enjoy.

Market & Music on the Square – Saturday – Richland

Enjoy a free concert and food trucks!

Lynch Street Festival – Saturday – Jackson

The Lynch Street Cultural Arts Festival presents a free carnival-like setting that features a main stage on one end of Lynch Street and vendors selling food, books, t-shirts and other goods along the sidewalks of the streets.

2023 Gospel Spring Mixer – Saturday – Jackson

Come out for a night of Praise and Celebration with gospel artist Jekalyn Carr.

Metro Master Gardeners Annual Plant Sale – Saturday – Jackson

The Master Gardeners have propagated a wide variety of native and naturalized heirloom plants, perennials, shrubs and trees.

2023 Spring Concert – Sunday – Clinton

The Mississippi Chorus concludes its season with a celebration of choral classics.

Pine Belt:

Thomas Hall Rock Ensemble – Friday – Hattiesburg

Thomas Hall is a newly formed rock ensemble in the Winter’s School of Music at William Carey University under the direction of guitar professor, David Bryan.

April’s Art Market – Saturday – Hattiesburg

Explore local art or create your own, exchange a few plants and dance with USA Dance Chapter 6116!

Lauren Rogers Museum of Art Birthday Party – Sunday – Laurel

Celebrate the museum’s 100th birthday at this free family festival with hands-on art activities, community crafts, and cake!

William Carey Choral Final Spring Concert – Sunday – Hattiesburg

Join the William Carey University Chorale as they perform their final spring concert at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Hattiesburg.