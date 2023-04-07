JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (April 7 through 9) around Mississippi.
Central Mississippi:
Mississippi Braves vs. Biloxi Shuckers – Friday – Pearl
- Celebrate opening night with fireworks, a Trustmark Dash for Cash and a kids run.
Kountry Wayne – Friday – Jackson
- Tickets for the Kountry Wayne Help Is On The Way Comedy Tour start at $35.
Hometown Spring Market – Friday & Saturday – Brandon
- Don’t miss this shopping event along with food trucks, prizes, live music, a petting zoo and more.
Koe Wetzel – Saturday – Brandon
- Tickets to see singer Koe Wetzel perform at the Brandon Amphitheater start at $37.
Mississippi Braves vs. Biloxi Shuckers – Saturday – Pearl
- Stay after the game for a firework show.
Artillery Drill and Firing Demonstrations – Saturday – Vicksburg
- Experience the power of Civil War artillery with the historic weapons crew at the Vicksburg National Military Park.
Vicksburg Second Saturday – Saturday – Vicksburg
- Listen to live local music and shop in Downtown Vicksburg.
Mississippi Braves vs. Biloxi Shuckers – Sunday – Pearl
- Fans can expect the Sunday Family Fun Day with a pre-game egg hunt and kids run the bases after the game.
Pine Belt:
Egg Hunt and Photos – Saturday – Hattiesburg
- Peter Cottontail will visit the Hattiesburg library for an egg hunt and photos.