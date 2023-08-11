JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (August 11-13) around Mississippi.
Central Mississippi:
A Taste of Vicksburg – Vicksburg – Friday
- Each month will feature local entertainers, artists, or history buffs to share Vicksburg’s rich culture and history. This month will feature Jordan Rushing.
Spencer Thomas with Rosemary Panella – Jackson – Friday
- Thomas returns to his hometown with a special acoustic evening.
NuNeoSoul – Jackson – Friday
- Hal & Mal’s presents NuNeoSoul (A Downbeat Experience) with special guest Vitamin Cea.
College Night at the Chopping Block – Vicksburg – Friday
- This event will be from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the Chopping Block.
Restoring Hope Weekend – Natchez – Friday and Saturday
- There will be house tours, high tea, brunch, free events and you’ll even be able to tour Pearl and a new secret project.
2023 Mississippi Invitational – Jackson – Friday, Saturday & Sunday
- The 2023 Mississippi Invitational is a survey of recent works created by contemporary visual artists living and working in the state. The exhibition will feature works across a variety of media.
Jurassic Quest – Jackson – Friday, Saturday & Sunday
- Jurassic Quest is the world’s largest, most popular dino event with unique and exciting experiences for the whole family. Observe the herd of life size animatronic dinosaurs including Apatosaurus, Spinosaurus and T-Rex!
Permian Monsters: Life Before the Dinosaurs Exhibit – Jackson – Friday, Saturday & Sunday
- Step back in time nearly 300 million years when bizarre-looking animals dominated life on land and sea. Learn about the greatest extinction the world has ever seen.
Exhibition: Splash & Bubbles: Dive In, Lend a Fin! – Jackson – Friday, Saturday & Sunday
- Join Splash, Bubbles and the Reeftown Rangers to explore marine biology, ocean science and different ocean ecosystems at the Mississippi Children’s Museum.
Solidarity Now! 1968 Poor People’s Campaign Exhibit – Jackson – Friday, Saturday & Sunday
- This traveling exhibit explores a pivotal grassroots movement of the civil rights era: the Poor People’s Campaign of 1968. Solidarity Now! also examines the six-week protest community in Washington D.C. that called the nation’s attention to the effects of poverty on millions of Americans.
Aquatic Animals Day – Jackson – Saturday
- In conjunction with the summer visiting exhibit Splash and Bubbles: Dive In, Lend a Fin!, children will be able to learn about sea creatures and participate in different activities. Special guests from the Mississippi Aquarium will be onsite.
Kat Timpf – Jackson – Saturday
- Kat Timpf is a writer, comedian, and libertarian commentator.
Glow Night at the Chopping Block – Vicksburg – Saturday
- This event will be from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the Chopping Block.
Blue Water Highway – Jackson – Saturday
- Blue Water Highway is an Austin-based folk-rock band known for their soulful three-part harmonies, thoughtful songwriting, inventive arrangements, and live performances.
Back to School Bash – Jackson – Saturday
- There will be live music, face painting, photo booths and more.
August Second Saturday – Vicksburg – Saturday
- Second Saturday is an opportunity for the community to shop downtown, listen to live music, learn from featured artists and artisans, and much more.
Summer Cooking Series at Catfish Row Museum – Vicksburg – Saturday
- This event will feature the American Heart Association with Miss Mississippi Outstanding Teen Nataleigh Nix.
BTC Market – Jackson – Saturday
- There will be local vendors, live music, and small business pop ups!
African American Genealogy Workshop: County Records – Jackson – Saturday
- This workshop will demonstrate how to trace African American genealogy using county records such as wills (probate and estate records), deeds, and marriage records.
Mississippi Farmers Market – Jackson – Saturday
- From persimmons to peaches, from bok choy to butter beans, the Mississippi Farmers Market is the one place to go for the freshest fruits and vegetables that are grown in the state.
Natchez Farmer’s Market – Natchez – Saturday
- There will be live fresh produce, baked goods, fresh dairy, and arts and crafts all from local growers and artists.
Lemonade Day – Brandon – Saturday and Sunday
- The goal of Lemonade Day is to give all children the opportunity to learn to make money through their own business, so they can “spend a little, save a little, and share a little.” All profits created by the lemonade stands are the child’s to keep.
Luke Bryan – Brandon – Sunday
- Luke Bryan’s “Country on Tour” is set to make a stop in Brandon. Special guests Tyler Braden, Ashley Cooke, Conner Smith and DJ Rock will also perform.
It’s in the Voices Screening – Jackson – Sunday
- Visitors are invited for a free Sunday screening of It’s in the Voices. This documentary tells the story of the 1970 oral history project in Washington County that examined topics regarding Black educators in the Mississippi Delta and the Great Mississippi Flood of 1927.
Mississippi Soul Food Festival – Crystal Springs – Sunday
- There will be several other small business vendors including clothing, accessories, jewelry, bath & body, men’s wear, health, and so much more.
Pine Belt:
Storytime at the Hattiesburg Zoo – Hattiesburg – Friday
- The Hattiesburg Zoo will host a free STORYTIME event geared for children who are not yet in school, and their caregivers. Spots for each STORYTIME session are limited, and available on a first-come, first served basis.
PHO and Banh Mi Popup – Hattiesburg – Friday
- The event will be held at Southern Prohibition.
Pine Belt Women’s Expo – Hattiesburg – Friday and Saturday
- This event is an important part of the Pine Belt community, connecting women with information, products and services that enhance their lives.
Make Your Mark: Mississippi High School Drawing Exhibition – Hattiesburg – Friday and Saturday
- Art exhibition featuring drawings by high school students from across the state of Mississippi.
New Exhibit at Hattiesburg Pocket Museum – Hattiesburg – Friday, Saturday & Sunday
- The Hattiesburg Pocket Museum has a new exhibit every month, so be sure to head downtown for a small surprise!
Downtown Hattiesburg Farmers Market – Hattiesburg – Saturday
- People can come out and purchase from their local vendors, experience good music, games, yoga, and more.
Bulls, Bands & Barrels – Hattiesburg – Saturday
- Bulls, Bands & Barrels will feature Ian Munsick with Tanner Usrey and Colin Stough.
STEM Saturday – Hattiesburg – Saturday
- There will be a new and engaging activity fit for a wide range of learners. Activities may include explorative building, science projects, and many other exciting opportunities!