JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (August 18-20) around Mississippi.
Central Mississippi:
Food Truck Friday in the Park – Jackson – Friday
- Food Truck Friday will be held every first, third and fifth Friday of the month at Smith Park. This will be a multi-vendor event.
Gimme Gimme Disco – Jackson – Friday
- Hal & Mal’s presents Gimme Gimme Disco: A Dance Party Inspired by ABBA by Best Night Ever
Mississippi Book Festival Pre-Party – Jackson – Friday
- This event will feature Lee Durkee, Greg Marshall, Lauren Rhoades and Lucas Schaefer with a DJ set by DJ Bizzlebluebland.
Friday Nights at Milepost 89 – Clinton – Friday
- This month’s music offering will feature Answered Prayer Gospel Band. They incorporate traditional and gospel bluegrass while adding blues and country to their forte.
2023 Mississippi Invitational – Jackson – Friday, Saturday & Sunday
- The 2023 Mississippi Invitational is a survey of recent works created by contemporary visual artists living and working in the state. The exhibition will feature works across a variety of media.
Permian Monsters: Life Before the Dinosaurs Exhibit – Jackson – Friday, Saturday & Sunday
- Step back in time nearly 300 million years when bizarre-looking animals dominated life on land and sea. Learn about the greatest extinction the world has ever seen.
Exhibition: Splash & Bubbles: Dive In, Lend a Fin! – Jackson – Friday, Saturday & Sunday
- Join Splash, Bubbles and the Reeftown Rangers to explore marine biology, ocean science and different ocean ecosystems at the Mississippi Children’s Museum.
Solidarity Now! 1968 Poor People’s Campaign Exhibit – Jackson – Friday, Saturday & Sunday
- This traveling exhibit explores a pivotal grassroots movement of the civil rights era: the Poor People’s Campaign of 1968. Solidarity Now! also examines the six-week protest community in Washington D.C. that called the nation’s attention to the effects of poverty on millions of Americans.
Mississippi Book Festival – Jackson – Saturday
- The giant literary lawn party will be held on the grounds of the State Capitol. This event will bring together nearly 200 authors for a jam-packed day of literary learnings, events and fun.
Mississippi Book Festival Hot Fest Cool Down – Jackson – Saturday
- Wind up the hottest book event of the year at a downtown Jackson institution for the after-party. Enjoy good food, cold drinks, and live music.
KixCon – Ridgeland – Saturday
- KixCon Northpark is a celebration of all things sneaker! From fashion to fitness, Back-to-School or mental health, sneakers have become a staple in everyday life.
JSU Crop Drop – Jackson – Saturday
- Jackson State will host the bi-annual Crop Drop in the Blackburn Middle School parking lot from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 pm. JSU student volunteers will distribute 10,000 pounds of sweet potatoes to the community.
Summer Movie Night – Pearl – Saturday
- The new Super Mario Bros. movie will be featured inside the Pearl Community Center. Admission is free, but this will be limited to the first 300 guests.
Women’s Entrepreneurship Summit – Vicksburg – Saturday
- This event aims to elevate Black women-owned businesses at the Vicksburg Convention Center.
Summer Cooking Series – Vicksburg – Saturday
- This event will feature culinary chef Nick Wallace, who was voted best chef in Jackson.
Mulberry Rose Tasting – Vicksburg – Saturday
- This event will be from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Mulberry Vicksburg.
Mississippi Farmers Market – Jackson – Saturday
- From persimmons to peaches, from bok choy to butter beans, the Mississippi Farmers Market is the one place to go for the freshest fruits and vegetables that are grown in the state.
Natchez Farmer’s Market – Natchez – Saturday
- There will be live fresh produce, baked goods, fresh dairy, and arts and crafts all from local growers and artists.
Brunch at Mulberry Vicksburg – Vicksburg – Saturday
- This will be start at 11:00 a.m. at the Mulberry Vicksburg.
2nd Annual Bob Canon Sunday Gospel & Jazz Brunch – Natchez – Sunday
- The brunch will feature Ora Reed and Kimble Funchess with special guest Amy Allen.
Pine Belt:
Storytime at the Hattiesburg Zoo – Hattiesburg – Friday
- The Hattiesburg Zoo will host a free STORYTIME event geared for children who are not yet in school, and their caregivers. Spots for each STORYTIME session are limited, and available on a first-come, first served basis.
New Exhibit at Hattiesburg Pocket Museum – Hattiesburg – Friday, Saturday & Sunday
- The Hattiesburg Pocket Museum has a new exhibit every month, so be sure to head downtown for a small surprise!
Hub City Wine Festival – Hattiesburg – Saturday
- The Little Wine Shoppe will bring wine from all over the world to downtown Hattiesburg. There will be live music. All attendees must be 21+.
Southern Miss Fanfest – Hattiesburg – Saturday
- Designed for your entire Golden Eagle family to enjoy, Fanfest will feature a view of practice, opportunities to interact with players and hear from Head Coach Will Hall. Children will have the opportunity to meet and interact with football players and Seymour on the field following practice.
The Disco Delta Funk Tour – Hattiesburg – Saturday
- Float Like a Buffalo is rock with funk, ska, reggae, and jam influences. Nods to the funk of Lettuce and The Motet, jam of Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, rock of Red Hot Chili Peppers and Chicago Transit Authority, soul of James Brown, & high-energy guitar licks of Jimi Hendrix all combine to make a unique sound.
Pick-Up Community Volleyball Game – Hattiesburg – Sunday
- There will be pick-up games of U.S. volleyball the first and third Sunday of each month at the Ben McNair Gym. No equipment is needed.