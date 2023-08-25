JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (August 25-27) around Mississippi.

Central Mississippi:

Private Screening of the Motion Picture “Till” – Jackson – Friday

Part of the Emmett Till 68th Anniversary Commemoration Weekend, a private screening of the motion picture “Till” will be shown at the Two Mississippi Museums.

Best Night Ever: Taylor’s Version – Jackson – Friday

Hal & Mal’s will present “Best Night Ever: Taylor’s Version.”

Red Brick Roads Music and Arts Festival – Clinton – Friday & Saturday

Organizers announced that Flow Tribe, an American funk rock band based in New Orleans, Louisiana, will headline the festival on Saturday evening. Nashville-based artist Jervis Campbell will be the headliner for opening night.

Mississippi Film Summit – Jackson – Friday & Saturday

The event will bring together resident crew, ex-pats, industry pros and other creatives for professional development and to discuss, celebrate and plan for the future of the film industry in Mississippi.

2023 Mississippi Invitational – Jackson – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

The 2023 Mississippi Invitational is a survey of recent works created by contemporary visual artists living and working in the state. The exhibition will feature works across a variety of media.

Permian Monsters: Life Before the Dinosaurs Exhibit – Jackson – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Step back in time nearly 300 million years when bizarre-looking animals dominated life on land and sea. Learn about the greatest extinction the world has ever seen.

Exhibition: Splash & Bubbles: Dive In, Lend a Fin! – Jackson – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Join Splash, Bubbles and the Reeftown Rangers to explore marine biology, ocean science and different ocean ecosystems at the Mississippi Children’s Museum.

Solidarity Now! 1968 Poor People’s Campaign Exhibit – Jackson – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

This traveling exhibit explores a pivotal grassroots movement of the civil rights era: the Poor People’s Campaign of 1968. Solidarity Now! also examines the six-week protest community in Washington D.C. that called the nation’s attention to the effects of poverty on millions of Americans.

Black Jacket Symphony presents The Eagles Hotel California – Jackson – Saturday

The Black Jacket Symphony will recreate the Eagles’ iconic album Hotel California, live in its entirety, note for note, sound for sound, plus a full set of the Eagles’ greatest hits.

JXN Roller Derby – Jackson – Saturday

Come watch this fast-paced, full-contact sport played on quad roller skates by Jackson, Mississippi’s only non-profit, women and LGBTQ-owned roller derby organization during their 2023 season.

Mississippi India Day – Jackson – Saturday

This is a celebration of the Independence of India with music, dance, food and more.

Candle Making Summer Soiree – Ridgeland – Saturday

Learn how to make a luxury candle, savor delectable hors d’oeuvres, get lit with fun games and enjoy curated cocktails. At the end of the event, attendees will take home their personalized luxury candle and also receive a complimentary gift.

Smart Blonde/The Thin Man – Vicksburg – Saturday

The show will begin at 7:00 p.m. at the Strand Theatre, 717 Clay Street.

Mississippi Farmers Market – Jackson – Saturday

From persimmons to peaches, from bok choy to butter beans, the Mississippi Farmers Market is the one place to go for the freshest fruits and vegetables that are grown in the state.

Natchez Farmer’s Market – Natchez – Saturday

There will be live fresh produce, baked goods, fresh dairy, and arts and crafts all from local growers and artists.

Bright Lights – Jackson – Sunday

Instead of an evening street festival, this will be a progressive day of events, starting at Sunflower Oven, moving towards Urban Foxes, and ending at Fertile Ground Beer Co. and Belhaven Town Center. Belhaven businesses will provide signature food or beverages; several locations will host local musical talent; and vendors will be open for business, including Jxn Flea, Beans and Bananas Market, and other local pop-ups.

Pine Belt:

Storytime at the Hattiesburg Zoo – Hattiesburg – Friday

The Hattiesburg Zoo will host a free STORYTIME event geared for children who are not yet in school, and their caregivers. Spots for each STORYTIME session are limited, and available on a first-come, first served basis.

Pride Preview – Hattiesburg – Friday

The University of Southern Mississippi’s Pride of Mississippi Marching Band and the Dixie Darlings will kick off the 2023 football season with Pride Preview.

James W. Meade: A Lifetime of Drawing – Hattiesburg – Friday

Art and Design proudly presents this retrospective exhibition of works by James Walter Meade in celebration of his lifetime of art making and 50+ years of teaching drawing and painting at The University of Southern Mississippi.

Popsicles with the Presidents – Hattiesburg – Friday

Join the Student Alumni Association for Popsicles with the Presidents! Enjoy popsicles, games, music and the chance to hear from University President Joe Paul and Student Government Association President Jonathan Jenkins.

New Exhibit at Hattiesburg Pocket Museum – Hattiesburg – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

The Hattiesburg Pocket Museum has a new exhibit every month, so be sure to head downtown for a small surprise!

HCAC Art Market – Hattiesburg – Saturday

This event hopes to engage locals and visitors to take part in Hattiesburg’s creative economy while celebrating local artists!

Faculty Artist Series – Hattiesburg – Saturday

Dr. Galit Kaunitz will present an oboe recital featuring music by Andrea Clearfield, Philip Freihofner, Jose Siqueira, and Joan Tower.

HattiesDrag – Hattiesburg – Saturday

There will be performances by Claudette Drake-Debois, Gay Goddess, Keke Fox, Kitty Woods, Marilynn Maxwell, Parris DuNoire Foxx, Thighly Minogue, Vynom XCVI and ZAIN.

Switchfoot – Hattiesburg – Sunday

Grammy Award-winning rock band Switchfoot will perform at Hattiesburg’s Historic Saenger Theater. The band is celebrating their triple platinum album The Beautiful Letdown’s 20th anniversary.