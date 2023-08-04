JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (August 4-6) around Mississippi.

Central Mississippi:

Food Truck Friday in the Park – Jackson – Friday

Food Truck Friday will be held every first, third and fifth Friday of the month at Smith Park. This is a multi-vendor event.

Vicksburg National Military Park Fee Free Day – Vicksburg – Friday

In honor of the Anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act, visitors can enjoy free admission at the Vicksburg National Military Park.

Blender Concert Series & Birthday Celebration – Jackson – Friday

The Blender Concert Series will feature Schaefer Llana and 5th Child at Urban Foxes.

The Mash Up Presents: Verbal Verses – Jackson – Friday

Verbal Verses is a open-mic formatted showcase that highlights various styles performing art in Mississippi.

Karlous Miller – Jackson – Friday

Comedian and actor Karlouis Miller is beset known for being a veteran cast member on MTV’s Wild ‘N Out with Nick Cannon. He will be at Thalia Mara Hall on Friday.

Waveform – Jackson – Friday

Hal & Mal’s x DIY JXN present waveform*, They Are Gutting A Body of Water and Teethe.

Mercantile Mississippi – Jackson – Friday & Saturday

Mercantile Mississippi is a unique two-day southern shopping event that celebrates the unique retail offerings available in the Magnolia State and the Southeast.

Mack Daddy – Natchez – Friday & Saturday

Mack Daddy is ready to party with you at the newly renovated Bowie’s Rabbit Hole!

Natchez Little Theatre presents This Bard’s For You – Natchez – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

NLT presents This Bard’s for You: A Collection of Shakespeare’s Best Sonnets, Soliloquies, and Monologues.

Mississippi River Monster Mega Bucks Pro Series – Vicksburg – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

This event 3-day event is presented by SeaArk boats. The evolution continues with the addition of MRM’s Mega Bucs in Vicksburg.

2023 Mississippi Invitational – Jackson – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

The 2023 Mississippi Invitational is a survey of recent works created by contemporary visual artists living and working in the state. The exhibition will feature works across a variety of media.

Permian Monsters: Life Before the Dinosaurs Exhibit – Jackson – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Step back in time nearly 300 million years when bizarre-looking animals dominated life on land and sea. Learn about the greatest extinction the world has ever seen.

Exhibition: Splash & Bubbles: Dive In, Lend a Fin! – Jackson – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Join Splash, Bubbles and the Reeftown Rangers to explore marine biology, ocean science and different ocean ecosystems at the Mississippi Children’s Museum.

Solidarity Now! 1968 Poor People’s Campaign Exhibit – Jackson – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

This traveling exhibit explores a pivotal grassroots movement of the civil rights era: the Poor People’s Campaign of 1968. Solidarity Now! also examines the six-week protest community in Washington D.C. that called the nation’s attention to the effects of poverty on millions of Americans.

Farish Forward Fest – Jackson – Saturday

The inaugural Farish Forward Festival is a one-day celebration that showcases national and local talent, promotes local businesses, and offers a range of activities and attractions for attendees of all ages.

Fondren Fiesta – Jackson – Saturday

The final fiesta of the summer will offer taco trucks and ice-cold margaritas from your local favorite spots.

Live Music at Wardo’s – Natchez – Saturday

Come celebrate back to school at Wardo’s!

Mississippi Farmers Market – Jackson – Saturday

From persimmons to peaches, from bok choy to butter beans, the Mississippi Farmers Market is the one place to go for the freshest fruits and vegetables that are grown in the state.

Natchez Farmer’s Market – Natchez – Saturday

There will be live fresh produce, baked goods, fresh dairy, and arts and crafts all from local growers and artists.

John Swasey – Ridgeland – Saturday and Sunday

John Swasey, esteemed voice actor, will be at Dogmud Tavern for a Meet and Greet August 5th and 6th.

Sidewalk Art Book Sale – Natchez – Saturday and Sunday

The event will take place at the ArtsNatchez Gallery.

Summer Music Series: Emerald Accent – Jackson – Sunday

Join us for the final edition of the Summer Music Series at the Two Mississippi Museums with traditional Irish folk band Emerald Accent.

Pine Belt:

Denim and Diamonds – Hattiesburg – Friday

Denim and Diamonds will feature Madewood Street Music, wine toss, whiskey darts, a live auction and great food with delicious cocktails.

Bulleits + Beer – Hattiesburg – Friday

Bulleits + Beer is a tasting fundraiser benefiting the Blue Line Legacy Fund at the Pinebelt Foundation. This fund provides scholarships to law enforcement officers and their families.

Storytime at the Hattiesburg Zoo – Hattiesburg – Friday

The Hattiesburg Zoo will host a free STORYTIME event geared for children who are not yet in school, and their caregivers. Spots for each STORYTIME session are limited, and available on a first-come, first served basis.

Bennie&Mae’s Back To School Ice Cream Party – Ellisville – Friday

Come celebrate the first day of school with 10% off of ice cream for teachers & students!

New Exhibit at Hattiesburg Pocket Museum – Hattiesburg – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

The Hattiesburg Pocket Museum has a new exhibit every month, so be sure to head downtown for a small surprise!

First Saturday – Hattiesburg – Saturday

Downtown businesses will host their own unique events during each First Saturday. There’s always something new to discover during First Saturday from block parties, outdoor markets to gallery openings.

Hub City Floating Art Gallery – Hattiesburg – Saturday

Every First Saturday, the gallery features a collection of different local artists suspended from the support beams of the Switchyard.

Liverpool Legends – Hattiesburg – Saturday

Liverpool Legends are four incredibly talented musicians/actors put together by Louise Harrison, sister of the late George Harrison, to honor her brother’s legacy, and re-create the band that changed the world forever.

Teens End-of-Summer Crafternoon – Hattiesburg – Saturday

The Hattiesburg Library will be holding a crafternoon session for our teen patrons. They will have supplies for creating custom keychains, buttons, assorted jewelry, and more.

Stationery Store Day – Laurel – Saturday

The Be Amazing Paper Company has some fun ways to celebrate and show you some appreciation for your purchase.

Open Mic Night at Lee’s Coffee & Tea – Laurel – Saturday

Open Mic Night returns to Lee’s! Local musicians, poets, etc. come and perform original material, as well as covers, for a laid-back, supportive audience.

Pick-Up Community Volleyball Game – Hattiesburg – Sunday

Join in the pick-up games of U.S. volleyball the first and third Sunday of each month at the Ben McNair Gym. No equipment is needed.