JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (December 1-3) around Mississippi.

Central Mississippi:

S.T.E.M. with Snowflakes – Jackson – Friday

Students, families, and children of all ages will enjoy a morning of snowflake discovery through hands-on, interactive games, experiments, crafts, and stories.

Christmas by Candlelight Tour – Jackson – Friday

Begin the holiday season with a festive flare on a tour of MDAH sites in downtown Jackson. Visit the Mississippi State Capitol, Mississippi Governor’s Mansion, Old Capitol Museum, Museum of Mississippi History, and Mississippi Civil Rights Museum.

Capital City Lights – Jackson – Friday

Returning for a third year, this holiday spectacular brings the collaborative efforts of multiple organizations to the streets of Downtown Jackson.

Jammies at Journey – Jackson – Friday

Wear your most festive pajamas and help kick off everyone’s favorite holiday exhibit, Journey to the North Pole.

Christmas in the City – Jackson – Friday

This year’s event will feature the legendary Willie Clayton, and performances by Kerry Thomas, Scott Albert Johnson, and Sachmoe Phlanagan.

Elf The Musical – Jackson – Friday

A title known the world over, Elf The Musical is based on the cherished 2003 New Line Cinema hit.

Christmas in Olde Towne – Clinton – Friday

The festivities begin with the lighting of the Christmas tree at 6:15 p.m. featuring Arise Choir from Lovett Elementary, followed by The Grinch during Main Street dinner & a movie.

Christmas at the City Hall on the Ridgeland Green – Ridgeland – Friday

Enjoy holiday treats, make holiday crafts, play games, take pictures with Santa, listen to live Christmas music, watch a Christmas movie, and make memories!

Lighting of the Christmas Tree – Brandon – Friday

The Christmas Tree Lighting will take place before the annual Christmas parade.

“Christmas Vacation” Parade – Brandon – Friday

This year’s theme is “Christmas Vacation.”

Rock the Halls – Natchez – Friday

The Natchez Festival of Music is elated to present the Christmas showstopper of the year – Rock the Halls – Christmas Cabaret.

Mississippi State Hospital’s annual Christmas Parade – Whitfield – Friday

This year’s theme is “Top Movies from 1960 to 2010.” Participants are asked to decorate a float with movie themes such as Jurassic Park, Avatar, Jaws, Cleopatra, Ghostbusters, 9 to 5, Grease, Up, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, Finding Nemo, Batman, Men in Black, The Love Bug, Shrek, Spiderman, Cars, The Lion King, and Pirates of the Caribbean. There are no Christmas movies permitted, but each entry is encouraged to add a Christmas twist.

Caroling and Cookies – Vicksburg – Friday

Caroling and Cookies will be presented every Friday prior to Christmas at Duff Green Mansion.

Food Truck Friday – Jackson – Friday

This will be a multi-vendor event that will allow the food truck community to come together and provide good food.

Chimneyville Arts Festival – Ridgeland – Friday and Saturday

Each December, the Chimneyville Arts Festival celebrates artisans while providing patrons a central place to procure new pieces for their own collections and to purchase meaningful gifts.

Belhaven Singing Christmas Tree – Jackson – Friday and Saturday

Belhaven’s Singing Christmas Tree is a rich Belhaven tradition, enjoyed by more than a thousand people each year.

Deck the District Holiday Weekend – Jackson – Friday and Saturday

The two-day holiday event at the District will feature live music, holiday lights and snow, and pictures with Santa.

Natchez Merry Market – Natchez – Friday and Saturday

With almost 150 small business owners, the Natchez Convention Center is transformed into a magical Christmas land.

Ballet Mississippi’s The Nutcracker – Jackson – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

With spectacular sets, costumes, music, and dancing, this performance has become a Mississippi tradition, and this year marks the 40th anniversary.

Magic of Lights – Brandon – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

The Magic of Lights will return to Brandon for a vibrant, drive-through holiday-themed lights display.

Journey to the North Pole – Jackson – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Journey to the North Pole transforms the Gertrude C. Ford Exhibition Hall into a magical winter village of twinkling lights and train cars.

Canton Christmas Festival – Canton – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

The festival will feature Rudolph’s playground, firetruck and train rides, Santa’s cookie shop, children’s rides, photos with Santa, carriage rides and a Christmas interactive village.

Christmas Pilgrimage Tour – Natchez – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

The Christmas tours offer a delightful blend of tradition, history, and holiday cheer, allowing you to immerse yourself in the unique yuletide charm of Natchez.

Linden’s Extrava-Santa Experience – Natchez – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Step into a world where history and holiday cheer intertwine in a mesmerizing display of Christmas splendor.

Christmas Home Tours at Sunnyside – Natchez – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Known as “The Biltmore of Natchez” Sunnyside houses up to thirty of the most beautifully and individually decorated Christmas Trees by Sunnyside’s famous “Elf Squad.”

Possum Ridge Model Train Exhibit Opening – Jackson – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

The Possum Ridge model train exhibit will open at the Two Mississippi Museums.

Permian Monsters: Life Before the Dinosaurs Exhibit – Jackson – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Step back in time nearly 300 million years when bizarre-looking animals dominated life on land and sea. Learn about the greatest extinction the world has ever seen.

Picasso Landscapes: Out of Bounds – Jackson – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

The first museum exhibition to showcase Pablo Picasso’s landscapes and the first ever Picasso solo exhibition to visit Mississippi.

Midtown Holiday Tours – Jackson – Saturday

Tour the one of the coolest neighborhood in Jackson, studios filled to the brim with talented artisans, music, and products made in Midtown.

Home for the Holidays – Jackson – Saturday

The special “Home for the Holidays” show will feature three renowned Texan musicians – Carolyn Wonderland, Marcia Ball, and Shelley Kingwith – for a fun night of holiday themed music.

Christmas Parade – Ridgeland – Saturday

The theme of the parade is Old Time Christmas. The parade will begin and end at Holmes Community College Ridgeland. The parade route will make a square and include Maple street, Jackson street and Sunnybrook Road.

Madison Christmas Parade – Madison – Saturday

The fun starts at Ridgecrest Baptist Church and ends at the Red Caboose with awards, music, pictures, and hot chocolate with Santa.

Rudolph’s Ride (Christmas Parade) – Pearl – Saturday

The parade will take place at the City Hall complex in Pearl.

Christmas Parade – Natchez – Saturday

The parade will start at 6:00 p.m. and will go East on Franklin Street, turn at right Rankin Street, and then West on Main Street.

Jingle Bell Market – Pearl – Saturday

The market has vendors from several states but mostly arts, crafts and boutiques from all over Mississippi.

Lunch with Santa – Natchez – Saturday

A southern, family friendly lunch will be served. There will be raffles, a scavenger hunt, photos with Santa and much more.

Breakfast with Santa – Vicksburg – Saturday

Tickets include a delicious breakfast, photo with Santa, Santa’s souvenirs, crafts, and activities.

Reindeer Run 5K – Vicksburg – Saturday

The course begins at Catfish Row and will take participants through historic downtown Vicksburg.

Yule Run & Christmas Parade – Clinton – Saturday

This is one of the jolly events happening in the City of Clinton.

Holly Days Arts and Crafts Show – Vicksburg – Saturday

Holly Days will feature an assortment of vendors showcasing their products plus local talent will entertain the attendees.

Levee Street Marketplace Christmas Open House – Vicksburg – Saturday

Activities include Mae Mae’s Forever Linx, Massage Plus, Antique Tractor Club, Outdoor Flea Market, T&J Concessions Food Truck and more.

Vicksburg Christmas Parade of Lights – Vicksburg – Saturday

The parade route will be between Belmont Street to Jackson Street.

Mississippi Farmers Market – Jackson – Saturday

From persimmons to peaches, from bok choy to butter beans, the Mississippi Farmers Market is the one place to go for the freshest fruits and vegetables that are grown in the state.

Natchez Farmer’s Market – Natchez – Saturday

There will be live fresh produce, baked goods, fresh dairy, and arts and crafts all from local growers and artists.

Grand Sale at the Grand Village of the Natchez Indians – Natchez – Saturday

This open house will kick-start the three-week-long holiday sale at the Grand Village.

Candlelight Jeweled Christmas Tour – Natchez – Saturday and Sunday

See thousands of pieces of vintage costume jewelry in wonderful, magical holiday vignettes on every table, tree, mantle and deer in one of the most beautiful historic homes in Natchez.

O Christmas Tree Historic Home Tours – Vicksburg – Saturday and Sunday

In each home, you will see a beautifully decorated and themed Christmas tree. The owners also will offer first-floor tours of their beautiful homes.

Alcorn State University Holiday Concert – Natchez – Sunday

The annual Alcorn State University Concert Choir’s Holiday Concert is one of the highlights of the Christmas season in Natchez and southwest Mississippi.

Pine Belt:

Christmas Tree Lighting – Laurel – Friday

Cadence Bank presents the downtown Christmas tree lighting, complete with Christmas carols and candlelight.

Laurel Sertoma Christmas Parade – Laurel – Friday

The state’s largest Christmas Parade is a must see for the young and old alike. Bring your lawn chairs early and pick your spot to enjoy floats, bands and old cars as you anxiously await the arrival of Santa!

Lights of the Wild – Hattiesburg – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

There will be dazzling displays of lanterns highlighting life-sized animals, larger than life plants and Holiday décor at the Hattiesburg Zoo.

Christmas at Landrum’s Homestead and Village – Laurel – Friday and Saturday

Join Landrum’s for their 40th Annual Christmas at the Village.

New Exhibit at Hattiesburg Pocket Museum – Hattiesburg – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

The Hattiesburg Pocket Museum has a new exhibit every month, so be sure to head downtown for a small surprise!

Pancake Day – Laurel – Saturday

Enjoy pancakes, sausage, butter and syrup for the annual Pancake Day that benefits the Kiwanis Club of Laurel. All funds raised go towards college scholarships for local students.

Petal Christmas Parade – Petal – Saturday

This year’s theme, “Christmas Classics,” promises to bring the magic of beloved stories like “The Nutcracker,” “A Christmas Story,” and “A Christmas Carol” to life.

Celebration in the Park – Petal – Saturday

Enjoy music, food vendors, arts & crafts, and family fun along with the lighting of the Petal Christmas Tree.

Christmas in The ‘Ville – Ellisville – Saturday

There will be a pancake breakfast, park and merchant festivities, a Christmas parade and a Christmas tree lighting.

Forrest County Farmers Market – Hattiesburg – Saturday

You’ll find fresh fruit and vegetables, jellies, baked goods, casseroles, soaps, flowers & more.

Downtown Walking Food Tours – Hattiesburg – Saturday

Learn about the food and connect with Hattiesburg’s vibrant culinary scene. All food tastings (enough for a satisfying lunch) are included in the price.

Open Mic Night – Laurel – Saturday

Local musicians, poets, etc. come and perform original material, as well as covers, for a laid-back, supportive audience.