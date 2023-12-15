JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (December 15-17) around Mississippi.

Central Mississippi:

BTC Lighting of the Town – Jackson – Friday

There will be carols on the Green, a hot chocolate bar, caricature artists, face painting, festive treats and Christmas movies.

Ding Dong Merrily on High – Natchez – Friday

Embark on a mesmerizing tour event that will transport you to a world of timeless charm and festive wonders in two of Natchez’s most gorgeous mansions: Choctaw Hall and Myrtle Terrace.

Christmas Pajama Jam – Natchez – Friday

Come sing-a-long to Christmas Carols and jam to the yuletide cheer.

Caroling and Cookies at Duff Green – Vicksburg – Friday

Caroling and Cookies will be presented every Friday prior to Christmas at Duff Green Mansion.

Fleet Feet Coffee Run – Ridgeland – Friday

The group usually makes a large loop around the area. After the run, the first round of coffee is free on Fleet Feet!

Food Truck Friday – Jackson – Friday

This will be a multi-vendor event that will allow the food truck community to come together and provide good food and a great customer experience for the businesses and employees in the Greater Downtown Area.

Elf The Musical – Jackson – Friday and Saturday

A title known the world over, Elf The Musical is based on the cherished 2003 New Line Cinema hit.

Christmas Tour at Myrtle Terrace – Natchez – Friday and Saturday

Adorned with elegant trimmings and delicate lace, the halls come alive with the warmth and cheer of the season.

Christmas Chaos – Natchez – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

As part of the 75th Season, the Natchez Little Theatre Presents Christmas Chaos!

Magic of Lights – Brandon – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

The Magic of Lights will return to Brandon for a vibrant, drive-through holiday-themed lights display.

Journey to the North Pole – Jackson – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Journey to the North Pole transforms the Gertrude C. Ford Exhibition Hall into a magical winter village of twinkling lights and train cars.

Canton Christmas Festival – Canton – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

The festival will feature Rudolph’s playground, firetruck and train rides, Santa’s cookie shop, children’s rides, photos with Santa, carriage rides and a Christmas interactive village.

Christmas in Natchez – Natchez – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Christmas in Natchez is a month long event featuring the lighting of a 34 foot tree on Main Street, lights and events in Memorial Park, choral music and singing, food trucks, rides for the kids, and an appearance by Santa Claus at Home Bank.

Christmas Pilgrimage Tour – Natchez – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

The Christmas tours offer a delightful blend of tradition, history, and holiday cheer, allowing you to immerse yourself in the unique yuletide charm of Natchez.

Linden’s Extrava-Santa Experience – Natchez – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Step into a world where history and holiday cheer intertwine in a mesmerizing display of Christmas splendor.

Christmas Home Tours at Sunnyside – Natchez – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Known as “The Biltmore of Natchez” Sunnyside houses up to thirty of the most beautifully and individually decorated Christmas Trees by Sunnyside’s famous “Elf Squad.”

Permian Monsters: Life Before the Dinosaurs Exhibit – Jackson – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Step back in time nearly 300 million years when bizarre-looking animals dominated life on land and sea. Learn about the greatest extinction the world has ever seen.

Picasso Landscapes: Out of Bounds – Jackson – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

The first museum exhibition to showcase Pablo Picasso’s landscapes and the first ever Picasso solo exhibition to visit Mississippi.

Christmas Movie Night – Pearl – Saturday

You can watch The Grinch at the Pearl Community Center.

The Wonder-filled Holiday Magic Show – Jackson – Saturday

Award Winning Magician Dorian LaChance presents The Wonder-filled Holiday Magic Show in the Museum’s Rotwein Theater.

Reindeer Workshop – Jackson – Saturday

During MCM’s Reindeer Workshops, children will sharpen their fine motor skills, unlock their inner designer and mathematician, and learn an essential life skill by choosing their fabric and accessories and sewing a cozy and stylish sweater for their plush friend.

Happy Holiday Christmas Party – Jackson – Saturday

Attend the event and do some Christmas shopping.

Candlelight Jeweled Christmas – Natchez – Saturday

See thousands of pieces of vintage costume jewelry in wonderful, magical holiday vignettes on every table, tree, mantle and deer in one of the most beautiful historic homes in Natchez.

Revival at Renaissance – Ridgeland – Saturday

Jackson Revival Center Church will be on the green in front of the fountain, singing Christmas Carols.

The Color Purple Party – Natchez – Saturday

Wear your best purple outfit for the party. The event will feature live music performances from The Musical.

Cars and Coffee – Jackson – Saturday

Get your coffee fix from the Rollin’ Beans Mobile Coffee Shop while perusing cars on display owned by local car enthusiasts.

TBC Waffle Revival – Ridgeland – Saturday

There will be two ride options for the event. There will be waffles provided, as well as drinks.

Mississippi Farmers Market – Jackson – Saturday

From persimmons to peaches, from bok choy to butter beans, the Mississippi Farmers Market is the one place to go for the freshest fruits and vegetables that are grown in the rich soil across the state.

Natchez Farmer’s Market – Natchez – Saturday

There will be live fresh produce, baked goods, fresh dairy, and arts and crafts all from local growers and artists.

Most Incredible Christmas – Jackson – Saturday and Sunday

Internationally acclaimed Ballet Magnificat! returns to Thalia Mara Hall with it’s 38th annual Christmas presentation, Most Incredible Christmas.

Sensory Friendly Hours – Jackson – Sunday

These hours are designed for children with sensory difficulties. Children and their caregivers can experience the Mississippi Children’s Museum in a new light with reduced stimuli and Sensory Inclusive Certified staff.

Pine Belt:

Hemingbear’s Christmas Party – Hattiesburg – Friday

Join in on some reindeer games and holiday cheer!

Downtown Victorian Christmas – Hattiesburg – Friday

Explore the magic of the season each Friday in December with extended shopping hours at participating merchants.

Ornament Decorating with Cats – Hattiesburg – Friday

Come in and grab an ornament of your choice, along with a frozen beverage.

Christmas at Landrum’s Homestead and Village – Laurel – Friday and Saturday

Join Landrum’s for their 40th Annual Christmas at the Village.

Lights of the Wild – Hattiesburg – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

There will be dazzling displays of lanterns highlighting life-sized animals, larger than life plants and Holiday décor at the Hattiesburg Zoo.

Lewis Lights – Hattiesburg – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

The walkthrough display covers around two-acres. There will be crafts, as well as hot chocolate and snacks.

New Exhibit at Hattiesburg Pocket Museum – Hattiesburg – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

The Hattiesburg Pocket Museum has a new exhibit every month, so be sure to head downtown for a small surprise!

Ugly Sweater Party – Hattiesburg – Saturday

Mingle and Jingle all night long in your ugly Christmas sweater.

Cookie Stroll – Laurel – Saturday

Merchants will be open late, each offering their own interpretation of Christmas cookies, as well as deals, specials and promotions that will help you finish off your Christmas list!

Saturday Farmers Market – Hattiesburg – Saturday

All the fun of the Thursday market but on Saturday so even more people can come out and purchase from their local vendors, experience good music, games, yoga, and more.

Forrest County Farmers Market – Hattiesburg – Saturday

You’ll find fresh fruit and vegetables, jellies, baked goods, casseroles, soaps, flowers & more.

Downtown Walking Food Tours – Hattiesburg – Saturday

Learn about the food and connect with Hattiesburg’s vibrant culinary scene. All food tastings (enough for a satisfying lunch) are included in the price.

Chili Day – Laurel – Saturday

Enjoy homemade chili and live music on the patio.