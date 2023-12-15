JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (December 15-17) around Mississippi.
Central Mississippi:
BTC Lighting of the Town – Jackson – Friday
- There will be carols on the Green, a hot chocolate bar, caricature artists, face painting, festive treats and Christmas movies.
Ding Dong Merrily on High – Natchez – Friday
- Embark on a mesmerizing tour event that will transport you to a world of timeless charm and festive wonders in two of Natchez’s most gorgeous mansions: Choctaw Hall and Myrtle Terrace.
Christmas Pajama Jam – Natchez – Friday
- Come sing-a-long to Christmas Carols and jam to the yuletide cheer.
Caroling and Cookies at Duff Green – Vicksburg – Friday
- Caroling and Cookies will be presented every Friday prior to Christmas at Duff Green Mansion.
Fleet Feet Coffee Run – Ridgeland – Friday
- The group usually makes a large loop around the area. After the run, the first round of coffee is free on Fleet Feet!
Food Truck Friday – Jackson – Friday
- This will be a multi-vendor event that will allow the food truck community to come together and provide good food and a great customer experience for the businesses and employees in the Greater Downtown Area.
Elf The Musical – Jackson – Friday and Saturday
- A title known the world over, Elf The Musical is based on the cherished 2003 New Line Cinema hit.
Christmas Tour at Myrtle Terrace – Natchez – Friday and Saturday
- Adorned with elegant trimmings and delicate lace, the halls come alive with the warmth and cheer of the season.
Christmas Chaos – Natchez – Friday, Saturday & Sunday
- As part of the 75th Season, the Natchez Little Theatre Presents Christmas Chaos!
Magic of Lights – Brandon – Friday, Saturday & Sunday
- The Magic of Lights will return to Brandon for a vibrant, drive-through holiday-themed lights display.
Journey to the North Pole – Jackson – Friday, Saturday & Sunday
- Journey to the North Pole transforms the Gertrude C. Ford Exhibition Hall into a magical winter village of twinkling lights and train cars.
Canton Christmas Festival – Canton – Friday, Saturday & Sunday
- The festival will feature Rudolph’s playground, firetruck and train rides, Santa’s cookie shop, children’s rides, photos with Santa, carriage rides and a Christmas interactive village.
Christmas in Natchez – Natchez – Friday, Saturday & Sunday
- Christmas in Natchez is a month long event featuring the lighting of a 34 foot tree on Main Street, lights and events in Memorial Park, choral music and singing, food trucks, rides for the kids, and an appearance by Santa Claus at Home Bank.
Christmas Pilgrimage Tour – Natchez – Friday, Saturday & Sunday
- The Christmas tours offer a delightful blend of tradition, history, and holiday cheer, allowing you to immerse yourself in the unique yuletide charm of Natchez.
Linden’s Extrava-Santa Experience – Natchez – Friday, Saturday & Sunday
- Step into a world where history and holiday cheer intertwine in a mesmerizing display of Christmas splendor.
Christmas Home Tours at Sunnyside – Natchez – Friday, Saturday & Sunday
- Known as “The Biltmore of Natchez” Sunnyside houses up to thirty of the most beautifully and individually decorated Christmas Trees by Sunnyside’s famous “Elf Squad.”
Permian Monsters: Life Before the Dinosaurs Exhibit – Jackson – Friday, Saturday & Sunday
- Step back in time nearly 300 million years when bizarre-looking animals dominated life on land and sea. Learn about the greatest extinction the world has ever seen.
Picasso Landscapes: Out of Bounds – Jackson – Friday, Saturday & Sunday
- The first museum exhibition to showcase Pablo Picasso’s landscapes and the first ever Picasso solo exhibition to visit Mississippi.
Christmas Movie Night – Pearl – Saturday
- You can watch The Grinch at the Pearl Community Center.
The Wonder-filled Holiday Magic Show – Jackson – Saturday
- Award Winning Magician Dorian LaChance presents The Wonder-filled Holiday Magic Show in the Museum’s Rotwein Theater.
Reindeer Workshop – Jackson – Saturday
- During MCM’s Reindeer Workshops, children will sharpen their fine motor skills, unlock their inner designer and mathematician, and learn an essential life skill by choosing their fabric and accessories and sewing a cozy and stylish sweater for their plush friend.
Happy Holiday Christmas Party – Jackson – Saturday
- Attend the event and do some Christmas shopping.
Candlelight Jeweled Christmas – Natchez – Saturday
- See thousands of pieces of vintage costume jewelry in wonderful, magical holiday vignettes on every table, tree, mantle and deer in one of the most beautiful historic homes in Natchez.
Revival at Renaissance – Ridgeland – Saturday
- Jackson Revival Center Church will be on the green in front of the fountain, singing Christmas Carols.
The Color Purple Party – Natchez – Saturday
- Wear your best purple outfit for the party. The event will feature live music performances from The Musical.
Cars and Coffee – Jackson – Saturday
- Get your coffee fix from the Rollin’ Beans Mobile Coffee Shop while perusing cars on display owned by local car enthusiasts.
TBC Waffle Revival – Ridgeland – Saturday
- There will be two ride options for the event. There will be waffles provided, as well as drinks.
Mississippi Farmers Market – Jackson – Saturday
- From persimmons to peaches, from bok choy to butter beans, the Mississippi Farmers Market is the one place to go for the freshest fruits and vegetables that are grown in the rich soil across the state.
Natchez Farmer’s Market – Natchez – Saturday
- There will be live fresh produce, baked goods, fresh dairy, and arts and crafts all from local growers and artists.
Most Incredible Christmas – Jackson – Saturday and Sunday
- Internationally acclaimed Ballet Magnificat! returns to Thalia Mara Hall with it’s 38th annual Christmas presentation, Most Incredible Christmas.
Sensory Friendly Hours – Jackson – Sunday
- These hours are designed for children with sensory difficulties. Children and their caregivers can experience the Mississippi Children’s Museum in a new light with reduced stimuli and Sensory Inclusive Certified staff.
Pine Belt:
Hemingbear’s Christmas Party – Hattiesburg – Friday
- Join in on some reindeer games and holiday cheer!
Downtown Victorian Christmas – Hattiesburg – Friday
- Explore the magic of the season each Friday in December with extended shopping hours at participating merchants.
Ornament Decorating with Cats – Hattiesburg – Friday
- Come in and grab an ornament of your choice, along with a frozen beverage.
Christmas at Landrum’s Homestead and Village – Laurel – Friday and Saturday
- Join Landrum’s for their 40th Annual Christmas at the Village.
Lights of the Wild – Hattiesburg – Friday, Saturday & Sunday
- There will be dazzling displays of lanterns highlighting life-sized animals, larger than life plants and Holiday décor at the Hattiesburg Zoo.
Lewis Lights – Hattiesburg – Friday, Saturday & Sunday
- The walkthrough display covers around two-acres. There will be crafts, as well as hot chocolate and snacks.
New Exhibit at Hattiesburg Pocket Museum – Hattiesburg – Friday, Saturday & Sunday
- The Hattiesburg Pocket Museum has a new exhibit every month, so be sure to head downtown for a small surprise!
Ugly Sweater Party – Hattiesburg – Saturday
- Mingle and Jingle all night long in your ugly Christmas sweater.
Cookie Stroll – Laurel – Saturday
- Merchants will be open late, each offering their own interpretation of Christmas cookies, as well as deals, specials and promotions that will help you finish off your Christmas list!
Saturday Farmers Market – Hattiesburg – Saturday
- All the fun of the Thursday market but on Saturday so even more people can come out and purchase from their local vendors, experience good music, games, yoga, and more.
Forrest County Farmers Market – Hattiesburg – Saturday
- You’ll find fresh fruit and vegetables, jellies, baked goods, casseroles, soaps, flowers & more.
Downtown Walking Food Tours – Hattiesburg – Saturday
- Learn about the food and connect with Hattiesburg’s vibrant culinary scene. All food tastings (enough for a satisfying lunch) are included in the price.
Chili Day – Laurel – Saturday
- Enjoy homemade chili and live music on the patio.