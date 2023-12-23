JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (December 22-24) around Mississippi.

Central Mississippi:

Linden’s Extrava-Santa Experience – Natchez – Friday

Step into a world where history and holiday cheer intertwine in a mesmerizing display of Christmas splendor.

Ding Dong Merrily on High – Natchez – Friday

Embark on a mesmerizing tour event that will transport you to a world of timeless charm and festive wonders in two of Natchez’s most gorgeous mansions: Choctaw Hall and Myrtle Terrace.

Holiday Charcuterie & Cocktail/Mocktail Class – Natchez – Friday

Guests will learn how to create a holiday charcuterie board for their family and friends to enjoy.

Caroling and Cookies at Duff Green – Vicksburg – Friday

Caroling and Cookies will be presented every Friday prior to Christmas at Duff Green Mansion.

The Vamps – Jackson – Friday

With instrumentation that can scale fluidly from a trio to an octet, and a lineup that consists of B.B. King and Stax alumni among others, the group are stalwarts of the Jackson, Mississippi club scene.

Fleet Feet Coffee Run – Ridgeland – Friday

The group usually makes a large loop around the area. After the run, the first round of coffee is free on Fleet Feet!

Christmas Tour at Myrtle Terrace – Natchez – Friday and Saturday

Adorned with elegant trimmings and delicate lace, the halls come alive with the warmth and cheer of the season.

European Christmas Shopping Village – Natchez – Friday and Saturday

Christmas in Natchez and American Queen Voyages have brought A European Christmas Shopping Village to the Natchez Bluff.

Journey to the North Pole – Jackson – Friday and Saturday

Journey to the North Pole transforms the Gertrude C. Ford Exhibition Hall into a magical winter village of twinkling lights and train cars.

Canton Christmas Festival – Canton – Friday and Saturday

The festival will feature Rudolph’s playground, firetruck and train rides, Santa’s cookie shop, children’s rides, photos with Santa, carriage rides and a Christmas interactive village.

Permian Monsters: Life Before the Dinosaurs Exhibit – Jackson – Friday and Saturday

Step back in time nearly 300 million years when bizarre-looking animals dominated life on land and sea. Learn about the greatest extinction the world has ever seen.

Magic of Lights – Brandon – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

The Magic of Lights will return to Brandon for a vibrant, drive-through holiday-themed lights display.

Christmas in Natchez – Natchez – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Christmas in Natchez is a month long event featuring the lighting of a 34 foot tree on Main Street, lights and events in Memorial Park, choral music and singing, food trucks, rides for the kids, and an appearance by Santa Claus at Home Bank.

Christmas Pilgrimage Tour – Natchez – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

The Christmas tours offer a delightful blend of tradition, history, and holiday cheer, allowing you to immerse yourself in the unique yuletide charm of Natchez.

Christmas Home Tours at Sunnyside – Natchez – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Known as “The Biltmore of Natchez” Sunnyside houses up to thirty of the most beautifully and individually decorated Christmas Trees by Sunnyside’s famous “Elf Squad.”

Picasso Landscapes: Out of Bounds – Jackson – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

The first museum exhibition to showcase Pablo Picasso’s landscapes and the first ever Picasso solo exhibition to visit Mississippi.

Natchez Farmer’s Market – Natchez – Saturday

There will be live fresh produce, baked goods, fresh dairy, and arts and crafts all from local growers and artists.

Christmas Eve Dinner – Jackson – Sunday

Enjoy a Christmas Eve dinner at the historic Fairview Inn.

Pine Belt:

Tiki Wonderland Christmas Party – Hattiesburg – Friday

Enjoy a night of strong and fruity island inspired cocktails washed down with some crispy beers.

Downtown Victorian Christmas – Hattiesburg – Friday

Explore the magic of the season each Friday in December with extended shopping hours at participating merchants.

Christmas at Landrum’s Homestead and Village – Laurel – Friday and Saturday

Join Landrum’s for their 40th Annual Christmas at the Village.

Lights of the Wild – Hattiesburg – Friday and Saturday

There will be dazzling displays of lanterns highlighting life-sized animals, larger than life plants and Holiday décor at the Hattiesburg Zoo.

Lewis Lights – Hattiesburg – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

The walkthrough display covers around two-acres. There will be crafts, as well as hot chocolate and snacks.

New Exhibit at Hattiesburg Pocket Museum – Hattiesburg – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

The Hattiesburg Pocket Museum has a new exhibit every month, so be sure to head downtown for a small surprise!