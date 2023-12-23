JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (December 22-24) around Mississippi.
Central Mississippi:
Linden’s Extrava-Santa Experience – Natchez – Friday
- Step into a world where history and holiday cheer intertwine in a mesmerizing display of Christmas splendor.
Ding Dong Merrily on High – Natchez – Friday
- Embark on a mesmerizing tour event that will transport you to a world of timeless charm and festive wonders in two of Natchez’s most gorgeous mansions: Choctaw Hall and Myrtle Terrace.
Holiday Charcuterie & Cocktail/Mocktail Class – Natchez – Friday
- Guests will learn how to create a holiday charcuterie board for their family and friends to enjoy.
Caroling and Cookies at Duff Green – Vicksburg – Friday
- Caroling and Cookies will be presented every Friday prior to Christmas at Duff Green Mansion.
The Vamps – Jackson – Friday
- With instrumentation that can scale fluidly from a trio to an octet, and a lineup that consists of B.B. King and Stax alumni among others, the group are stalwarts of the Jackson, Mississippi club scene.
Fleet Feet Coffee Run – Ridgeland – Friday
- The group usually makes a large loop around the area. After the run, the first round of coffee is free on Fleet Feet!
Christmas Tour at Myrtle Terrace – Natchez – Friday and Saturday
- Adorned with elegant trimmings and delicate lace, the halls come alive with the warmth and cheer of the season.
European Christmas Shopping Village – Natchez – Friday and Saturday
- Christmas in Natchez and American Queen Voyages have brought A European Christmas Shopping Village to the Natchez Bluff.
Journey to the North Pole – Jackson – Friday and Saturday
- Journey to the North Pole transforms the Gertrude C. Ford Exhibition Hall into a magical winter village of twinkling lights and train cars.
Canton Christmas Festival – Canton – Friday and Saturday
- The festival will feature Rudolph’s playground, firetruck and train rides, Santa’s cookie shop, children’s rides, photos with Santa, carriage rides and a Christmas interactive village.
Permian Monsters: Life Before the Dinosaurs Exhibit – Jackson – Friday and Saturday
- Step back in time nearly 300 million years when bizarre-looking animals dominated life on land and sea. Learn about the greatest extinction the world has ever seen.
Magic of Lights – Brandon – Friday, Saturday & Sunday
- The Magic of Lights will return to Brandon for a vibrant, drive-through holiday-themed lights display.
Christmas in Natchez – Natchez – Friday, Saturday & Sunday
- Christmas in Natchez is a month long event featuring the lighting of a 34 foot tree on Main Street, lights and events in Memorial Park, choral music and singing, food trucks, rides for the kids, and an appearance by Santa Claus at Home Bank.
Christmas Pilgrimage Tour – Natchez – Friday, Saturday & Sunday
- The Christmas tours offer a delightful blend of tradition, history, and holiday cheer, allowing you to immerse yourself in the unique yuletide charm of Natchez.
Christmas Home Tours at Sunnyside – Natchez – Friday, Saturday & Sunday
- Known as “The Biltmore of Natchez” Sunnyside houses up to thirty of the most beautifully and individually decorated Christmas Trees by Sunnyside’s famous “Elf Squad.”
Picasso Landscapes: Out of Bounds – Jackson – Friday, Saturday & Sunday
- The first museum exhibition to showcase Pablo Picasso’s landscapes and the first ever Picasso solo exhibition to visit Mississippi.
Natchez Farmer’s Market – Natchez – Saturday
- There will be live fresh produce, baked goods, fresh dairy, and arts and crafts all from local growers and artists.
Christmas Eve Dinner – Jackson – Sunday
- Enjoy a Christmas Eve dinner at the historic Fairview Inn.
Pine Belt:
Tiki Wonderland Christmas Party – Hattiesburg – Friday
- Enjoy a night of strong and fruity island inspired cocktails washed down with some crispy beers.
Downtown Victorian Christmas – Hattiesburg – Friday
- Explore the magic of the season each Friday in December with extended shopping hours at participating merchants.
Christmas at Landrum’s Homestead and Village – Laurel – Friday and Saturday
- Join Landrum’s for their 40th Annual Christmas at the Village.
Lights of the Wild – Hattiesburg – Friday and Saturday
- There will be dazzling displays of lanterns highlighting life-sized animals, larger than life plants and Holiday décor at the Hattiesburg Zoo.
Lewis Lights – Hattiesburg – Friday, Saturday & Sunday
- The walkthrough display covers around two-acres. There will be crafts, as well as hot chocolate and snacks.
New Exhibit at Hattiesburg Pocket Museum – Hattiesburg – Friday, Saturday & Sunday
- The Hattiesburg Pocket Museum has a new exhibit every month, so be sure to head downtown for a small surprise!