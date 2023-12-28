JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (December 29-31) around Mississippi.
Central Mississippi:
Linden’s Extrava-Santa Experience – Natchez – Friday
- Step into a world where history and holiday cheer intertwine in a mesmerizing display of Christmas splendor.
Fleet Feet Coffee Run – Ridgeland – Friday
- The group usually makes a large loop around the area. After the run, the first round of coffee is free on Fleet Feet!
Christmas Tour at Myrtle Terrace – Natchez – Friday and Saturday
- Adorned with elegant trimmings and delicate lace, the halls come alive with the warmth and cheer of the season.
Journey to the North Pole – Jackson – Friday, Saturday & Sunday
- Journey to the North Pole transforms the Gertrude C. Ford Exhibition Hall into a magical winter village of twinkling lights and train cars.
Christmas Pilgrimage Tour – Natchez – Friday, Saturday & Sunday
- The Christmas tours offer a delightful blend of tradition, history, and holiday cheer, allowing you to immerse yourself in the unique yuletide charm of Natchez.
Christmas Home Tours at Sunnyside – Natchez – Friday, Saturday & Sunday
- Known as “The Biltmore of Natchez” Sunnyside houses up to thirty of the most beautifully and individually decorated Christmas Trees by Sunnyside’s famous “Elf Squad.”
Murder at the Gaspy – Natchez – Friday, Saturday & Sunday
- Dresses will be flappin’ and tommy guns will be swinging as you feast on a four-course meal while witnessing a cast of zany suspects. Help solve the crime and you might be the one who wins the prize of Best Detective or you could end up a suspect yourself!
Permian Monsters: Life Before the Dinosaurs Exhibit – Jackson – Friday, Saturday & Sunday
- Step back in time nearly 300 million years when bizarre-looking animals dominated life on land and sea. Learn about the greatest extinction the world has ever seen.
Picasso Landscapes: Out of Bounds – Jackson – Friday, Saturday & Sunday
- The first museum exhibition to showcase Pablo Picasso’s landscapes and the first ever Picasso solo exhibition to visit Mississippi.
Hezekiah Watkins’ Gallery Talk – Jackson – Saturday
- Join Two Mississippi Museums staff member Hezekiah Watkins. Watkins will tell his story of being arrested at age 13 as the youngest Freedom Rider in Jackson, Mississippi.
Noon Year’s Eve – Jackson – Saturday
- Festivities will include countdowns and a grand finale at noon with confetti cannons, a traditional style countdown, and a balloon drop.
Almost ‘New Year’s Eve’ Party – Jackson – Saturday
- Bring your family to ring in the New Year. Win prizes, see a 1,000-balloon drop, experience a live nocturnal animal show, and play fun glow games.
2023 XJXN Soulabration – Jackson – Saturday
- The 2023 XJXN Soulabration stars King George, the Bad Boy of Soul TK Soul, LJ Echols, J-Wonn, Tre Williams and Mr. Mr. OBoi on Sat, Dec 30th at the Mississippi Coliseum.
McRaven Tour Home Ghost Investigation – Vicksburg – Saturday
- During this event, you will learn about the house and family history during the haunted tour. After the tour, you will get to know the rest of the guests and investigators as you enjoy refreshments during a Q&A session.
Natchez Farmer’s Market – Natchez – Saturday
- There will be live fresh produce, baked goods, fresh dairy, and arts and crafts all from local growers and artists.
New Year’s Eve Fireworks on the River – Natchez – Sunday
- Join us on the Natchez Bluff to ring in the New Year with a dazzling fireworks show!
Hal and Mal’s Catfish Ball – Jackson – Sunday
- The three-course dinner will be followed by a New Year’s Eve party complete with music, entertainment and drinks. There will be a guest appearance by the iconic crystal catfish at midnight.
The Bluff City Ball Drop – Natchez – Sunday
- The Bluff City Ball Drop is an all day party to close out 2023. There will be performances by JT McCaffrey, The Lincoln Outfit, Grits & Greens, Will Hatten, Karley Nichols, Clear Creek Band and Victoria Sittig.
A Southern Soul New Year’s Eve – Vicksburg – Sunday
- A Southern Soul New Year’s Eve Celebration with guests P2K, Marcellus the Singer, Kue, Big Yayo, Earl Jackson, and many more.
New Year’s Eve Dinner at Historic Fairview Inn – Jackson – Sunday
- The Fairview Inn will host a relaxing and elegant New Year’s Eve dinner. Ring in the New Year at the Library Lounge after dinner.
New Year’s Eve Dinner at BRAVO! – Jackson – Sunday
- The six-course dinner menu, paired wines and festive atmosphere will make this night one to remember.
Pulito Osteria: NYE Dinner – Jackson – Sunday
- Enjoy a five-course family style prix-fixe menu. There will be a welcome cocktail and a champagne toast.
Pine Belt:
Downtown Victorian Christmas – Hattiesburg – Friday
- Explore the magic of the season each Friday in December with extended shopping hours at participating merchants.
Lewis Lights – Hattiesburg – Friday, Saturday & Sunday
- The walkthrough display covers around two-acres. There will be crafts, as well as hot chocolate and snacks.
Midnight on Front Street – Hattiesburg – Sunday
- Midnight on Front Street is slated to take place at the intersection of Front Street and Main Street where the original Hub Sign from 1912 was presented to the Commercial Club for the City by the Henry L. Doherty & Company. Ten seconds to Midnight, a replica of the original sign will be lowered to usher in the new year.