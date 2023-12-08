JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (December 8-10) around Mississippi.

Central Mississippi:

Homestead for the Holidays – Jackson – Friday

During the excitement of the winter holiday season, the MS Ag Museum will host its Homestead for the Holidays event.

Snow Much Fun – Jackson – Friday

Play in scheduled “snowfalls”, create winter woodland crafts, conduct winter STEM experiments, see Santa feed the fishes, and have a “snowball fight” in a snow fort.

Ding Dong Merrily on High – Natchez – Friday

Embark on a mesmerizing tour event that will transport you to a world of timeless charm and festive wonders in two of Natchez’s most gorgeous mansions: Choctaw Hall and Myrtle Terrace.

Caroling and Cookies at Duff Green – Vicksburg – Friday

Caroling and Cookies will be presented every Friday prior to Christmas at Duff Green Mansion.

Elf The Musical – Jackson – Friday and Saturday

A title known the world over, Elf The Musical is based on the cherished 2003 New Line Cinema hit.

Christmas Tour at Myrtle Terrace – Natchez – Friday and Saturday

Adorned with elegant trimmings and delicate lace, the halls come alive with the warmth and cheer of the season.

Christmas Chaos – Natchez – Friday and Saturday

As part of the 75th Season, the Natchez Little Theatre Presents Christmas Chaos!

Prices to Move 13 – Jackson – Friday and Saturday

Jackson’s premier pop-up art gallery will feature local artists whose original works are available.

Magic of Lights – Brandon – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

The Magic of Lights will return to Brandon for a vibrant, drive-through holiday-themed lights display.

Journey to the North Pole – Jackson – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Journey to the North Pole transforms the Gertrude C. Ford Exhibition Hall into a magical winter village of twinkling lights and train cars.

Canton Christmas Festival – Canton – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

The festival will feature Rudolph’s playground, firetruck and train rides, Santa’s cookie shop, children’s rides, photos with Santa, carriage rides and a Christmas interactive village.

Christmas in Natchez – Natchez – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Christmas in Natchez is a month long event featuring the lighting of a 34 foot tree on Main Street, lights and events in Memorial Park, choral music and singing, food trucks, rides for the kids, and an appearance by Santa Claus at Home Bank.

Christmas Pilgrimage Tour – Natchez – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

The Christmas tours offer a delightful blend of tradition, history, and holiday cheer, allowing you to immerse yourself in the unique yuletide charm of Natchez.

Linden’s Extrava-Santa Experience – Natchez – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Step into a world where history and holiday cheer intertwine in a mesmerizing display of Christmas splendor.

Christmas Home Tours at Sunnyside – Natchez – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Known as “The Biltmore of Natchez” Sunnyside houses up to thirty of the most beautifully and individually decorated Christmas Trees by Sunnyside’s famous “Elf Squad.”

Permian Monsters: Life Before the Dinosaurs Exhibit – Jackson – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Step back in time nearly 300 million years when bizarre-looking animals dominated life on land and sea. Learn about the greatest extinction the world has ever seen.

Picasso Landscapes: Out of Bounds – Jackson – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

The first museum exhibition to showcase Pablo Picasso’s landscapes and the first ever Picasso solo exhibition to visit Mississippi.

City of Jackson Christmas Parade and Festival – Jackson – Saturday

The parade route will begin at Mississippi Fairgrounds on Amite Street leading down Capitol Street and conclude on Jefferson Street.

Christmas Parade – Byram – Saturday

The parade route begins on Byram Parkway, heads toward Siwell Road and around to Handley Blvd.

BTC Lighting of the Town – Jackson – Saturday

The event will feature Carols on the Green, face painting, festive treats and libations by BTC Eateries.

Candlelight Jeweled Christmas – Natchez – Saturday

See thousands of pieces of vintage costume jewelry in wonderful, magical holiday vignettes on every table, tree, mantle and deer in one of the most beautiful historic homes in Natchez.

Wardo’s Rouxdolph Roll – Natchez – Saturday

The 2nd Annua. Wardo’s Rouxdolph Roll will feature a 5K, a 10K and a Kids Fun Run.

Jingle Bell Jog – Ridgeland – Saturday

All proceeds will benefit the Children’s of Mississippi Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders.

Christmas High Tea – Natchez – Saturday

Enjoy steaming cups of tea, accompanied with seasonal sweet confections, tea sandwiches, and more.

Charcuterie and Chill – Jackson – Saturday

Get ready to learn the art of creating a delicious charcuterie board with a special flair to level up any holiday celebration.

Mississippi Farmers Market – Jackson – Saturday

Santa is coming to town! Join the market for face painting, complimentary cups of hot cocoa or apple cider, letters to Santa, and a Santa photo opportunity before he heads back to the North Pole. The market will also carry seasonal specialty items such as handcrafted evergreen wreaths.

Natchez Farmer’s Market – Natchez – Saturday

There will be live fresh produce, baked goods, fresh dairy, and arts and crafts all from local growers and artists.

Second Saturday – Vicksburg – Saturday

Second Saturday is an opportunity for the community to shop downtown, listen to live music, learn from featured artists and artisans, and much more.

Ruck for Rugrats – Jackson – Saturday

To participate, attendees must bring their own ruck sack (or backpack) and be either over the age of 16 or accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Central Mississippi Record Convention – Jackson – Saturday

Vendors from the surrounding southeastern states bring their best vintage and collectible vinyl, in all formats.

2nd Annual Buckos BBQ Challenge – Vicksburg – Saturday

Free samples are available to guests, putt-putt, zip-line, kickball, whiffle ball, train rides, and college football aired in the clubhouse.

NuRenaissance – Jackson – Saturday

Come view and enjoy original oil paintings and art work by artists.

Genealogy Workshop: Beginning Genealogy – Jackson – Saturday

Ally Mellon, director of library services at MDAH, will present Genealogy Workshop: Beginning Genealogy at the William F. Winter Archives & History Building. This workshop will introduce genealogy research.

Santa Zoo Station – Jackson – Saturday and Sunday

Children will have the opportunity to visit the zoo for the day, take pictures with Santa for $5, decorate Christmas cookies, write and delivery their Christmas wish list to Santa.

O’ Christmas Tree – Vicksburg – Saturday and Sunday

In each home, you will see a beautifully decorated and themed Christmas tree. The owners also will offer first-floor tours of their beautiful homes.

Advent Festival of Lessons and Carols – Jackson – Sunday

Features readings from scripture paired with a wide variety of musical pieces performed by a full choir complemented by talented local musicians.

In the First Light – Natchez – Sunday

The choir and orchestra of First Baptist Church Natchez will provide live music to celebrate of Jesus Christ.

Old Fashion Christmas at Old Court – Vicksburg – Sunday

The Old Court House Museum is hosting its second Old Fashion Christmas at the Old Court House.

Sunday Screening of Mose Allison: Ever Since I Stole the Blues – Jackson – Sunday

This film tells the story of Mose Allison and his journey from Tippo, Mississippi, to the world stage as a jazz and blues artist.

Pine Belt:

Christmas Craft Night – Laurel – Friday

Enjoy a fun evening of Christmas Crafts.

Downtown Victorian Christmas – Hattiesburg – Friday

Explore the magic of the season each Friday in December with extended shopping hours at participating merchants. Find something special to discover in each store from live music, Victorian characters and carolers, tastings, luminaries, pop-up events and more.

Christmas at Landrum’s Homestead and Village – Laurel – Friday and Saturday

Join Landrum’s for their 40th Annual Christmas at the Village.

Lights of the Wild – Hattiesburg – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

There will be dazzling displays of lanterns highlighting life-sized animals, larger than life plants and Holiday décor at the Hattiesburg Zoo.

Lewis Lights – Hattiesburg – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

The walkthrough display covers around two-acres. There will be crafts, as well as hot chocolate and snacks.

New Exhibit at Hattiesburg Pocket Museum – Hattiesburg – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

The Hattiesburg Pocket Museum has a new exhibit every month, so be sure to head downtown for a small surprise!

Downtown Candlelit Christmas – Hattiesburg – Saturday

This year’s event will also encompass the Victorian Candlelit Christmas in the Hattiesburg Historic Neighborhood and North Main Neighborhood, as well as William Carey Campus- Carey by Candlelight.

Holiday Art Market – Hattiesburg – Saturday

As a premier city in the Gulf South, this event hopes to engage locals and visitors to take part in the local creative economy while celebrating local artists.

Teddy Bear Christmas Tea – Hattiesburg – Saturday

Tickets include tea, treats, a craft, and more.

Desi Banks: The Purpose Chaser Tour – Hattiesburg – Saturday

Desi Banks will perform at Hattiesburg’s Saenger Theater.

Forrest County Farmers Market – Hattiesburg – Saturday

You’ll find fresh fruit and vegetables, jellies, baked goods, casseroles, soaps, flowers & more.

Downtown Walking Food Tours – Hattiesburg – Saturday

Learn about the food and connect with Hattiesburg’s vibrant culinary scene. All food tastings (enough for a satisfying lunch) are included in the price.

A Carey Christmas – Hattiesburg – Sunday

Don’t miss the Christmas concert event of the year! “Come and Adore” will feature the Carey Worship Choir and Orchestra, and dancers from Jamie’s Performing Arts Studio, Leaps of Faith Ballet Ministry, and Next Phase Dance Company.

HoliDaze Comedy Dinner Show – Hattiesburg – Sunday

You will have a front row seat to see the magic come to life in Toy Land! Everything is going smooth until chaos ensues and then it’s a not so silent night!

Sensory Day at Hattiesburg Zoo – Hattiesburg – Sunday

The zoo will have all music turned off, quiet train rides, sensory stations, and calm animal encounters throughout the day.