JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (January 12-14) around Mississippi.

Central Mississippi:

Fleet Feet Coffee Run – Ridgeland – Friday

The group usually makes a large loop around the area. After the run, the first round of coffee is free on Fleet Feet!

Jackson Indie Music Week – Jackson – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Jackson Indie Music Week returns for its 8th year as the one and only week-long music festival for the independent artist and musician.

Picasso Landscapes: Out of Bounds – Jackson – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

The first museum exhibition to showcase Pablo Picasso’s landscapes and the first ever Picasso solo exhibition to visit Mississippi.

Miss Dixie National Rodeo Pageant – Jackson – Saturday

The pageant will start at 4:00 p.m.

Storytelling Festival – Jackson – Saturday

This event is an artistic, literary adventure celebrating the art of storytelling in many forms with special guests, performances, and workshops.

Hezekiah Watkins’ Gallery Talk – Jackson – Saturday

Museum staff member Hezekiah Watkins will tell his story of being arrested at age thirteen as the youngest Freedom Rider in Jackson, Mississippi.

MLK, Jr. Parade – Jackson – Saturday

James Hopkins, CEO of Reset Jackson, said he will lead Saturday’s parade, which will begin at 10:00 a.m. The parade will start at Freedom Corner and end at Lanier High School.

Mississippi Symphony Orchestra Concert – Jackson – Saturday

The charm of Mozart’s delightful Concerto for Flute and Harp comes to life in the gifted hands of MSO’s Amulet Strange and Kristina French as they share the spotlight on this annual evening of candlelit favorites by Mozart and his contemporaries.

Second Saturday – Vicksburg – Saturday

Second Saturday is an opportunity for the community to shop downtown, listen to live music, learn from featured artists and artisans, and much more.

Country and More Dance Party – Vicksburg – Saturday

There will be a dance tutorial and a dance party. There will be a cash bar and snacks available.

McRaven Tour Home Ghost Investigation – Vicksburg – Saturday

During this event, you will learn about the house and family history during the haunted tour. After the tour, you will get to know the rest of the guests and investigators as you enjoy refreshments during a Q&A session.

Bird Count at the Grand Village – Natchez – Saturday

Upon registering in the visitor center on the day of the event, participants will receive forms and instructions for recording, documenting, and verifying the various bird species encountered during their self-guided tour of the site.

Mississippi Farmers Market – Jackson – Saturday

From persimmons to peaches, from bok choy to butter beans, the Mississippi Farmers Market is the one place to go for the freshest fruits and vegetables that are grown in the state.

Natchez Farmers Market – Natchez – Saturday

Every week there will be live fresh produce, baked goods, fresh dairy, and arts and crafts all from local growers and artists.

Charming Princess Meet & Greet – Jackson – Saturday

Your ticket grants you access to an unforgettable event and includes a stylish reusable drawstring bag and five exclusive gifts.

Free Weekend at the Two Mississippi Museums – Jackson – Saturday and Sunday

There will be free admission to the Two Mississippi Museums in celebration of the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

Winter National Level 4 Tennis Tournament – Ridgeland – Saturday and Sunday

The tournament will be held at Ridgeland Tennis Center.

Auditions for Natchez Little Theatre – Natchez – Saturday and Sunday

The Natchez Little Theatre will hold auditions for Neil Simon’s Last of the Red Hot Lovers and The Odd Couple.

Natchez Festival of Music Presents: Lift Every Voice – Natchez – Sunday

This concert, sponsored by the City of Natchez and presented by the Natchez Festival of Music, is held in celebration of the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Pine Belt:

Story Time at the Hattiesburg Zoo – Hattiesburg – Friday

Following each story, guests will enjoy meeting one of the zoo’s ambassador animals. Children can participate in games, puzzles and other fun activities.

After Dark Renaissance Festival – Hattiesburg – Saturday

There will be a costume contest, mead tasting, a market place and wandering bards and performers.

Forrest County Farmers Market – Hattiesburg – Saturday

You’ll be able to find fresh fruit and vegetables, jellies, baked goods, casseroles,

soaps, flowers & more.

Saturday Market – Hattiesburg – Saturday

People can come out and purchase from their local vendors, experience good music, games, yoga, and more.