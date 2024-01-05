JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (January 5-7) around Mississippi.
Central Mississippi:
Fleet Feet Coffee Run – Ridgeland – Friday
- The group usually makes a large loop around the area. After the run, the first round of coffee is free on Fleet Feet!
Dixie National Horse Cutting Horse Show – Jackson – Friday, Saturday & Sunday
- The 2024 Dixie National Livestock Show will begin with its first equine event, the Dixie National Horse Cutting Horse Show, at the Kirk Fordice Equine Center located on the Mississippi Fairgrounds.
Journey to the North Pole – Jackson – Friday, Saturday & Sunday
- Journey to the North Pole transforms the Gertrude C. Ford Exhibition Hall into a magical winter village of twinkling lights and train cars.
Picasso Landscapes: Out of Bounds – Jackson – Friday, Saturday & Sunday
- The first museum exhibition to showcase Pablo Picasso’s landscapes and the first ever Picasso solo exhibition to visit Mississippi.
Hezekiah Watkins’ Gallery Talk – Jackson – Saturday
- Join Two Mississippi Museums staff member Hezekiah Watkins. Watkins will tell his story of being arrested at age 13 as the youngest Freedom Rider in Jackson, Mississippi.
Aluminum Can Buyback Event – Jackson – Saturday
- Gather up those empty aluminum soda and beer cans because Replenysh will be paying out $0.40 per pound and there’s no limit to how much you can earn.
Mississippi Farmers Market – Jackson – Saturday
- From persimmons to peaches, from bok choy to butter beans, the Mississippi Farmers Market is the one place to go for the freshest fruits and vegetables that are grown in the state.
Jackson Indie Music Week – Jackson – Sunday
- Jackson Indie Music Week returns for its 8th year as the one and only week-long music festival for the independent artist and musician.
Pine Belt:
Story Time at the Hattiesburg Zoo – Hattiesburg – Friday
- Following each story, guests will enjoy meeting one of the zoo’s ambassador animals. Children can participate in games, puzzles and other fun activities.
First Saturday – Hattiesburg – Saturday
- Downtown businesses will host their own unique events during each First Saturday.
Forrest County Farmers Market – Hattiesburg – Saturday
- You’ll be able to find fresh fruit and vegetables, jellies, baked goods, casseroles,
soaps, flowers & more.
Open Mic Night – Laurel – Saturday
- Local musicians and poets come and perform original material, as well as covers, for a laid-back, supportive audience.
Exotic Pet Expo – Hattiesburg – Saturday and Sunday
- Join organizers for the exotic pet expo in Hattiesburg. The event will be held at the Forrest County Multipurpose Center.