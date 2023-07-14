JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (July 14-16) around Mississippi.

Central Mississippi:

Operation Shoestring Art Gallery Event at Urban Foxes – Jackson – Friday

Urban Foxes will be hosting a pop-up gallery showcasing the artwork created by the children in Operation Shoestring’s summer camp.

World Snake Day – Jackson – Friday

World Snake Day is a great time to see native snakes up close while learning more about them. You will have a chance to meet live snakes exhibited throughout the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science and to ask questions about them.

2023 Mississippi Invitational – Jackson – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

The 2023 Mississippi Invitational is a survey of recent works created by contemporary visual artists living and working in the state. The exhibition will feature works across a variety of media.

Permian Monsters: Life Before the Dinosaurs Exhibit – Jackson – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Step back in time nearly 300 million years when bizarre-looking animals dominated life on land and sea. Learn about the greatest extinction the world has ever seen.

Exhibition: Splash & Bubbles: Dive In, Lend a Fin! – Jackson – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Join Splash, Bubbles and the Reeftown Rangers to explore marine biology, ocean science and different ocean ecosystems at the Mississippi Children’s Museum.

Solidarity Now! 1968 Poor People’s Campaign Exhibit – Jackson – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

This traveling exhibit explores a pivotal grassroots movement of the civil rights era: the Poor People’s Campaign of 1968. Solidarity Now! also examines the six-week protest community in Washington D.C. that called the nation’s attention to the effects of poverty on millions of Americans.

Southlife Car Show – Pearl – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Show cars from all across the Southern United States will compete for 50 custom trophies.

Southeastern Jackson Black Rodeo – Jackson – Saturday

Southeastern Rodeo Association showcases professional cowboys in events such as Bronc Riding, Steer Wrestling, Calf Roping, Ladies Barrel Racing, Ladies Steer Undecorating, Team Roping, Bull Riding and Junior Barrel Racing for kids.

Neon Night – Jackson – Saturday

Guests will enjoy an evening with glowing neon lights, electrifying music, specialty cocktails, and savory snacks at the Mississippi Children’s Museum. Guests over 21 are invited to dress up with glowing necklaces and bracelets and dance the night away with Powerhouse Band playing everyone’s favorite dance hits!

Midtown Summerfest – Pearl – Saturday

There will be a Midtown Market with vendors selling arts and crafts, summer décor, handmade items along with a farmer’s market. Legacy Garage is organizing car show “Cruisin Midtown” on Old Brandon Road in from of City Hall. There will also be a Kids Zone.

Mocktails & Music – Natchez – Saturday

Join attendees at The Warehouse on LaSalle Street for non-alcoholic cocktails and line dancing. Light refreshments are included.

Community Curation Day – Jackson – Saturday

Learn how to preserve treasured family artifacts at the William F. Winter Archives & History Building.

Mississippi Farmers Market – Jackson – Saturday

From persimmons to peaches, from bok choy to butter beans, the Mississippi Farmers Market is the one place to go for the freshest fruits and vegetables that are grown in the state.

Natchez Farmer’s Market – Natchez – Saturday

There will be live fresh produce, baked goods, fresh dairy, and arts and crafts all from local growers and artists.

Christmas in July Sidewalk Sale – Natchez – Saturday

The downtown merchants in Natchez are looking to get into the holiday spirit early. There will be sidewalk sales and exclusive in store discounts.

Points & Pints Graphic Foam Ball Tennis League – Jackson – Sunday

Fertile Ground Beer Co. has partnered with USA Tennis Mississippi to start a new foam ball tennis league.

Pine Belt:

Tiki and Food Pop Up – Shark Week Edition – Hattiesburg – Friday

Join Southern Prohibition for shark week as we run tiki again for two days, food, and tap 3 sno ball inspired seltzers.

Teen Craft: T-shirt Tie Dye – Hattiesburg – Friday

Attendees will create their own swirly designs in the Teen Center of the Library of Hattiesburg, Petal, and Forrest County. All supplies will be provided along with a demonstration by a member of library staff.

Miss Hospitality Competition – Hattiesburg – Friday and Saturday

The young lady crowned the state’s Miss Hospitality serves as the official goodwill ambassador for Mississippi, traveling regionally and nationally to promote the Hospitality State and share her story.

William Carey Dinner Theater “Pin-Up Girls” – Hattiesburg – Friday and Saturday

Carey Dinner Theatre will present the musical, The Pin-Up Girls in the Joe & Virginia Tatum Theatre.

New Exhibit at Hattiesburg Pocket Museum – Hattiesburg – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

The Hattiesburg Pocket Museum has a new exhibit every month, so be sure to head downtown for a small surprise!

July “Market on Court” – Ellisville – Saturday

Join The Ellis Club for a Red, White and Blue event. The July “Market on Court” will have a variety of food trucks, local vendors, homemade goods, live music, a kids play area in the park and a bicycle parade!

641 Cookbook Club – Laurel – Saturday

Do you enjoy sharing or exploring new recipes? Then check out the 641 Cookbook Club! The theme for this month is salads. Bring your prepared dish for sampling and the recipe to share with other club members.

Nickapalooza – Hattiesburg – Sunday

This will be a musical extravaganza in honor of Niko Everette. Door prizes will be given away throughout the evening. Food and beverage will be available for purchase at Brewsky’s.