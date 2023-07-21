JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (July 21-23) around Mississippi.
Central Mississippi:
Water Journey Festival – Jackson – Friday
- Explore the wonders of the water in this fun-filled and interactive event. You can learn about, play with and discovery how to conserve water at the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science.
Food Truck Friday – Jackson – Friday
- Food Truck Friday is held every first, third and fifth Friday of the month at Smith Park. There will be several vendors at the event to provide good food for customers in the Greater Downtown Area.
Friday Nights at Milepost 89 – Clinton – Friday
- Friday Nights at Milepost 89 will be held at the Clinton Visitor Center. The music offering will feature “Black Rose Acoustic” with a focus on traditional country, bluegrass, and gospel music.
The Cleverlys Live – Jackson – Friday
- The Cleverlys are a one-of-a-kind comedy/music blend. They put their unique bluegrass spin on cover songs from any genre.
2023 Mississippi Invitational – Jackson – Friday, Saturday & Sunday
- The 2023 Mississippi Invitational is a survey of recent works created by contemporary visual artists living and working in the state. The exhibition will feature works across a variety of media.
Permian Monsters: Life Before the Dinosaurs Exhibit – Jackson – Friday, Saturday & Sunday
- Step back in time nearly 300 million years when bizarre-looking animals dominated life on land and sea. Learn about the greatest extinction the world has ever seen.
Exhibition: Splash & Bubbles: Dive In, Lend a Fin! – Jackson – Friday, Saturday & Sunday
- Join Splash, Bubbles and the Reeftown Rangers to explore marine biology, ocean science and different ocean ecosystems at the Mississippi Children’s Museum.
Solidarity Now! 1968 Poor People’s Campaign Exhibit – Jackson – Friday, Saturday & Sunday
- This traveling exhibit explores a pivotal grassroots movement of the civil rights era: the Poor People’s Campaign of 1968. Solidarity Now! also examines the six-week protest community in Washington D.C. that called the nation’s attention to the effects of poverty on millions of Americans.
Blue Bell Ice Cream Safari – Jackson – Saturday
- Celebrity scoopers will serve Blue Bell ice cream at the Jackson Zoo. There will be a kids zone, splash pad, carousel rides, games, face painting, bounce houses, animal encounters and live entertainment.
Backpacks & Brews – Jackson – Saturday
- Enjoy some of Mississippi’s finest BBQ from Two Brother’s and live music on the green with our featured artist John Causey. This family event is for all ages.
Cars for a Cure Metro Corvette Club Show – Jackson – Saturday
- This charity event will benefit the American Cancer Society. There will be live music, a DJ, vendors, a kid zone, a 50/50 raffle, prizes and a silent auction.
Couch Fest II – Jackson – Saturday
- Couch Fest II will take place at Urban Foxes. There will be music and featured artists at the event.
Riviera Day Club Pool Party – Vicksburg – Saturday
- The pool party will be held at the Mulberry Vicksburg from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Mississippi Farmers Market – Jackson – Saturday
- From persimmons to peaches, from bok choy to butter beans, the Mississippi Farmers Market is the one place to go for the freshest fruits and vegetables that are grown in the state.
Natchez Farmer’s Market – Natchez – Saturday
- There will be live fresh produce, baked goods, fresh dairy, and arts and crafts all from local growers and artists.
JXN Film Festival – Jackson – Sunday
- The annual JXN Film Festival celebrates independent filmmaking and features educational training in the field with industry professionals, masterclasses, film screenings and community outreach. The weeklong festival culminates with a black-tie awards gala.
Pine Belt:
Parks & Recreation Week – Hattiesburg – Friday
- Hattiesburg will celebrate Parks & Recreation Week. The following events will be on Friday, July 21:
- Mommy & Me Book Reading, at Oseola Park (for ages newborn to 5), 10 a.m.
- Summer Camp Art Show, at Hattiesburg Community Arts Center, 5:30 p.m.
- Pools open 9 – 11 a.m. and 1 – 4 p.m.
William Carey Dinner Theater “Pin-Up Girls” – Hattiesburg – Friday and Saturday
- Carey Dinner Theatre will present the musical, The Pin-Up Girls in the Joe & Virginia Tatum Theatre.
New Exhibit at Hattiesburg Pocket Museum – Hattiesburg – Friday, Saturday & Sunday
- The Hattiesburg Pocket Museum has a new exhibit every month, so be sure to head downtown for a small surprise!
Sweet Summertime at the Market – Hattiesburg – Saturday
- Local vendors will sell fresh fruits and veggies, homemade jams & jellies, body care and fresh baked goods.
Prize Horse & Leaving Time at the SwitchYard – Hattiesburg – Saturday
- Both Prize Horse and Leaving Time are on tour and will make a stop in Hattiesburg to showcase some of their best Alt Rock/Gazer tunes.
Hattiesburg Zoo Celebrates Pirate Days – Hattiesburg – Saturday and Sunday
- Activities for both days include roaming pirate encounters, a treasure hunt, pirate games, a pirate animal show and pirate movies. Costumes are encouraged. No weapons allowed.