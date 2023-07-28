JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (July 28-30) around Mississippi.

Central Mississippi:

JXN Film Festival – Jackson – Friday

The annual JXN Film Festival celebrates independent filmmaking and features educational training in the field with industry professionals, masterclasses, film screenings and community outreach. The weeklong festival culminates with a black-tie awards gala.

A Taste of Vicksburg – Vicksburg – Friday

This event will feature local entertainers, artists, or history buffs to share Vicksburg’s rich culture and history. This month will feature Charles Pendleton.

Fun Friday: Permian Amazing Amphibians – Jackson – Friday

Join the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science to explore the prehistoric world of Permian amphibians and compare them to present-day Mississippi amphibians with Conservation Educator Marcia Potts.

Washington Addition Exhibition – Jackson – Friday

The event will showcase the community of Washington Addition, which is one of the oldest African American communities in the City of Jackson.

Paint Workshop – Clinton – Friday

Bring your canvas and paint along with friends. Step by step instructions, paint and brushes provided.

Keath Killebrew Memorial Rodeo – Jackson – Friday and Saturday

The Keath Killebrew Memorial Rodeo will feature rodeo favorites like bull riding, bareback bronc, ranch broncs, calf roping, breakaway roping, steer wrestling, team roping, barrel racing, bullfighting and bull poker. In addition, country music sensations and Mississippi natives Chapel Hart will perform as part of the festivities on opening night, while Drake Milligan will entertain on the closing night.

Natchez Food & Wine Festival – Natchez – Friday and Saturday

The Natchez Food and Wine Festival returns this weekend! The Friday evening “Tastings Along the River” event will have participants from the Jackson area, Delta region and Memphis. On Saturday, the Farmer’s Market will have cooking demonstrations with the regions local produce and resources.

Mississippi Ag & Outdoor Expo – Jackson – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

The Mississippi Ag and Outdoor Expo is the largest display of everything for the outdoors in Mississippi.

2023 Mississippi Invitational – Jackson – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

The 2023 Mississippi Invitational is a survey of recent works created by contemporary visual artists living and working in the state. The exhibition will feature works across a variety of media.

Permian Monsters: Life Before the Dinosaurs Exhibit – Jackson – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Step back in time nearly 300 million years when bizarre-looking animals dominated life on land and sea. Learn about the greatest extinction the world has ever seen.

Exhibition: Splash & Bubbles: Dive In, Lend a Fin! – Jackson – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Join Splash, Bubbles and the Reeftown Rangers to explore marine biology, ocean science and different ocean ecosystems at the Mississippi Children’s Museum.

Solidarity Now! 1968 Poor People’s Campaign Exhibit – Jackson – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

This traveling exhibit explores a pivotal grassroots movement of the civil rights era: the Poor People’s Campaign of 1968. Solidarity Now! also examines the six-week protest community in Washington D.C. that called the nation’s attention to the effects of poverty on millions of Americans.

Summer Breeze “The Exclusive” Fashion, Flair & Food – Jackson – Saturday

Enjoy live music featuring Neo-soul and R&B artist Gerald Richardson, local food truck vendors and drinks, cigar lounges, two DJs for dancing under the stars, and much more.

Harry Potter Day – Jackson – Saturday

The Mississippi Children’s Museum will celebrate Harry Potter’s birthday! Costumes are encouraged!

Grape Dumplings Cooking Demonstration – Natchez – Saturday

Rebekah Scott, a descendant of Creek and Cherokee ancestry, will lead a cooking demonstration featuring grape dumplings. This traditional food is enjoyed at many gatherings in Native American communities today.

Mississippi Farmers Market – Jackson – Saturday

From persimmons to peaches, from bok choy to butter beans, the Mississippi Farmers Market is the one place to go for the freshest fruits and vegetables that are grown in the state.

Natchez Farmer’s Market – Natchez – Saturday

There will be live fresh produce, baked goods, fresh dairy, and arts and crafts all from local growers and artists.

Harry Potter’s Birthday – Ridgeland – Saturday and Sunday

Dogmud will celebrate Harry Potter’s Birthday. There will be activities all day for the young and old, including Harry Potter trivia, a sorting hat ceremony, a wand making class, a cocktail potion class, and live animals.

Brunchin’ on the Vine – Natchez – Sunday

Join everyone at The Warehouse for Brunchin’ on the Vine. The event will include live music.

7th Annual Back to School Drive/Celebrity Basketball Game – Vicksburg – Sunday

The celebrity gests include Malcolm Butler, Famous Amosm Terrell Green, Mohead Mike and Jay Jones. Music will be provided by the River City DJS. The free event will feature college recruiters from Jackson State University, Alcorn State University, Belhaven University, Alabama A&M, and many more.

Pine Belt:

A Night of Comedy Featuring John Crist – Hattiesburg – Friday

Laughs 4 Life returns for a night of comedy featuring John Crist at the historic Saenger Theater in Downtown Hattiesburg. The event will benefit the International Myeloma Foundation, the Forrest General Hospital Cancer Center, and the Laughs 4 Life Lounge.

The Molly Ringwalds – Hattiesburg – Friday

The Molly Ringwalds will perform at Brewsky’s.

New Exhibit at Hattiesburg Pocket Museum – Hattiesburg – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

The Hattiesburg Pocket Museum has a new exhibit every month, so be sure to head downtown for a small surprise!

HCAC Art Market – Hattiesburg – Saturday

The event aims to engage locals and visitors to take part in Hattiesburg’s creative economy while celebrating local artists.

Best of the Pine Belt Awards – Hattiesburg – Saturday

The event will honor local winners. This year’s event is themed “1970’s Disco Fever!”

Stop, Shop, & Swap – Laurel – Saturday

The Laurel Plant Parlor and Southern Sisters are joining forces to host Laurel’s own Plant Swap.