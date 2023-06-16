JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (June 16 through 18) around Mississippi.

Central Mississippi:

Food Truck Friday in the Park – Jackson – Friday

Food Truck Friday will be held every first, third and fifth Friday of the month at Smith Park. This will be a multi-vendor event.

Fun Friday: Permian Sea Life – Jackson – Friday

Explore the life of the ancient Permian Seas with Conservation Educator Jennifer Jerrolds! You will investigate fossil remains and aquatic life related to the Paleozoic Era including invertebrates, fish, and amphibians.

Gayrage Sale – Jackson – Friday & Saturday

This indoor bargain sale will benefit Mississippi Capital City Pride. People can drop off donations for the sale from June 7-14 at Cups Fondren, End of All Music JXN, Green Heart Wellness and Shade Pub & Night Club and Duling Hall on June 15.

USA International Ballet Competition – Jackson – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

The world’s best dancers take the stage as the official international ballet competition for the United States convenes in Jackson. Come for a day, a round, or two full weeks of competition performances, special programs and exciting events.

Mississippi Juneteenth Homecoming Celebration – Jackson – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

There will be a kickoff celebration on Friday at the Jackson Convention Complex. On Saturday, there will be a a “Soiree En Blanc” at the Capital Club. On Sunday, there will be a Juneteenth Father’s Day Heritage & Legacy Dinner at New Horizon.

This Is Home: Medgar Evers, Mississippi, and the Movement exhibit – Jackson – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

This exhibit marks the 60th anniversary of the assassination of Medgar Evers by examining the life, death, and impact of the civil rights hero.

Permian Monsters: Life Before the Dinosaurs Exhibit – Jackson – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Step back in time nearly 300 million years when bizarre-looking animals dominated life on land and sea. Learn about the greatest extinction the world has ever seen.

Exhibition: Splash & Bubbles: Dive In, Lend a Fin! – Jackson – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Join Splash, Bubbles and the Reeftown Rangers to explore marine biology, ocean science and different ocean ecosystems at the Mississippi Children’s Museum.

Natchez Little Theatre Presents: Snow White – Natchez – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

As part of the 75th Season, the Natchez Little Theatre presents Snow White! Shows on Thursday, Friday and Saturday will be at 7:30 p.m. and at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Summer Learning Family Fund Day – Jackson – Saturday

The Summer Learning Family Fun Day is designed to encourage families to keep reading and learning all summer long. The event will include story-time activities, hands-on literacy and math exercises, games, face painting, live shows, giveaways, MPB and local character photo opportunities, arts and education activities.

Juneteenth on Farish – Jackson – Saturday

This event will be held in the Farish Street Historic District in Jackson on Saturday, June 17. Attendees will be able celebrate heritage and culture from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Legends Celebration 2023 Concert – Natchez – Saturday

Mayor Dan Gibson and the City of Natchez will host the Legends Celebration 2023 Concert as a musical tribute at the Natchez City Auditorium.

Mississippi Farmers Market – Jackson – Saturday

From persimmons to peaches, from bok choy to butter beans, the Mississippi Farmers Market is the one place to go for the freshest fruits and vegetables that are grown in the state.

Natchez Farmer’s Market – Natchez – Saturday

There will be live fresh produce, baked goods, fresh dairy, and arts and crafts all from local growers and artists.

Good Samaritan Center/N.U.T.S Outdoor Flea Market – Jackson – Saturday

This is a family friendly outdoor flea market. There will be space jumps, face painting, food, ice cream, and so much more.

Rainbow Run 5K – Jackson – Saturday

Rainbow Run 5K will take place in the Fondren neighborhood. The 5K is a fun and competitive race that honors all LGBTQ+ and the allies that support us as it raises money for LGBTQ+ causes.

Free Admission to the Two Mississippi Museums – Jackson – Saturday & Sunday

HII’s Ingalls Shipbuilding division will sponsor free admission to the museums on Saturday, June 17 and Sunday, June 18. Juneteenth-themed tours through the museums will be available at 10:30 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. on June 17 and at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 18.

Pine Belt:

Tacos & Tequila Party – Hattiesburg – Friday

This year’s event will be an all-inclusive price for attendees with three savory dishes and one sweet dish each accompanied by a tequila-based beverage. There will be a limited number of tickets available for this year’s event.

bee(R)thoven – Hattiesburg – Friday

Beerthoven finds its inspiration in the private “salon” concerts of Beethoven’s time in an event that features live classical music, beer, and other refreshments.

Columbia Kids’ Arts Festival – Hattiesburg – Saturday

The Kids’ Arts Festival is a free event for kids of all ages. Enjoy interactive experiences through hands-on art, dance and music!

Matt Maeson – That’s My Cue Tour – Hattiesburg – Saturday

Experience the alternative stylings of Matt Maeson as he presents his “That’s My Cue Tour” at the Hattiesburg Saenger Theater!

USA Dance Hattiesburg Chapter June Social Dance – Hattiesburg – Saturday

Experience the fun and excitement of ever-popular partner dances like Waltz, Rumba, and Swing on Hattiesburg’s best community dance floor. Singles without partners and all dancing skill levels are welcome and encouraged to attend.

The Rainbow Fish Musical – Hattiesburg – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Southern Arena Theatre is set to return for its 46th season at The University of Southern Mississippi with two musical performances in the month of June at the Hartwig Theatre on the Hattiesburg campus.

Voices of Freedom featuring James Meredith – Hattiesburg – Sunday

This event is an exploration of Black culture and civil rights through stories, spoken word, and song for the purpose of understanding, uplifting, and unifying.