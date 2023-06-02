JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (June 2 through 4) around Mississippi.

Central Mississippi:

First Friday on Farish – Jackson – Friday

This will be an evening of dancing the night away with friends, supporting local entrepreneurs, enjoying tasty food, meeting and mingling with new and old connections, and admiring local artists’ creations.

Food Truck Friday in the Park – Jackson – Friday

This will be a multi-vendor event that will allow the food truck community to come together and provide good food and a great customer experience for the businesses and employees in the Greater Downtown Area.

Pepsi Pops – Ridgeland – Friday

The concert on the Barnett Reservoir caps the MSO season with the bang of fireworks and the twin pull of winning tunes and a beautiful setting. This year’s concert features selections from James Bond films, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Lord of the Rings, The Muppets, Evita and Harry Potter.

Night Cap – Jackson – Friday

Celebrate “601 Day Weekend” with none other than DJ T-Money in Jackson’s popular downtown hangout!

Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash – Jackson – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

More than two dozen classic hits—including “I Walk the Line,” “A Boy Named Sue,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” and the title tune—paint a musical portrait of The Man in Black that promises to be a foot-stompin’, crowd-pleasin’ salute to a unique musical legend!

Cathead Jam – Jackson – Friday & Saturday

Cathead Jam returns to Jackson, Mississippi, promising an experience like no other. Featured artist include: Goose, The Flaming Lips, Shakey Graves, Larkin Poe, Cimafunk, The Band of Heathens, and Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country

Mack Daddy Live – Natchez – Friday & Saturday

Mack Daddy will perform at Magnolia Bluffs Casino.

This Is Home: Medgar Evers, Mississippi, and the Movement exhibit – Jackson – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

This exhibit marks the 60th anniversary of the assassination of Medgar Evers by examining the life, death, and impact of the civil rights hero.

Permian Monsters: Life Before the Dinosaurs Exhibit – Jackson – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Step back in time nearly 300 million years when bizarre-looking animals dominated life on land and sea. Learn about the greatest extinction the world has ever seen.

Exhibition: Splash & Bubbles: Dive In, Lend a Fin! – Jackson – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Join Splash, Bubbles and the Reeftown Rangers to explore marine biology, ocean science and different ocean ecosystems at the Mississippi Children’s Museum.

Mississippi Farmers Market – Jackson – Saturday

From persimmons to peaches, from bok choy to butter beans, the Mississippi Farmers Market is the one place to go for the freshest fruits and vegetables that are grown in the state. This will also be the Summer Kickoff for the farmers market.

Magnolia Sunset Markets – Jackson – Saturday

The Magnolia Sunset Markets is an outdoor, spaced-out curated marketplace filled with local, state, and regional artisans, food, and music.

Fun Day 3K – Jackson – Saturday

The Methodist Children’s Homes “Fun Day 3K” event will feature food trucks, music, and kids’ activities to keep the fun going all day long.

JXN Run Club 601 Weekend 5K Run – Jackson – Saturday

This thrilling event will bring together runners from all over the city for a smooth 3.1 mile run through the heart of Jackson.

Saturday Morning Cartoons – Clinton – Saturday

On the first Saturday of each month, Clinton will be showing a variety of train-themed cartoons at Olde Towne Depot, and the toy train will be out for play during this come-and-go event.

The Clinton Ink Slingers – Clinton – Saturday

The Clinton Ink-Slingers meet the third Saturday of each month through October at the Clinton Visitor Center.

Central Mississippi Acoustic Music Association – Clinton – Saturday

You will enjoy a mix of folk, country, and blue-grass music by talented local musicians.

White Linen Night – Natchez – Saturday

Dress in white and stroll down the cordoned-off 100th block of N. Commerce Street. Admire the art featured in galleries and shops for the event. There will be vendors and music.

Ladies Night: The Stage Play – Jackson – Saturday

Ladies Night is an all new hot and hilarious urban stage play with R&B and Soul as its soundtrack – and riveting drama at the forefront.

601 Day at Belhaven Town Center – Jackson – Sunday

The event will include giveaways and 601JXN Day branded merch for sale!

The Mississippi Old-Time Music Society – Clinton – Sunday

The group is dedicated to the preservation of old-time string music.

Shade Tree Musicians – Clinton – Sunday

The Sunday jam session invites the public to join with an instrument or sing along. You will hear acoustic country, bluegrass, and gospel music.

Vicksburg Honors Medgar & Myrlie Evers – Vicksburg – Sunday

Myrlie Evers and the Evers family will be presented with a plaque in their honor. At the conclusion of the program, a caravan of justice will take program attendees on a tour through significant areas of Mrs. Myrlie Evers’ childhood.

Pine Belt:

Rainbows and Tornadoes: The Mystical World of Branch Art Exhibit – Hattiesburg – Friday & Saturday

Guests who attend the exhibit will escape into the creative mind of Al Branch, a naturally gifted multi-media artist who created portraitures, abstracts, genre art, naturalistic wildlife and fanciful book illustrations.

New Exhibit at Hattiesburg Pocket Museum – Hattiesburg – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

The Hattiesburg Pocket Museum has a new exhibit every month, so be sure to head downtown for a small surprise!

FestivalFibers – Hattiesburg – Saturday

Be the first to meet the FestivalSouth featured artist, Hattiesburg’s own Martha Ginn, and enjoy her collection created exclusively for this summer’s festival.

Ryan Hamilton live at the Hattiesburg Saenger Theater – Hattiesburg – Saturday

Ryan’s one-hour Netflix stand-up special, Happy Face, has been reviewed as “the special you can’t watch enough times.” This has been followed by a wealth of television appearances and a non-stop headlining tour.

Play Outside Day – Ellisville – Saturday

The Ellisville Branch Library will provide various outdoor toys such as hula hoops, jump ropes, chalk, hopscotch, bubbles, jumbo connect 4, etc.

Get Crafty: Friendship Bracelets – Laurel – Saturday

Learn to braid a colorful bracelet for yourself or to give to a friend! All materials are included.

Open Mic Night at Lee’s Coffee & Tea – Laurel – Saturday

Local musicians, poets, etc. come and perform original material, as well as covers, for a laid-back, supportive audience.

The (Not So) Silent Movie – Hattiesburg – Sunday

Douglas Rust has been accompanying silent films at The University of Southern Mississippi for eight years and is a regular featured performer at the annual Plaza Classic Film Festival in Texas. Currently serving as organist at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Hattiesburg, Dr. Rust has played the organ for a variety of churches over the years.