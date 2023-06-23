JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (June 23 through 25) around Mississippi.

Central Mississippi:

Fun Friday: Survivors of the Permian Extinction – Jackson – Friday

The mini-event has hands-on experiences and demonstrations suitable for families or groups with children ages four and up.

Dirty Streets – Jackson – Friday

You’ll hear a rowdy blend of Motown, Stax and rock during the concert at Duling Hall.

A Taste of Vicksburg – Vicksburg – Friday

Each month will feature local entertainers, artists, or history buffs to share Vicksburg’s rich culture and history. This month will feature Parker Hills.

The Bremen Town Musicians: Annual Children’s Opera – Jackson – Friday

Opera MS is will present their annual Children’s Opera, as part of their educational outreach program to children and young audiences in communities across the state. This year’s production is “The Bremen Town Musicians,” a musical adventure about Friendship, Diversity, Acceptance, and Teamwork.

USA International Ballet Competition – Jackson – Friday and Saturday

The world’s best dancers take the stage as the official international ballet competition for the United States convenes in Jackson. Come for a day, a round, or two full weeks of competition performances, special programs and exciting events.

Mississippi Braves – Pearl – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

The Mississippi Braves will face Birmingham at Trustmark Park in Pearl.

2023 Mississippi Invitational – Jackson – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

The 2023 Mississippi Invitational is a survey of recent works created by contemporary visual artists living and working in the state. The exhibition will feature works across a variety of media.

This Is Home: Medgar Evers, Mississippi, and the Movement exhibit – Jackson – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

This exhibit marks the 60th anniversary of the assassination of Medgar Evers by examining the life, death, and impact of the civil rights hero.

Permian Monsters: Life Before the Dinosaurs Exhibit – Jackson – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Step back in time nearly 300 million years when bizarre-looking animals dominated life on land and sea. Learn about the greatest extinction the world has ever seen.

Exhibition: Splash & Bubbles: Dive In, Lend a Fin! – Jackson – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Join Splash, Bubbles and the Reeftown Rangers to explore marine biology, ocean science and different ocean ecosystems at the Mississippi Children’s Museum.

Natchez Little Theatre Presents: Snow White – Natchez – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

As part of the 75th Season, the Natchez Little Theatre presents Snow White! Shows on Thursday, Friday and Saturday will be at 7:30 p.m. and at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Mississippi Farmers Market – Jackson – Saturday

From persimmons to peaches, from bok choy to butter beans, the Mississippi Farmers Market is the one place to go for the freshest fruits and vegetables that are grown in the state.

Natchez Farmer’s Market – Natchez – Saturday

There will be live fresh produce, baked goods, fresh dairy, and arts and crafts all from local growers and artists.

Midfest 2023 – Jackson – Saturday

The annual street festival features businesses, products, performances, and food and drinks that are “Made in Midtown.”

The Sipp N Summer Time Art Exhibit – Jackson – Saturday

There will be more than 40 visual artists, more than 30 vendors and a full concert with Westside Boogie and AJ McQueen.

Mississippi Comic Con – Jackson – Saturday and Sunday

Mississippi Comic Con bring together a diverse list of guests, vendors, artists, and fan groups, in an affordable, family-friendly environment. Featuring guests from movies, television, anime, video games, cartoons, wrestling, comics, and cosplay, this guest list has something for everyone.

White Linen Night – Natchez – Saturday

Dress in your finest whites for the Third Annual Allumer Natchez White Linen Night Fundraiser. Tickets include live music, hors d’oeuvres and open bar.

Stage Play-Challenges, Choices, and Consequences – Jackson – Saturday and Sunday

The play sends a strong message about the importance of respecting your family and respecting yourself.

2023 BSC City With Soul Classic – Jackson – Saturday and Sunday

This is an men’s and women’s adult slow pitch softball tournament under the Black Softball Circuit.

Pine Belt:

Hand Over Heart: A Salute to the Golden Age – Hattiesburg – Friday

In a dazzling display of classic patriotic tunes and Broadway’s most beloved showstoppers, Sarah Hamman will take you back to the 1940s and ‘50s.

Odd Couples—Unlikely Pairings with Guitar – Hattiesburg – Friday

Join musicians Nicholas Ciraldo, Rachel Ciraldo, Dannel Espinoza, Kristina Finch, Galit Kaunitz, and Theresa Sanchez for a fun concert of unlikely instrumental pairings with guitar.

New Exhibit at Hattiesburg Pocket Museum – Hattiesburg – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

The Hattiesburg Pocket Museum has a new exhibit every month, so be sure to head downtown for a small surprise!

FESTIVALFINALE Iconic: Cirque Rock Symphonic Extravaganza – Hattiesburg – Saturday

World-class acrobats from Cirque de la Symphonie join the FestivalOrchestra and singers for one of the most dazzling FestivalFinale events ever!

10th Annual Mission At The Cross Restoration Run 2023 – Laurel – Saturday

Mission At The Cross is a recovery home and 12-month program for men struggling with addiction that provides food, shelter, clothing, medical assistance, daily bible studies, classes and vo-tech training.

Kids Gardening Camp – Petal – Saturday

There will be many hands-on fun and educational opportunities for children to enjoy, including tile art, face painting, animal balloons, planting in raised beds, exploring birds of prey and a petting zoo by Freedom Ranch, and a visit from the Lullaby League & Friends. There will be a lemonade stand, and a food vendor will be on site.

HattiesDrag Haus Ball – Hattiesburg – Saturday

There will be a panel of judges, prizes and categories. People can sign up for the event when they arrive.

Pride Community Cookout – Hattiesburg – Sunday

There will be food, free of charge while supplies last. There will be fair games available for people to play, and several healthcare organizations will be onsite to provide free health screenings and resources.

Colludium Summer Art Market – Hattiesburg – Sunday

Colludium will host its first art market to showcase and support local artists! The free event will feature live music, cold beer, food and some cool creations.