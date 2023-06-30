JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (June 30 through July 2) around Mississippi.

Central Mississippi:

Celebrate America Balloon Glow – Ridgeland – Friday

More than 15 hot air balloons will inflate and light up the evening sky. There will be food, fund and entertainment during the event.

Food Truck Friday in the Park – Jackson – Friday

Food Truck Friday will be held every first, third and fifth Friday of the month at Smith Park. This will be a multi-vendor event.

Fun Friday: Pangea – Jackson – Friday

Come and explore the movement of the Earth’s landmasses from Pangea to Present with Conservation Educator Sabrina Cummings.

This Is Home: Medgar Evers, Mississippi, and the Movement exhibit – Jackson – Friday

This exhibit marks the 60th anniversary of the assassination of Medgar Evers by examining the life, death, and impact of the civil rights hero.

Mississippi Championship Hot Air Balloon Festival – Canton – Friday and Saturday

Featuring balloons, a fireworks extravaganza, colorful balloons of all shapes and sizes, entertainment, and lots of fun. There is also the ever popular Balloon Glows at sunset to delight children and adults of all ages.

2023 Mississippi Invitational – Jackson – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

The 2023 Mississippi Invitational is a survey of recent works created by contemporary visual artists living and working in the state. The exhibition will feature works across a variety of media.

Permian Monsters: Life Before the Dinosaurs Exhibit – Jackson – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Step back in time nearly 300 million years when bizarre-looking animals dominated life on land and sea. Learn about the greatest extinction the world has ever seen.

Exhibition: Splash & Bubbles: Dive In, Lend a Fin! – Jackson – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Join Splash, Bubbles and the Reeftown Rangers to explore marine biology, ocean science and different ocean ecosystems at the Mississippi Children’s Museum.

Jackson’s Fireworks Extravaganza – Jackson – Saturday

A spectacular fireworks show at nightfall, food vendors and a kids zone.

Patriotic Day – Jackson – Saturday

Wear your red, white and blue to the Mississippi Children’s Museum. There will be spin art, pom pom sparklers, straw rockets and star ornaments.

Dash ‘N Splash – Ridgeland – Saturday

The 2023 Dash ‘N Splash 5K and 1-Mile Fun Run will take place at Old Trace Park. After the race, cool down with watermelon, water slides and enjoy the giant water balloon bash.

Mississippi Farmers Market – Jackson – Saturday

From persimmons to peaches, from bok choy to butter beans, the Mississippi Farmers Market is the one place to go for the freshest fruits and vegetables that are grown in the state.

Natchez Farmer’s Market – Natchez – Saturday

There will be live fresh produce, baked goods, fresh dairy, and arts and crafts all from local growers and artists.

Vicksburg Farmers’ Market – Vicksburg – Saturday

Enjoy local produce, kids’ activities, live music, a friendly atmosphere, and more. There will be several different tractors and farmers to talk about how they are used for farming.

Art Parade at Jackson Street Gallery – Vicksburg – Saturday

This event will be from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Jackson Street Gallery inside the Mulberry Vicksburg.

The Reunion Murder Mystery Dinner – Natchez – Saturday

Are you ready to travel back in time and relive your high school memories with a thrilling twist? Grab your yearbook and make your way to Natchez, MS for “The Reunion Murder Mystery Dinner!” Indulge in a delicious three-course meal and get ready for a hilarious and suspenseful evening.

Movies on the Lawn – Vicksburg – Saturday

Bring a blanket or low back chair to enjoy an outdoor movie with your friends and family. Food, snacks, drinks, and alcoholic beverages are available for purchase.

Elevate: Immersive Sound Experience & Holistic Bazaar – Jackson – Saturday

There will be an immersive concert and sound experience and holistic bazaar at Duling Hall.

Surrender Weekend – Vicksburg – Saturday and Sunday

Visitors to the Vicksburg National Military Park will get to learn about the 19th century artillery firsthand as staff and volunteers demonstrate how soldiers learned how to be efficient artillerists during the American Civil War. Reenactors will also be camping around the historic Shirley House to deliver a multitude of programming that will bring visitors back 160 years ago to the siege of Vicksburg.

Points & Pints Graphic Foam Ball Tennis League – Jackson – Sunday

Fertile Ground Beer Co. has partnered with USA Tennis Mississippi to start a new foam ball tennis league.

McRaven Ghost Hunt Investigation – Vicksburg – Sunday

During this event, you will learn about the house and family history on an 8:30 p.m. haunted tour. After the tour, you will get to know the rest of the guests and investigators as you enjoy refreshments during a Q&A session.

MikeTown Live Show – Jackson – Sunday

Diamond Armani will perform live for the first time at MikeTown Comedy Club.

Pine Belt:

Grand Ole Opry Member Mark Wills – Hattiesburg – Friday

Mark Wills will bring his show to Hattiesburg’s historic Saenger Theater. Wills is known for his hits “Wish You Were Here,” “Jacob’s Ladder,” and “I Do (Cherish You).”

July Jam 5D Barrel Race – Hattiesburg – Friday

There will be a 5D Open Barrel Race and 4D Sidepots. The event will be held at the James Lynn Cartlidge Forrest County Multi Purpose Center.

New Exhibit at Hattiesburg Pocket Museum – Hattiesburg – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

The Hattiesburg Pocket Museum has a new exhibit every month, so be sure to head downtown for a small surprise!

Open Mic Night at Lee’s Coffee and Tea – Laurel – Saturday

Local musicians, poets, etc. perform original material, as well as covers, for a laid-back, supportive audience.