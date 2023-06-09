JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (June 2 through 4) around Mississippi.

Central Mississippi:

Fun Friday: Trailblazing Trilobites – Jackson – Friday

You can learn about ancient arthropods that lived for almost 300 million years with Conservation Educator Dalton Knight. The mini-event has hands-on experiences and demonstrations suitable for families or groups with children ages four and up.

Red and the Revelers – Jackson – Friday

The band is a high energy swamp soul band from Mobile, AL.

60th Festivities Honoring Medgar & Myrlie Evers – Jackson – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

There will be many events in Jackson honoring the legacy of Medgar and Myrlie Evers in Jackson.

This Is Home: Medgar Evers, Mississippi, and the Movement exhibit – Jackson – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

This exhibit marks the 60th anniversary of the assassination of Medgar Evers by examining the life, death, and impact of the civil rights hero.

Mississippi Braves – Pearl – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

The Mississippi Braves will face Biloxi in a series of games at Trustmark Park in Pear. On Saturday, the Salvation Army will host “A Night with the Mississippi Braves” fundraiser.

Permian Monsters: Life Before the Dinosaurs Exhibit – Jackson – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Step back in time nearly 300 million years when bizarre-looking animals dominated life on land and sea. Learn about the greatest extinction the world has ever seen.

Exhibition: Splash & Bubbles: Dive In, Lend a Fin! – Jackson – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Join Splash, Bubbles and the Reeftown Rangers to explore marine biology, ocean science and different ocean ecosystems at the Mississippi Children’s Museum.

Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash – Jackson – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

More than two dozen classic hits—including “I Walk the Line,” “A Boy Named Sue,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” and the title tune—paint a musical portrait of The Man in Black that promises to be a foot-stompin’, crowd-pleasin’ salute to a unique musical legend!

Miss Mississippi Crowning – Vicksburg – Saturday

The competition will be at the Vicksburg Convention Center.

Mississippi Pickle Fest – Jackson – Saturday

The Mississippi Pickle Fest will celebrate fermented things. The festival is a day of music, games, contests, vendors and more.

Mississippi Farmers Market – Jackson – Saturday

From persimmons to peaches, from bok choy to butter beans, the Mississippi Farmers Market is the one place to go for the freshest fruits and vegetables that are grown in the state.

BTC Market – Jackson – Saturday

Join the event for local vendors, live music, and small business pop ups.

JXN Roller Derby 2023 – Jackson – Saturday

Come watch this fast-paced, full-contact sport played on quad roller skates by Jackson, Mississippi’s only non-profit, women and LGBTQ-owned roller derby organization during their 2023 season.

Natchez Bicycle Classic – Natchez – Saturday

Attendees can enjoy riding their bicycles during the annual Natchez Bicycle Classic. Afterwards, there will be food and music to enjoy.

Father and Child Fishing Tournament – Ridgeland – Saturday

Bring your fishing pole or road and reel, as well as bait, to catch your fish. Prizes will be for the biggest fish, smallest fish and most fist.

20th Annual Georgetown Festival – Jackson – Saturday

The event will feature music, as well as food and merchandise for purchase.

June Second Saturday – Vicksburg – Saturday

This event will be in Downtown Vicksburg. Second Saturday is an opportunity for the community to shop downtown, listen to live music, and learn from featured artists and artisans.

Frank Foster with Trea Landon – Jackson – Saturday

Frank Foster has taken his songs from the campfire to the coliseum. Catch his show at Martin’s Downtown.

USA International Ballet Competition – Jackson – Saturday & Sunday

The world’s best dancers take the stage as the official international ballet competition for the United States convenes in Jackson. Come for a day, a round, or two full weeks of competition performances, special programs and exciting events.

2023 Mississippi Invitational – Jackson – Saturday & Sunday

The 2023 Mississippi Invitational is a survey of recent works created by contemporary visual artists living and working in the state. The exhibition will feature works across a variety of media.

Pride Month Drag Brunch – Jackson – Sunday

The event will take place at Hal & Mal’s. Attendees can purchase non-food and drink tickets to the event.

Art of the Platter – Jackson – Sunday

Come relax while learning the art of curating a beautiful and delicious charcuterie board. There will also be music.

Pine Belt:

Celtic in Your Cup – Hattiesburg – Friday

Start your day at the pub, but instead of coffee, there will be beer. Enjoy the tunes and songs of traditional Irish pub fare.

Downtown Summer Tunes – Hattiesburg – Friday

Attendees can enjoy music in the great outdoors at Town Square Park. There will also be food, drinks, arts and crafts available for purchase.

Lauren Rogers Museum of Art’s “Blues Bash” – Laurel – Friday

Enjoy an evening of blues at barbecue featuring the soulful sounds of The Blue Monday Band.

New Exhibit at Hattiesburg Pocket Museum – Hattiesburg – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

The Hattiesburg Pocket Museum has a new exhibit every month, so be sure to head downtown for a small surprise!

Downtown Hattiesburg Farmers Market – Hattiesburg – Saturday

Those who attend the outdoor farmers market can purchase from their local vendors, experience good music, games, yoga, and more.

Blueberry Jubilee – Poplarville – Saturday

The Jubilee features arts & crafts, storytelling, live entertainment, an annual 5K and 1-mile Fun run and also a car show.

Dog Days 5K run and 2-mile walk – Hattiesburg – Saturday

The Dog Days 5k and 2-mile walk is a dog-friendly FestivalShares event benefiting Hub City Service Dogs, a nonprofit organization that trains service dogs for individuals with medical disabilities.

American Landscape: A Multisensory Chamber Music Experience – Hattiesburg – Saturday

Theresa Sanchez and Rachel Ciraldo are again collaborating to present a showcase of music by influential American composers. They will be joined by special guest conductor Jay Dean.

LMS Live in Laurel – Laurel – Saturday

Live in Laurel free concert series is set amongst the backdrop of the oaks in Trustmark Art Park.

Hattiesdrag Pride Brunch – Hattiesburg – Sunday

Hattiesdrag is coming to Southern Prohibition for brunch. Tickets will include admission, seating, table service and a free signature drink.