JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (March 10-12) around Mississippi.
Central Mississippi:
Vicksburg Orchestral Society’s Brass Quintet – Friday – Vicksburg
- This free, outdoor concert series event will be held in front of the Vicksburg Convention Center. Dinner reservations can be made for $25.
Open Mic Show – Saturday – Jackson
- Hear performances by Comedians, musicians, poets, rappers, singers and more. The audience will vote for the best performance.
Yoga in the Garden – Saturday – Jackson
- The Mississippi Museum of Art will host a free yoga class and meditation in The Art Garden.
Adoption Event – Saturday – Flowood
- Rescue Revolution of Mississippi will have adoptable dogs and puppies available at Hollywood Feed.
Country Western Dance Party – Saturday – Vicksburg
- The Southern Cultural Heritage Center will host this $10/person dance tutorial and party with a cash bar and confessions.
Glow Party – Saturday – Vicksburg
- Grab tickets now for this high energy glow party at Ameristar Casino.
Cars and Coffee on the Bluff – Saturday – Natchez
- Car enthusiasts are invited to this open car meet with coffee.
Mississippi Anime Fest 2023 – Saturday & Sunday – Jackson
- Join vendors, artists and fan groups for anime, tabletop and video gaming, cosplay and more at the Mississippi Trade Mart.
Drag Brunch – Sunday – Jackson
- Grab tickets now for this Drag Brunch event at Hal and Mal’s.
Pine Belt:
Kids Market – Friday & Saturday – Hattiesburg
- Stop by this kids consignment sale that’s held twice each year. Parents can also find out how to sell their own kid’s clothes.
Forrest County Farmers Market – Saturday – Hattiesburg
- Shop from local vendors at this weekly farmers market.
Mississippi Made + Home Town Watch Party – All weekend – Laurel
- Don’t miss the annual Mississippi Made event. Vendors from all over the state will attend. On Sunday, don’t miss a screening of the newest HGTV Home Town episode.