JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (March 10-12) around Mississippi.

Central Mississippi:

Vicksburg Orchestral Society’s Brass Quintet – Friday – Vicksburg

This free, outdoor concert series event will be held in front of the Vicksburg Convention Center. Dinner reservations can be made for $25.

Open Mic Show – Saturday – Jackson

Hear performances by Comedians, musicians, poets, rappers, singers and more. The audience will vote for the best performance.

Yoga in the Garden – Saturday – Jackson

The Mississippi Museum of Art will host a free yoga class and meditation in The Art Garden.

Adoption Event – Saturday – Flowood

Rescue Revolution of Mississippi will have adoptable dogs and puppies available at Hollywood Feed.

Country Western Dance Party – Saturday – Vicksburg

The Southern Cultural Heritage Center will host this $10/person dance tutorial and party with a cash bar and confessions.

Glow Party – Saturday – Vicksburg

Grab tickets now for this high energy glow party at Ameristar Casino.

Cars and Coffee on the Bluff – Saturday – Natchez

Car enthusiasts are invited to this open car meet with coffee.

Mississippi Anime Fest 2023 – Saturday & Sunday – Jackson

Join vendors, artists and fan groups for anime, tabletop and video gaming, cosplay and more at the Mississippi Trade Mart.

Drag Brunch – Sunday – Jackson

Grab tickets now for this Drag Brunch event at Hal and Mal’s.

Pine Belt:

Kids Market – Friday & Saturday – Hattiesburg

Stop by this kids consignment sale that’s held twice each year. Parents can also find out how to sell their own kid’s clothes.

Forrest County Farmers Market – Saturday – Hattiesburg

Shop from local vendors at this weekly farmers market.

Mississippi Made + Home Town Watch Party – All weekend – Laurel

Don’t miss the annual Mississippi Made event. Vendors from all over the state will attend. On Sunday, don’t miss a screening of the newest HGTV Home Town episode.