JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (March 17-19) around Mississippi.

Central Mississippi:

St. Patrick’s Day Scavenger Hunt – Friday – Ridgeland

Shoppers at Northpark Mall can search for hidden gold coins around the property for a chance to win a gift card to one of the mall’s retailers.

Sunset Concert Series: Devil’s Duo – Friday – Vicksburg

Devil’s Duo will perform this week during the Vicksburg Convention Center’s Spring concert series. Dinner reservations can be made for the show.

Shaggy’s Rez Fest Concert Series – Saturday – Brandon

Join Shaggy’s on the Rez for live music from Chad Wesley, along with crawfish and drink specials.

Jeff Dunham Still Not Canceled – Saturday – Jackson

Tickets start at $49.50 to see Jeff Dunham live at the Mississippi Coliseum.

Mo Pottery Vase Class – Saturday – Flowood

Grab tickets to craft your own vase for Spring flowers.

Crawfish Party – Sunday – Jackson

Purchase your tickets now to attend The Nugget League of Mayhem’s Crawfish Party at Hal & Mal’s. Guests can enjoy crawfish, red beans and rice and hot dogs while hearing live music.

Drag Brunch – Sunday – Jackson

Enjoy bottomless mimosas and Bloody Mary’s alongside drag performances.

Pine Belt:

St. Paddy’s Fight & Fit Fest – Friday & Saturday – Hattiesburg

Grab tickets to see kickboxing, arm-wrestling and other kinds of tournaments. Guests can also expect a crawfish crawl, safari animals, a 5K run and more.

Nature Swap – Saturday – Hattiesburg

The Hattiesburg Zoo invites guests to bring items found in nature to learn more about them.

Irish Italian Festival – Saturday – Hattiesburg

St. Thomas Aquinas Church will host its 20th annual Irish Italian Festival. Guests can expect live music, food vendors, games for kids, an art show, raffle and more.