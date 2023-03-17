JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (March 17-19) around Mississippi.
Central Mississippi:
St. Patrick’s Day Scavenger Hunt – Friday – Ridgeland
- Shoppers at Northpark Mall can search for hidden gold coins around the property for a chance to win a gift card to one of the mall’s retailers.
Sunset Concert Series: Devil’s Duo – Friday – Vicksburg
- Devil’s Duo will perform this week during the Vicksburg Convention Center’s Spring concert series. Dinner reservations can be made for the show.
Shaggy’s Rez Fest Concert Series – Saturday – Brandon
- Join Shaggy’s on the Rez for live music from Chad Wesley, along with crawfish and drink specials.
Jeff Dunham Still Not Canceled – Saturday – Jackson
- Tickets start at $49.50 to see Jeff Dunham live at the Mississippi Coliseum.
Mo Pottery Vase Class – Saturday – Flowood
- Grab tickets to craft your own vase for Spring flowers.
Crawfish Party – Sunday – Jackson
- Purchase your tickets now to attend The Nugget League of Mayhem’s Crawfish Party at Hal & Mal’s. Guests can enjoy crawfish, red beans and rice and hot dogs while hearing live music.
Drag Brunch – Sunday – Jackson
- Enjoy bottomless mimosas and Bloody Mary’s alongside drag performances.
Pine Belt:
St. Paddy’s Fight & Fit Fest – Friday & Saturday – Hattiesburg
- Grab tickets to see kickboxing, arm-wrestling and other kinds of tournaments. Guests can also expect a crawfish crawl, safari animals, a 5K run and more.
Nature Swap – Saturday – Hattiesburg
- The Hattiesburg Zoo invites guests to bring items found in nature to learn more about them.
Irish Italian Festival – Saturday – Hattiesburg
- St. Thomas Aquinas Church will host its 20th annual Irish Italian Festival. Guests can expect live music, food vendors, games for kids, an art show, raffle and more.