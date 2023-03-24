JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (March 24-26) around Mississippi.

Central Mississippi:

Sunset Concert Series – Friday – Vicksburg

The Vicksburg Convention Center will host Thomas Murray for this week’s Spring Concert Series performance. Dinner reservations can be made in advance.

Hal’s St. Paddy’s Parade – Saturday – Jackson

“40 Years of All That Jazz” is this year’s theme for the annual Hal’s St. Paddy’s Parade and Festival.

Legal Beagle 5K – Saturday – Jackson

Race proceeds benefit the Mississippi Volunteer Lawyers Project of the Mississippi Bar Association, which places pro bono cases for underprivileged people with volunteer lawyers.

Spring Market of Jackson – All weekend – Jackson

This three-day shopping event will feature gourmet foods, unique gifts, trendy fashion, home décor and more.

All 4 Children Spring/Summer Consignment – All weekend – Jackson

Shop all things kids at this pop-up consignment event at the Mississippi Trade Mart.

Pine Belt:

Wine Down Downtown – Friday – Laurel

Enjoy wine tastings and extended shopping hours in Downtown Laurel.

HubFest – Saturday – Hattiesburg

Join fellow Hattiesburgers for a one-day festival featuring four stages of live music, over 250 arts, crafts and food vendors and a large children’s area.

Concert of Cars Car Show – Saturday – Jones County

Food, music, door prizes, a silent auction, a cake auction, t-shirts and more will be available at this car show.