JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (March 24-26) around Mississippi.
Central Mississippi:
Sunset Concert Series – Friday – Vicksburg
- The Vicksburg Convention Center will host Thomas Murray for this week’s Spring Concert Series performance. Dinner reservations can be made in advance.
Hal’s St. Paddy’s Parade – Saturday – Jackson
- “40 Years of All That Jazz” is this year’s theme for the annual Hal’s St. Paddy’s Parade and Festival.
Legal Beagle 5K – Saturday – Jackson
- Race proceeds benefit the Mississippi Volunteer Lawyers Project of the Mississippi Bar Association, which places pro bono cases for underprivileged people with volunteer lawyers.
Spring Market of Jackson – All weekend – Jackson
- This three-day shopping event will feature gourmet foods, unique gifts, trendy fashion, home décor and more.
All 4 Children Spring/Summer Consignment – All weekend – Jackson
- Shop all things kids at this pop-up consignment event at the Mississippi Trade Mart.
Pine Belt:
Wine Down Downtown – Friday – Laurel
- Enjoy wine tastings and extended shopping hours in Downtown Laurel.
HubFest – Saturday – Hattiesburg
- Join fellow Hattiesburgers for a one-day festival featuring four stages of live music, over 250 arts, crafts and food vendors and a large children’s area.
Concert of Cars Car Show – Saturday – Jones County
- Food, music, door prizes, a silent auction, a cake auction, t-shirts and more will be available at this car show.