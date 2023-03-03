JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (March 3-5) around Mississippi.

Central Mississippi:

The Carnival of Symphony – Friday – Jackson

This annual gala is a fundraising event of the Jackson Symphony League. Expect music, a cocktail dinner and silent auction.

Spring Farm Days – Friday & Saturday – Jackson

Join the Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum for cooking demonstrations, chances to learn about farmstead life and gardening and more.

Fossil Road Show – Saturday – Jackson

Expect displays from collectors and exhibitors, hands-on activities, “fossil digs” and a scavenger hunt. Bring your own fossil discoveries to get expert opinions about their ages and identities.

2023 JXN Natural Hair Expo – Saturday – Jackson

Grab tickets now for vendors, training master classes, awards and fashion. Guests can also expect a fashion show, JXN Natural Hair Awards, Battle of the Barber Artist Competition, a kid’s zone and more.

Vicksburg Run Thru History – Saturday – Vicksburg

Support the Vicksburg YMCA while running through the Vicksburg National Military Park. There’s still time to register!

Pine Belt:

Hattiesburg Caft Beer Festival – Saturday – Hattiesburg

Claim your ticket now to sample more than 100 craft beers at Town Square Park.

Trustmark Touch a Truck – Saturday – Laurel

This free event will offer kids the chance to explore vehicles, while parents meet local pediatricians, early educators and health care providers.

Laurel Leap Day – Saturday – Laurel

Gather in Downtown Laurel for basketball, food, drinks and music.

2nd Hattiesburg Open Rodeo – Saturday – Hattiesburg

Southeastern Rodeo Productions will host its second Hattiesburg Open Rodeo at the Forrest County Multipurpose Center.

Prom-A-Palooza – Sunday – Hattiesburg

Local high school girls are invited to shop for prom dresses and shoes for $12 in Downtown Hattiesburg.