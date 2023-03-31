JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (March 31-April 2) around Mississippi.

Central Mississippi:

Mississippi Slam-N-Jam – Saturday – Jackson

The Rick’s Pro Truck Slam-N-Jam is back with Javier “Shorty” Ponce from MotorTrend TV ‘s Shorty’s Dream Shop at the RS Electric/McGraw Rental Performance Vehicle Expo.

Township Jazz Festival – Saturday – Jackson

Hear the Vamps, Southern Komfort Brass Band, the Ms. National Guard Big Band, The Guitar Summit and the Russel Malone Quartet. Food and drink vendors will be available.

Mississippi Transgender Day of Visibility – Saturday – Jackson

Join over a dozen LGBTQ-serving organizations and community for a celebration of Transgender Day of Visibility at Fondren Park.

The JXN Flea – Saturday – Jackson

The April Flea will be held at Urban Foxes. Families and pets are invited to attend.

2023 Spring Kickoff – Saturday – Jackson

Celebrate the Spring season by shopping from vendors at the Mississippi Farmers Market.

Holi – Saturday – Brandon

The Hindu Temple Society of Mississippi will host the Festival of Colors featuring food, music, dancing, activities for kids and more.

Levee Street Marketplace – Saturday – Vicksburg

Levee Street Marketplace is celebrating ten years. Expect vendors, food trucks, door prizes, an antique tractor show and more.

Pine Belt:

Hattiesburg Half Marathon – Saturday – Hattiesburg

Cheer on runners and walkers as they help raise money for local charities.

Laurelpalooza – Saturday – Laurel

Hear live music while enjoying food vendors.

Barks and Bags Cornhole Tournament – Saturday – Laurel

Grab a friend and compete for a cash prize during this cornhole tournament. Prizes will also be raffled off during the tournament.

Bunny Bash at the Coffeehouse – Sunday – Ellisville

Expect snacks, pictures, face painting, story time and more at The Coffeehouse.