JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (May 12 through 14) around Mississippi.

Central Mississippi:

Pepsi Pops – Ridgeland – Friday

The twinkling waters of the Rez offer a picnic-perfect setting for families, couples, youngsters, and oldsters to soak up the beloved pops standards that make this concert an annual draw.

Battle of the DJs – Vicksburg – Friday

The stage is set for the area’s top DJs to show off their skills. Famous local radio DJs will compete for $2,500 cash at Riverwalk Casino Hotel, and the audience will get to choose who will be crowned champ.

Mustache The Band – Jackson – Friday

Mustache The Band is the 90’s country party band. With well over 125 songs under their buckles, you are guaranteed to have a non-stop party on your hands.

“Spring” Classics in the Courtyard – Vicksburg – Friday

The event will offer a variety of entertainment through different genres of classical music.

Natchez Spring Carnival – Natchez – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

The inaugural Natchez Spring Carnival will have thrill rides, kiddie rides, games and fair foods.

And Then There Were None – Vicksburg – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

The show will be at the Parkside Playhouse, located at 101 Iowa Avenue.

Mississippi Braves – Pearl – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

The M-Braves will face the Chattanooga Lookouts.

Flowood Family Festival – Flowood – Saturday

Martina McBride will headline the 2023 Flowood Family Festival. The festival will include space jumps and activities for the kids, food vendors from local Flowood restaurants, and music from DJ Trix. A fireworks display will follow McBride’s performance.

Mississippi Makers Fest – Jackson – Saturday

The free event will feature Cedric Burnside headlining and musical acts Kudzu Kings, Bass Drum of Death, Track45, and 5th Child.

Chill in the Hills – Vicksburg – Saturday

The 13th Annual Chill in the Hills 10K run, 5K walk, and 1-mile fun run will start at Martin’s at Midtown.

Annual Mother’s Day Event – Ridgeland – Saturday

The Annual Mother’s Day Event will be held at the Renaissance at Colony Park. There will be entertainment, kid’s crafts, face painting, games and giveaways.

BTC Market – Jackson – Saturday

There will be local vendors, live music and small business pop ups.

May Makers Olde Towne Market – Clinton – Saturday

Held on the second Saturday in May, the May Makers Market seeks to showcase many talented artisans in the Clinton area. Everything at the market is handmade and unique.

Fertile Ground One Year Birthday Celebration – Jackson – Saturday

Fertile Ground will celebrate a full year of beer. There will be live music, giveaways, specialty brews and food.

BGBB Kid’s Red Carpet Book Tour & Literacy Festival – Jackson – Saturday

The festival is an event that celebrates literacy and the love of reading. There will be a variety of interactive activities, including author readings, virtual reality and kid karaoke.

May Second Saturday – Vicksburg – Saturday

This event will be in Downtown Vicksburg. Second Saturday is an opportunity for the community to shop downtown, listen to live music, and learn from featured artists and artisans.

Art Explosion Market/Exhibition – Jackson – Saturday

The day will feature jewelry, visual art, wearable art and special guests. There will be door prizes and drawings every hour.

Annual Central Mississippi Radio Control Aviation Display Show – Pearl – Saturday

Radio Control Clubs from around Mississippi will once again come together to display an array of radio-controlled aircraft. Guests will viewing and learning about military warbird planes from WWI and WWII eras.

Mom’s Day 5K – Flowood – Saturday

The Mom’s Day 5K will take place at Flowood Nature Park.

Know to Grow – Jackson – Saturday

The program at the Mississippi Children’s Museum incorporates the museum’s STEAM, literacy, and health initiatives to create a multi-disciplinary program where children will make connections between reading, science and the aspects of the natural world.

Tyler Flathau & The Forgotten Few – Jackson – Saturday

Tyler Flathau and The Forgotten Few is a five piece southern rock/country band out of Hattiesburg.

Mississippi Boychoir Spring Concert – Jackson – Saturday

The Mississippi Boychoir will hold its 28th annual spring concert at St. Philip’s Episcopal Church. They will perform music from several genres including popular songs, sacred music, spirituals, and more!

La Divina – Natchez – Saturday

The event celebrates the centennial of Maria Callas and stars Maryann Kyle, soprano.

Mississippi Farmers Market – Jackson – Saturday

From persimmons to peaches, from bok choy to butter beans, the Mississippi Farmers Market is the one place to go for the freshest fruits and vegetables that are grown in the state.

Mother’s Day Brunch at Estelle – Jackson – Sunday

Treat the mom in your life to a special meal at Estelle!

Art Smart – Jackson – Saturday

Bring your little artist to the Mississippi Children’s Museum for this program. This is a mini art class.

Pine Belt:

Farm to Fork Ride or Run – Hattiesburg – Friday

Extra Table will host the event in an effort to end hunger in Mississippi. This event will host 1,500 cyclists and runners on six different race courses. Afterwards, there will be a finish line part that includes a cocktail station, beer garden, culinary bites, mechanical bull ridge and axe throwing.

Wine Down Downtown – Laurel – Friday

Laurel Main Street will be selling re-usable, collector-style wine cups for $20, which will allow you to walk around downtown enjoying unlimited wine tastings at all participating merchants.

New Exhibit at the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum – Hattiesburg – Friday, Saturday and Sunday

The Hattiesburg Pocket Museum has a new exhibit every month, so be sure to head downtown for a small surprise!

LMS Live in Laurel – Laurel – Saturday

The Live in Laurel free concert series is set amongst the backdrop of the oaks in Trustmark Art Park.

May’s Barks and Bags Cornhole Tournament – Laurel – Saturday

Grab a friend and come to this fun bracketed, double elimination cornhole tournament! Each team will go head to head against another team until there is only one team standing in the winners’ circle. Winners will receive a cash prize.

Petal Farmers’ Market – Petal – Saturday

The market will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Forrest County Farmer’s Market – Hattiesburg – Saturday

The market will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Mo-ther’s Day Brunch with Bertie – Hattiesburg – Sunday

The Hattiesburg Zoo is offering a special Brunch with Bertie and a Little Bit Mo on Mother’s Day. Guests will be able to dine with two giraffes and have the opportunity to meet the zoo’s matriarch sloth.

Run4TheKids – Hattiesburg – Sunday

Calling all superheroes near and far to come together to help raise money for St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Come run, walk, or crawl as your favorite superhero.