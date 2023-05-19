JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (May 19 through 21) around Mississippi.

Central Mississippi:

Food Truck Friday in the Park – Jackson – Friday

This will be a multi-vendor event that will allow the food truck community to come together and provide food for the businesses and employees in Jackson.

Moonlight, Music and Meteors – Jackson – Friday

Bring your blankets or lawn chairs to stargaze and enjoy music from Star Wars, Apollo 13, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, and Jurassic Park at The Den in LeFleur’s Bluff State Park.

Live at Five: Islands of Rhythm – Natchez – Friday

Free, Family-friendly, outdoor concert series on the Bandstand overlooking the Mississippi River.

Booth Buys at Key City Brewing Company – Vicksburg – Friday

Live music will begin at 7:00 p.m. at Key City Brewing Company.

Howl & Wolf Band at Waterview Casino – Vicksburg – Friday & Saturday

Live music will be at the WaterView Casino Hotel.

Miles Flatt at Ameristar Casino – Vicksburg – Friday

Live music will begin at 8:00 p.m. at Ameristar Casino’s Bottleneck Blues Bar.

Friday Nights at Milepost 89 – Clinton – Friday

Friday Nights at Milepost 89 is live music every third Friday of the month inside the Clinton Visitor Center.

Licensed Battlefield Guided Walking Tours – Vicksburg – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

The Vicksburg National Military Park will be commemorating the 160th anniversary of the May 19th and 22nd 1863 Union assaults with a series of walking tours by Licensed Battlefield Guides on-site where these clashes occurred.

Snappy Sync Firefly Tours – Ridgeland – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Come enjoy a rare opportunity to experience the magic of the South’s most impressive population of synchronous “snappy sync” fireflies!

The Trail of Honor Traveling Vietnam Memorial – Ridgeland – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

The Trail of Honor features historically accurate demonstrations of military life in a walking trail through history. From the French Indian War to the current operations.

JXN Roller Derby 2023 – Jackson – Saturday

Come watch this fast-paced, full-contact sport played on quad roller skates at the Mississippi Trade Mart.

Exhibition: Splash & Bubbles: Dive In, Lend a Fin! – Jackson – Saturday

Join Splash, Bubbles and the Reeftown Rangers to explore marine biology, ocean science and different ocean ecosystems at the Mississippi Children’s Museum.

Rescue Doggy Day Out at Shaggy’s – Rankin County – Saturday

Shaggy’s is hosting dogs and volunteers for a doggy day out to Shaggy’s, where the adoptable dogs will meet potential adopters in the community.

Mississippi Farmers Market – Jackson – Saturday

From persimmons to peaches, from bok choy to butter beans, the Mississippi Farmers Market is the one place to go for the freshest fruits and vegetables that are grown in the state.

Opening Day at Vicksburg Farmers Market – Vicksburg – Saturday

Enjoy local produce, kids’ activities, live music, a friendly atmosphere, and more. There will be several different tractors and farmers to talk about how they are used for farming.

Let’s Bike & Hike Mississippi – Jackson – Saturday

Bring your bike & helmet to participate in recognition of high blood pressure education month & kick-off to the Empowering Communities for a Healthy Mississippi (ECHM) conference.

YMAN Green Ribbon Run – 5k – Natchez – Saturday

Wear your green ribbons, green shirts, green shoes, green dresses, or anything green! Come out and beat the pavement to stop the stigma on mental health.

Byram Spring Fling – Byram – Saturday

The event includes a petting zoo, free food, face painting and giveaways.

Moon Taxi Live at Martin’s Downtown Outdoor Concert Series – Jackson – Saturday

Since forming in 2006, Moon Taxi have brought their genre-bending musicality to a boldly adventurous body of work, all while taking their live show to leading festivals across the country and sold-out runs at such iconic venues as the Ryman Auditorium.

Blender Concert Series – Jackson – Saturday

7evenThirty and Andrew Bryant will perform in the Blender Concert Series.

The Molly Ringwalds – Jackson – Saturday

The Molly Ringwalds’ show is loaded with the visual enormity and glam that encompassed the essence of the 80s music scene.

The Hot, Sizzling Musical World of Bill Summers – Natchez – Saturday

Presented by The Natchez Festival of Music: World-class music styles of Jazz, Latin, Afro-Cuban, Rhythm & Blues, Soul, Funk, Dance, and more.

Brian Jones at Key City Brewing Company – Vicksburg – Saturday

Live music will begin at 7:00 p.m. at Key City Brewing Company.

Carole King Home Again at the Strand Theatre – Vicksburg – Saturday

The show will begin at 7:00 p.m. at the Strand Theatre.

Red: A Taylor Swift tribute at Ameristar Casino – Vicksburg – Saturday

Live music will be from 8:00 p.m. until midnight at Ameristar Casino.

Central Mississippi Acoustic Music Association – Clinton – Saturday

You will enjoy a mix of folk, country, and blue-grass music by talented local musicians.

2023 Renaissance Marathon Festival – Ridgeland – Saturday & Sunday

The festival is a two-day weekend kicking off with a 5k and a 10k on Saturday followed by a 13.1-mile half marathon and a 26.2-mile full distance marathon on Sunday.

The Loyola Project and One Night in March – Jackson – Sunday

Visitors are invited to a screening of the documentaries The Loyola Project and One Night in March at the Two Mississippi Museums.

The Sunday Brunch Party – Jackson – Sunday

Presented by Jxn Black Pride, enjoy the best brunch in town, along with bottle-less mimosas and great music.

Claws for Cause 2023 – Natchez – Sunday

Claws for a Cause outreach fundraiser is a large-scale annual event at Trinity that completely benefits charity.

Pine Belt:

StoryWalk at the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum – Hattiesburg – Saturday

StoryWalk transforms the pages of a book into signs laid out on a trail inviting families, children, caregivers, teachers and others to follow the path of pages.

VetFest 2023 – Hattiesburg – Saturday

VetFest 2023 will provide public and friendly outreach to allow our Veteran population a platform to showcase/canvas their services or products and connect with each other.

Be Well. A Family Day to Learn, Play & Grow Together – Laurel – Saturday

Be Well is a free event that will take place at South Central Place in Laurel. The event will feature topics for parents on Psychology, Developmental Stages, Teenage Struggles, Lifestyle Management, Health and Wellness.

History Alive at Landrum’s Homestead & Village – Laurel – Saturday

There will be music from Southern Strings Dulcimers, broom-making demonstrations, a blacksmith, wood carvers, cloggers, an antique engines and tool show, quilters, and a soldier’s encampment.