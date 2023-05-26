JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (May 26 through 28) around Mississippi.

Central Mississippi:

Observing Memorial Day 2023 at Vicksburg National Military Park – Vicksburg – Friday

Every year on the Friday before Memorial Day, a United States flag is placed at each individual grave site in remembrance of the sacrifice so many have made for the country. Join other volunteers and National Park Service staff in continuing this tradition.

Paint Workshop – Clinton – Friday

Bring your canvas and paint along with friends. Step by step instructions, paint and brushes provided.

Mack Daddy Live Under the Hill – Natchez – Friday & Saturday

Bring your friends and your boogie shoes and experience Natchez nightlife at the oldest saloon on the Mississippi River!

Zippty Zoo Day – Jackson – Saturday

Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy a day at the zoo filled with animal encounters and fun enrichment activities, among other activities.

Memorial Day Weekend Veterans’ Car Show – Pearl – Saturday

S.H.I.E.L.D. Corvette Club of Mississippi and other guest car clubs are joining their efforts once again to honor fallen heroes by raising funds to support local Veterans during the holiday weekend. All makes and models of cars, trucks, and bikes are welcome to join in this event.

Mississippi Farmers Market – Jackson – Saturday

From persimmons to peaches, from bok choy to butter beans, the Mississippi Farmers Market is the one place to go for the freshest fruits and vegetables that are grown in the state.

An Evening with Amy Allen and Abbey Layne – Natchez – Saturday

The set list is an eclectic mix of soul, blues and yesterday and todays pop!

Central Mississippi Acoustic Music Association – Clinton – Saturday

Musicians will play a mix of folk, country, and bluegrass music.

Permian Monsters: Life Before the Dinosaurs Exhibit – Jackson – Saturday & Sunday

Step back in time nearly 300 million years when bizarre-looking animals dominated life on land and sea. Learn about the greatest extinction the world has ever seen.

Exhibition: Splash & Bubbles: Dive In, Lend a Fin! – Jackson – Saturday & Sunday

Join Splash, Bubbles and the Reeftown Rangers to explore marine biology, ocean science and different ocean ecosystems at the Mississippi Children’s Museum.

Shade Tree Musicians – Clinton – Sunday

The Sunday jam session invites the public to join with an instrument or sing along. You will hear acoustic country, bluegrass, and gospel music.

Pine Belt:

Family Bingo – Laurel – Friday

Bingo is held on the last Friday of each month from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Show your Library Card and receive a free bingo card.

Hattiesburg Community Arts Center Art Market – Hattiesburg – Saturday

This event hopes to engage locals and visitors to take part in the Hub City’s creative economy while celebrating local artists.