JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (May 5 through 7) around Mississippi.

Central Mississippi:

Tougaloo College Two Rivers Gala – Jackson – Friday

The night will feature dynamic openers, UNFAZED Show and Band, and “Godmother of Soul” Patti LaBelle as the headliner.

Owl Prowl – Jackson – Friday

This family-fun evening event will include guided night hikes with museum naturalists, live nocturnal animal programs, discovery activities for kids, and campfire stories complete with s’mores.

Red, White & Blue Air Show – Vicksburg – Friday, Saturday and Sunday

This event will be at the Southern Heritage Air Foundation Museum Hangar.

Ridgeland Fine Arts Festival – Ridgeland – Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Help celebrate Ridgeland’s live music, outdoor, and dining offerings.

Lucky Leaf Expo – Jackson – Friday and Saturday

Lucky Leaf Expo Jackson is an event for cannabis professionals and job seekers in Mississippi.

Pearl Day – Pearl – Saturday

Country star Carly Pearce will help celebrate the City of Pearl’s 50th anniversary as the headliner for the 2023 Pearl Day Concert.

Santé South Food & Wine Festival – Ridgeland – Saturday

This culinary showcase for a great cause benefits Alzheimer’s disease research and clinical care.

Kat Williams: 2023 And Me Tour – Jackson – Saturday

Kat Williams is currently on a multi-city comedy tour, touring with some of the hottest comedians to date.

Night on the Town – Jackson – Saturday

Night on the Town is perfect for couples planning a date night or individuals looking for a night out.

FunnyMaine Live – Jackson – Saturday

This is a fully seated show. All tickets are general admission. All seats are first come, first serve.

Natchez Trace Century Ride – Ridgeland – Saturday

Bicycles from all over the nation will ride through parts of Ridgeland and along the Natchez Trace Parkway.

Canton Festival – Canton – Saturday

There will be entertainment, food, space jumps and face painting.

Marine Discovery Day – Jackson – Saturday

Want to learn about shark biology or how shrimp are caught? Curious about Mississippi’s marine fishes? Then this is the event for you!

Mississippi Farmers Market – Jackson – Saturday

From persimmons to peaches, from bok choy to butter beans, the Mississippi Farmers Market is the one place to go for the freshest fruits and vegetables that are grown in the state.

Sista Strut 3K Breast Cancer Walk – Jackson – Saturday

Sista Strut aims to heighten awareness about the issues of breast cancer in women of color, as well as provide information on community resources.

Michael D. Johnson Memorial Foundation 5K Walk/Run – Jackson – Saturday

Donations and registering for the walk/run supports the funding of scholarships. To date, the foundation has awarded over $20,000 in scholarship money to JPS students for over 10+ years.

Mississippi Community of Lupus Warriors – Annual Walk 2023 – Byram- Saturday

This is a family friendly event so bring the kiddos, too.

Spectacular, Spectacular: A Broadway Gala Concert – Natchez – Saturday

Music from Broadway’s biggest hits.

Candlelight Tour at The Towers – Natchez – Saturday

Spend a lovely evening with owners James and Ginger Hyland at the Grandest Mansion in Natchez and the most Elegant Home in Mississippi with collections of the Finest and Most Unique Antique pieces in the South.

Frühlingsfest – Vicksburg – Saturday

Expect delicious beer releases, exceptional food, traditional polka music, and fun times for all.

McLaurin Day Festival – Florence – Saturday

There will be concessions, art vendors, a photo booth, car show and games.

Battle of Vicksburg – Vicksburg – Saturday and Sunday

The Battle of the Bats is a sanctioned USSSA youth travel baseball tournament.

One Mic 2 – Jackson – Sunday

One Mic 2 is free hiphop/soul showcase featuring performances by Kool Kid Ridge, $lick 4 Stacks, Bamm Jones, Flower Chile, and Malik Ca$h.

Pine Belt:

Browsin’ the Hub City – Hattiesburg – Friday

Southern Browsers returns to Hattiesburg for the 2nd Annual Browsin’ the Hub City ADGA Sanctioned Dairy Goat Show.

Live at Five H’Burg – Hattiesburg – Friday

There will be live music from Royal Horses as part of National Travel & Tourism Week 2023.

New Exhibit at the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum – Hattiesburg – Friday, Saturday and Sunday

The Hattiesburg Pocket Museum has a new exhibit every month, so be sure to head downtown for a small surprise!

USM Golden Eagles Baseball – Hattiesburg – Friday, Saturday and Sunday

The Golden Eagles face the South Alabama Jaguars.

Remember & Honor Golf Tournament – Hattiesburg – Saturday

Soldiers Freedom Outdoors will host our 1st Annual Charity Golf Tournament at Shadow Ridge Golf Club.

Red Dress Run Through Camp Shelby – Hattiesburg – Saturday

Come run the Red Dress Run Through Camp Shelby race in Hattiesburg.

Midtown Sounds – Hattiesburg – Saturday

Bring your blankets / lawn chairs, and get ready for a night of fun in midtown Hattiesburg!

Annual Day In The Park – Laurel – Saturday

Day in the Park is the Laurel Arts League’s largest annual event, which takes place the first Saturday each May in Mason Park.

Forrest/Lamar DU Crawfish Boil & Corn Hole Tournament – Hattiesburg – Saturday

Tickets will be available at the door.

Rockin’ Acceptance 2023 – Laurel – Saturday

All proceeds from this event helps send local kids to Kamp Kaleidoscope hosted by TEAAM.

Okatoma Festival 5K – Collins – Sunday

Come run the Okatoma Festival 5K race in Collins.