JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (November 10-12) around Mississippi.

Central Mississippi:

Chest Fever Presents: The Last Waltz – Jackson – Friday

Chest Fever & friends for a celebration of The Band’s 1976 iconic concert event – The Last Waltz.

Veterans Day Parade and Memorial Service – Vicksburg – Friday

The Vicksburg Veterans Day program will begin at 10:00 a.m. Downtown Vicksburg. The parade starts at Belmont Street and ending at Washington and Jackson Street. The Veterans Day Ceremony will be at 11:00 a.m. in the Rose Garden on Monroe Street.

Angels on the Bluff – Natchez – Friday and Saturday

This three-day event showcases local talents representing some of the intriguing cemetery residents abiding among the thousands of hallowed souls at rest here since its establishment in 1822 for those of varying heritage, faiths, and beliefs.

Plein Air Natchez – Natchez – Friday and Saturday

This event is a fundraiser for ArtsNatchez Gallery and will support the 2024 youth artist grant program.

Allumer Natchez – Natchez – Friday and Saturday

The light based exhibition and festival moves to Downtown Natchez, illuminating Main Street and The Mississippi River Bluff, making this year’s event more accessible than ever.

Harvest Fest – Jackson – Friday and Saturday

Live demonstrations throughout the museum grounds will give visitors a glimpse of Mississippi’s past and show the impact agriculture has made on our lives.

Ridgeland Scarecrow Trail – Ridgeland – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

The scarecrows will be displayed among the beautiful fall landscape and festive pumpkins.

Permian Monsters: Life Before the Dinosaurs Exhibit – Jackson – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Step back in time nearly 300 million years when bizarre-looking animals dominated life on land and sea. Learn about the greatest extinction the world has ever seen.

Picasso Landscapes: Out of Bounds – Jackson – Saturday & Sunday

The first museum exhibition to showcase Pablo Picasso’s landscapes and the first ever Picasso solo exhibition to visit Mississippi.

ZooChilla – Jackson – Saturday

ZooChilla aims to re-energize the concert venue at the Jackson Zoo by bringing a fun, laid-back festival with music, food, community booths, a kids’ zone, and shopping to the facility.

Township Blues Festival – Ridgeland – Saturday

This inaugural event promises a soulful celebration of the genre with an exceptional lineup featuring Cedric Burnside and Brandon ‘Taz’ Niederauer. Ghost Town Blues Band, Jarekus Singleton, Jimmy ‘Duck’ Holmes, and other special guests join the artists performing at the Concert Green at the Township at Colony Park.

Metro Jackson Heart Walk – Jackson – Saturday

The Metro Jackson Heart Walk is a family-friendly, non-competitive, non-timed 5K walk.

Olde Towne Holiday Market – Clinton – Saturday

With over one hundred artisans and vendors, the Holiday Market highlights handcrafted items ranging from paintings and pottery to metalwork, monogramming, and jewelry.

Holiday Open House – Jackson – Saturday

This event will feature music and vendors such as Ella Robinson with Stitch Craft by Ella, Grit Girl, Indianola Pecan House, and more.

Museum Merriment – Jackson – Saturday

Join Dr. Wesley Shoop, the author of “Mississippi’s Natural Heritage”, for a book signing and guided nature photography hike on the Museum’s trails to learn about the flora and fauna in LeFleur’s Bluff State Park.

McDonald’s Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour – Jackson – Saturday

This cross-culture experience brings top artists, who are leading change and pushing the envelope in gospel music, to a stage near you.

Vicksburg National Military Park Free Day – Vicksburg – Saturday

In honor of Veterans Day, visitors can enjoy free admission at the Vicksburg National Military Park.

Belhaven Football – Jackson – Saturday

The Blazers hosts Brevard in their final regular game of the season at the Belhaven Bowl Stadium.

Mississippi Farmers Market – Jackson – Saturday

From persimmons to peaches, from bok choy to butter beans, the Mississippi Farmers Market is the one place to go for the freshest fruits and vegetables that are grown in the state.

Natchez Farmer’s Market – Natchez – Saturday

There will be live fresh produce, baked goods, fresh dairy, and arts and crafts all from local growers and artists.

Green Oak’s 63rd Christmas Open House – Jackson – Sunday

Explore unique offerings from local vendors and be the first to shop Green Oak’s exclusive Christmas collection.

Holiday Host & Toast Open House – Natchez – Sunday

The open house event with Downtown Merchants returns to kick-off the Christmas Shopping season.

Christmas Open House at Hal Garner at Nest – Natchez – Sunday

Sip, Sample, & Shop!

Pine Belt:

24-Hour Veterans Memorial Wall Vigil – Hattiesburg – Friday

Each year, USM’s Air Force ROTC Honor Guard begins a 24-hour vigil at Veterans Memorial Park to honor all who have died while serving in the armed forces.

Hub City Lost Music Festival – Hattiesburg – Friday

There will be various food and art vendors, along with furry friends from Southern Pines.

Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg Charity Ball – Hattiesburg – Friday

The fundraiser will feature music, a golf cart raffle, a jewelry raffle and a silent auction.

YWCO BINGO – Laurel – Friday

Bingo Night at the Y! Organizers will collect monetary donations to help the Veterans Museum.

LRMA Historic District Walking Tour – Laurel – Friday

Join Museum Director George Bassi for an engaging and informational walking tour of Laurel’s historical district.

Walk for Alzheimer’s Holiday Paint Party – Laurel – Friday

Get ready to unleash your creativity and make unforgettable memories.

New Exhibit at Hattiesburg Pocket Museum – Hattiesburg – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

The Hattiesburg Pocket Museum has a new exhibit every month, so be sure to head downtown for a small surprise!

Veterans Day Music – Laurel – Saturday

Join the Veterans Memorial Museum to celebrate and honor American Veterans of all Wars for Music – Veterans Remember the Rhythm and Rhymes of the Times.

Petal Jaycees Veterans Day Chili Cook-Off – Petal – Saturday

Don’t miss the chance to spice up your day and savor a variety of mouthwatering chilis. Bring your friends, bring your appetite! All proceeds benefit Disabled Veterans of Hattiesburg – Chapter 62 and the Petal Jaycees.

Empty Bowls – Hattiesburg – Saturday

Choose a beautiful, unique handcrafted pottery bowl, then enjoy a simple lunch of soup, bread, dessert & beverage from local restaurants.

Farmers Market – Hattiesburg – Saturday

Attendees can purchase from their local vendors, experience good music, games, yoga, and more.

Veterans Day Cocktail Social – Hattiesburg – Saturday

This event will be held at the African American Military History Museum.

Walking with Pride Fashion Show – Hattiesburg – Saturday

The event will take place at the Jackie Dole Community Center. The show includes a designer from Texas that will showcase their looks.

Front Street Art Market – Hattiesburg – Saturday

Come shop on Front Street!

Hattiesburg Botanical Garden Renaissance Faire – Hattiesburg – Saturday and Sunday

Step back in time and immerse yourself in a world of chivalry, whimsy, and medieval merriment at the first-ever Renaissance Faire hosted at the enchanting Hattiesburg Botanical Garden.

Sugar Plum Tea Party – Hattiesburg – Sunday

Guests of all ages are invited to this holiday event.

Symphonic Winds Concert – Hattiesburg – Sunday

The Symphonic Winds performs a variety of musical styles, focusing on new literature written for the college band.