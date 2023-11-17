JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (November 17-19) around Mississippi.

Central Mississippi:

Food Truck Friday – Jackson – Friday

This will be a multi-vendor event that will allow the food truck community to come together and provide good food and a great customer experience for the businesses and employees in the Greater Downtown Area.

Holiday Stroll at Highland Village – Jackson – Friday

With live music, Santa sightings, and festive cocktails, there’s no better way to get in the holiday spirit.

Belhaven Block Party – Jackson – Friday

There will be live music, snacks, special cocktails, ice cream & more.

Bigfoot’s Revenge – Natchez – Friday

Bigfoot’s Revenge is a tale of unity conquering greed amidst Mount Shasta’s wild spirit!

The 1877 Signature Event – Jackson – Friday

Get ready to experience an unforgettable evening of elegance and entertainment at the 1877 Signature Event, hosted by the Development Foundation at Jackson State University.

The Detectives Comedy Dinner Theatre – Vicksburg – Friday

Enjoy big laughs and a fantastic three-course dinner.

Warren Central High School Madrigals Singe Feaste – Vicksburg – Friday

Tickets are $30 and include a Renaissance-themed dinner.

Bigfoot Birthday Bash – Natchez – Friday and Saturday

In celebration of the region’s Bigfoot lore, Natchez plays host to an annual event known as the Bigfoot Birthday Bash.

Handworks Holiday Market – Jackson – Friday and Saturday

The Handworks Holiday Market brings hundreds of artisans and entrepreneurs to the Mississippi Trade Mart for a unique shopping experience.

Pickleball MLP Tournament – Ridgeland – Friday and Saturday

The Club at The Township is having a pickleball tournament.

57th Annual Tri-State Rodeo Finals – Jackson – Friday and Saturday

Top 15 TSRA Cowboys And Cowgirls in Bareback & Bronc Riding, Breakaway Roping, Calf Roping, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, Barrel Racing & Bull Riding Plus The Dixie National Flag Girl Competition.

Magic of Lights – Brandon – Friday, Saturday and Sunday

The Magic of Lights will return to Brandon for a vibrant, drive-through holiday-themed lights display.

Permian Monsters: Life Before the Dinosaurs Exhibit – Jackson – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Step back in time nearly 300 million years when bizarre-looking animals dominated life on land and sea. Learn about the greatest extinction the world has ever seen.

Picasso Landscapes: Out of Bounds – Jackson – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

The first museum exhibition to showcase Pablo Picasso’s landscapes and the first ever Picasso solo exhibition to visit Mississippi.

Soul Bowl – Jackson – Saturday

The Jackson State Tigers take on Alcorn State University. Come live up the game day experience!

A Very Merry Night – Jackson – Saturday

A Very Merry Night is MCM Partners’ family fundraiser that serves as the premiere holiday event of the year by taking place on the opening night of MCM’s popular holiday exhibit, Journey to the North Pole.

2023 Chili Cook Off – Ridgeland – Saturday

Enjoy a spicy day of food, prizes, and family fun in search of who can make the best chili in Madison County, all for a worthy cause.

12ks for the Holidays – Jackson – Saturday

The 12k run, 5k run and 5k walk winds through the beautiful historic Cedars of Fondren neighborhood.

Sasquatch Symposium – Natchez – Saturday

Featured guests include MK Davis, renowned Bigfoot researcher and Discovery Channel documentary participant. Additional guests include John Killian, paranormal researcher and podcast personality from Ex V Planis, and Brandon “The Gator Man” McCranie, Bigfoot Birthday Bash founder and local cryptid historian.

Rhode Island Monument Rededication – Vicksburg – Saturday

The Vicksburg National Military Park will host a rededication ceremony for the Rhode Island Memorial.

Mississippi Farmers Market – Jackson – Saturday

From persimmons to peaches, from bok choy to butter beans, the Mississippi Farmers Market is the one place to go for the freshest fruits and vegetables that are grown in the state.

Natchez Farmer’s Market – Natchez – Saturday

There will be live fresh produce, baked goods, fresh dairy, and arts and crafts all from local growers and artists.

Journey to the North Pole – Jackson – Sunday

Journey to the North Pole transforms the Gertrude C. Ford Exhibition Hall into a magical winter village of twinkling lights and train cars.

Renaissance Holiday Open House – Ridgeland – Sunday

Sip and shop while you get in the holiday spirit!

WellsFest CARES Concert Series – Jackson – Sunday

A concert featuring the Barry Leach Band, helping musicians in need. WellsFest CARES serves as an emergency fund for musicians.

Reindeer Roundup – Vicksburg – Sunday

Activities feature live music by Ralph Miller, a special appearance by Santa Claus, Christmas appetizers, and a cash bar.

Pine Belt:

Greensky Bluegrass – Hattiesburg – Friday

or two decades now, Greensky Bluegrass have been building an empire, brick by brick. They are widely known for their dazzling live performances and relentless touring schedule, but that is only the tip of the complex tale of the five musicians that make up Greensky Bluegrass.

LRMA Historic District Walking Tour – Laurel – Friday

Join Museum Director George Bassi for an engaging and informational walking tour of Laurel’s historical district.

Wine Down Downtown Laurel – Laurel – Friday

Laurel Main Street will be selling re-usable, collector-style wine cups for $20, which will allow you to walk around downtown enjoying unlimited wine tastings at all participating merchants.

Repertory Dance Concert – Hattiesburg – Friday and Saturday

Each dance concert features uniquely choreographed works for the concert stage that showcase technique and performance in different genres.

New Exhibit at Hattiesburg Pocket Museum – Hattiesburg – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

The Hattiesburg Pocket Museum has a new exhibit every month, so be sure to head downtown for a small surprise!

Sugar Cane Syrup Making – Laurel – Saturday

Syrup maker Jack Staples will be making cane syrup the old-fashioned way…with a mule!

Holiday Open House – Hattiesburg – Saturday

Sip, shop, dine, stroll, and celebrate in downtown Hattiesburg as they kick off the holiday season.

Holiday Expo and Christmas Market – Hattiesburg – Saturday

Get downtown for the 12th annual Boujee Boss Holiday Expo and Christmas Market. Early holiday shopping, good food, and family fun are all included at this free event!

Pinebelt Holiday Expo – Hattiesburg – Saturday

Finds gifts including art, home décor, jewelry, clothing, toys, specialty foods and kitchen items.

Merry Marketplace – Laurel – Saturday

You’re invited to the 5th annual Merry Marketplace at the Magnolia Center! Shop from over 100 vendors.

Forrest County Farmers Market – Hattiesburg – Saturday

You’ll find fresh fruit and vegetables, jellies, baked goods, casseroles, soaps, flowers & more.

Downtown Walking Food Tours – Hattiesburg – Saturday

Learn about the food and connect with Hattiesburg’s vibrant culinary scene. All food tastings (enough for a satisfying lunch) are included in the price.

HAC Emerging Artists and High School Exhibit – Hattiesburg – Saturday

Hattiesburg Arts Council recognizes up-and-coming local artists with an annual Emerging Artists Exhibit & High School Loft Exhibit.

Southern Miss Powwow – Hattiesburg – Saturday

An annual tradition, the Southern Miss Powwow will return to Spirit Park to celebrate the culture and traditions of Native peoples.

USM Madrigals Concert – Hattiesburg – Saturday

The USM Madrigal Singers will present a collection of Renaissance and Chamber music.

Wargaming Weekends – Hattiesburg – Saturday

Test out your new army, play a casual Sigmar game with a friend, practice for the next big tournament, or get your league match in.

Fall Festival – Hattiesburg – Saturday

Main Street United Methodist Church will host family fun for the entire family. There will be games, bingo, a cake walk, and live music.

Southern Miss Chamber Singers – Hattiesburg – Sunday

The concert will be led by talented graduate conductors and feature a vast range of pieces from the choral genre.