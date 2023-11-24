JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (November 24-26) around Mississippi.

Central Mississippi:

D(eb)ATE NIGHT – Jackson – Friday

Two of the South’s most dynamic podcasts join forces to create an engaging live experience that promises to offer some much needed “grown folks” entertainment.

City of Vicksburg Tree Lighting – Vicksburg – Friday

The City of Vicksburg Tree Lighting presented by Vicksburg Main Street begins at 5:00 pm at Washington Street Park.

Sunnyside’s Annual Thanksgiving Feast – Jackson – Friday

Begin your holiday season with a delicious Thanksgiving meal and wine created by the most celebrated Hostess & Home Chef in Natchez, Colleen!

Murder on Candy Cane Lane – Natchez – Friday and Saturday

Enjoy a comical evening featuring the Holiday Murder Mystery Dinner Show with a delightful dinner and a merry cast of quirky Suspects!

Magic of Lights – Brandon – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

The Magic of Lights will return to Brandon for a vibrant, drive-through holiday-themed lights display.

Journey to the North Pole – Jackson – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Journey to the North Pole transforms the Gertrude C. Ford Exhibition Hall into a magical winter village of twinkling lights and train cars.

Canton Christmas Festival – Canton – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

The opening weekend of the Canton Christmas Festival will feature the Merchants Open House.

Christmas Pilgrimage Tour – Natchez – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

The Christmas tours offer a delightful blend of tradition, history, and holiday cheer, allowing you to immerse yourself in the unique yuletide charm of Natchez.

Christmas Home Tours at Sunnyside – Natchez – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Known as “The Biltmore of Natchez” Sunnyside houses up to thirty of the most beautifully and individually decorated Christmas Trees by Sunnyside’s famous “Elf Squad.”

Permian Monsters: Life Before the Dinosaurs Exhibit – Jackson – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Step back in time nearly 300 million years when bizarre-looking animals dominated life on land and sea. Learn about the greatest extinction the world has ever seen.

Picasso Landscapes: Out of Bounds – Jackson – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

The first museum exhibition to showcase Pablo Picasso’s landscapes and the first ever Picasso solo exhibition to visit Mississippi.

Christmas in Natchez presents Annual Lighting of the Christmas Tree – Natchez – Saturday

Come and kick-off the Christmas Season with the Annual Lighting of the Christmas Tree in the heart of downtown Natchez.

Holiday Train – Pearl – Saturday

The tour helps raise donations and awareness for the important work that food banks do in their communities.

Candy Cane Lane Film Screening – Jackson – Saturday

The Mississippi Film Society, in partnership with Amazon Prime, is pleased to invite you to a free preview screening of Candy Cane Lane.

Teddy Bear Tea at Fête – Natchez – Saturday

There will be a fancy high tea to begin the holiday season in style with your kids and grandkids!

Annual Open House and Studio Sale – Natchez – Saturday

Natchez, Mississippi artist, Conner Burns, invites the community to his private studio once a year to celebrate at his Annual Open House and Studio Sale.

Netterville Jewelry’s 2023 Christmas Fine Jewelry Giveaway – Natchez – Saturday

People may register to win this fine jewelry in the Store that day.

Mississippi Farmers Market – Jackson – Saturday

From persimmons to peaches, from bok choy to butter beans, the Mississippi Farmers Market is the one place to go for the freshest fruits and vegetables that are grown in the state.

Natchez Farmer’s Market – Natchez – Saturday

There will be live fresh produce, baked goods, fresh dairy, and arts and crafts all from local growers and artists.

Christmas in Natchez – Natchez – Sunday

Christmas in Natchez is a month long event featuring the lighting of a 34 foot tree on Main Street, lights and events in Memorial Park, choral music and singing, food trucks, rides for the kids, and an appearance by Santa Claus at Home Bank.

Old-Fashioned Christmas Open House – Vicksburg – Sunday

Experience Downtown Vicksburg’s first sights, sounds, and scents of the holiday season. Santa will be downtown at Crawford Square.

Sensory Friendly Hours at MCM – Jackson – Sunday

On this day, guests can enjoy fall-fun activities centered around gratitude during this holiday season! These hours are designed for children with sensory difficulties.

Pine Belt:

New Exhibit at Hattiesburg Pocket Museum – Hattiesburg – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

The Hattiesburg Pocket Museum has a new exhibit every month, so be sure to head downtown for a small surprise!

USM Football v. Troy – Hattiesburg – Saturday

The Golden Eagles will face Troy at M.M. Roberts Stadium.

Downtown Ellisville Christmas Open House – Ellisville – Saturday

Participating locations this year are The Coffeehouse, Hildy Pearls, Carol’s Marketplace, Bennie & Mae’s, and The Bennie Bloomer.

Forrest County Farmers Market – Hattiesburg – Saturday

You’ll find fresh fruit and vegetables, jellies, baked goods, casseroles, soaps, flowers & more.

Downtown Walking Food Tours – Hattiesburg – Saturday

Learn about the food and connect with Hattiesburg’s vibrant culinary scene. All food tastings (enough for a satisfying lunch) are included in the price.

Christmas at Landrum’s Homestead and Village – Laurel – Saturday and Sunday

Join Landrum’s for their 40th Annual Christmas at the Village.