JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (November 3-5) around Mississippi.

Central Mississippi:

Food Truck Friday – Jackson – Friday

Food Truck Friday will be held every first, third and 5th Friday of the month at Smith Park.

Belhaven Block Party – Jackson – Friday

There will be live music, snacks, special cocktails, ice cream and more.

Live at Five – Natchez – Friday

Live at Five is a free, family-friendly concert series on the bluff overlooking the Mississippi River held in the Fall and Spring.

Misery Needs Company – Natchez – Friday

Misery Needs Company will play live at Bowie’s Rabbit Hole. There will be food and drinks.

Mistletoe Marketplace – Jackson – Friday and Saturday

In its 43rd year, this shopping extravaganza with hundreds of vendors from around the state and nation takes place at the Mississippi Trade Mart.

Phillis Wheatley Poetry Festival – Jackson – Friday and Saturday

The Margaret Walker Center will host the 50th anniversary reconvening of the Phillis Wheatley Poetry Festival.

Dance Teachers United – Vicksburg – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Workshops, conventions, competitions, and community, Dance Teacher United elevates dance teachers throughout the south.

Ridgeland Scarecrow Trail – Ridgeland – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

The scarecrows will be displayed among the beautiful fall landscape and festive pumpkins.

What the Constitution Means to Me – Jackson – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

The play is a love letter to the constitution, giving it new life and imagining how it will shape the next generations of Americans.

Permian Monsters: Life Before the Dinosaurs Exhibit – Jackson – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Step back in time nearly 300 million years when bizarre-looking animals dominated life on land and sea. Learn about the greatest extinction the world has ever seen.

JSU Football – Jackson – Saturday

The Jackson State Tigers take on Texas Southern at home!

Millsaps Football – Jackson – Saturday

Millsaps closes out their regular season against Southwestern. It’s also Senior Day.

American Constellation – Jackson – Saturday

Jubilant voices & vivid classics — featuring pianist Randy Klein & vocalist Aurelia Williams.

Community Curation Day – Jackson – Saturday

Professional photo curator Jeff Rogers will demonstrate how to preserve photographs. Visitors may bring in family photographs for advice on how to preserve, store, and display precious family images.

Vicksburg Vintage Motorcycle Show – Vicksburg – Saturday

This antique cycle show will be open to motorcycles produced before 1990 only. Over 15 awards will be given including best of show, people’s choice, and class awards. There will be live music and door prizes.

5K-10K-Fun Run – Be the Light – Flowood – Saturday

The morning will be filled with races, snacks, door prizes, pre-race stretching, and more. Mississippi Boychoir members will be in attendance and sing a few selections.

Mississippi Farmers Market – Jackson – Saturday

From persimmons to peaches, from bok choy to butter beans, the Mississippi Farmers Market is the one place to go for the freshest fruits and vegetables that are grown in the state.

Natchez Farmer’s Market – Natchez – Saturday

There will be live fresh produce, baked goods, fresh dairy, and arts and crafts all from local growers and artists.

We Need to Talk – Jackson – Saturday and Sunday

Kinetic Etchings Choreographer Marlita Hill presents an evening of dance.

Little Satchmo Screening – Jackson – Sunday

The film is a documentary about the hidden “lovechild” of world-famous jazz musician Louis Armstrong, who was believed to be childless.

Vicksburg Poker Run – Vicksburg – Sunday

The top five poker hands of the day will win a prize, with 2nd place – 5th place receiving a total of $1000 in Slot Play from the casinos, and a Harley Davidson FLTRX for the top hand Grand Prize winner!

Pine Belt:

National Juried Painting Exhibition – Hattiesburg – Friday

A national juried art exhibition of paintings made by artists from across the U.S., juried by USM alum, Ken Weathersby.

Connoisseurs Series presents Amina Figarova Jazz Sextet – Hattiesburg – Friday

The Amina Figarova Jazz Sextet has graced the stage of Jazz Festivals and renowned clubs all over the world. She is known both for her piano performance and composing, and with her group, she delivers a double dose of thrilling performances to audiences everywhere.

LRMA Historic District Walking Tour – Laurel – Friday

Join Museum Director George Bassi for an engaging and informational walking tour of Laurel’s historical district.

New Exhibit at Hattiesburg Pocket Museum – Hattiesburg – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

The Hattiesburg Pocket Museum has a new exhibit every month, so be sure to head downtown for a small surprise!

USM Football – Hattiesburg – Saturday

The Golden Eagles will face ULM at M.M. Roberts Stadium.

Make a Difference Day – Hattiesburg – Saturday

City leaders encourage neighborhood associations, civic groups, student organizations and more to take on the challenge of hosting or participating in service projects throughout the Hub City.

First Saturday – Hattiesburg – Saturday

Downtown businesses will host their own unique events during each First Saturday.

Open Mic Night – Laurel – Saturday

Open Mic Night returns to Lee’s Coffee & Tea. Local musicians, poets, etc. come and perform original material, as well as covers, for a laid-back, supportive audience.

Movie Night at the Ellisville Branch Library – Ellisville – Saturday

Join the library as they show the sequel to the classic Hocus Pocus! Bring your lawn chairs, blankets, and flashlights. Concessions will be available for purchase, or you are welcome to bring your own.

Hub City Floating Art Gallery – Hattiesburg – Saturday

A collection of different local artists will be suspended from the support beams of the Switchyard.

Community Literacy Day – Hattiesburg – Saturday

Each child will receive one book to take home and an opportunity to sign up for a library card.

Christmas Open House – Laurel – Sunday

Kick off your holiday shopping with the Downtown businesses and enjoy in-store specials, giveaways, music and more!

Amahl and the Night Visitors – Hattiesburg – Sunday

“Amahl and the Night Visitors” is a family-friendly opera and has been enduringly popular since its premier in 1951