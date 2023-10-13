JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (October 13-15) around Mississippi.

Central Mississippi:

Cedars Show Open House – Jackson – Friday

Open House for Ellen Langford paintings with many paintings of all sizes available for purchase. Come by and buy art, or just visit with the artist.

Taylor Swift – The Eras Tour – Jackson – Friday

The special opening day at the Capri Theatre includes a photo booth and a Taylor Swift impersonator.

Your Cheatin’ Heart: Hank Williams Centennial Celebration – Jackson – Friday

Duling Hall will celebrate the 100th anniversary of Hank Williams’ birth. Enjoy small plates from Saltine or Opera Happy Hour before the show, starting at 6:00pm.

Skate Party Fundraiser – Jackson – Friday

Join Bean Path and Black Girls Skate for a night full of family fun with roller skating and skateboarding during JSU’s Homecoming weekend at the Bean Barn.⁣

Belhaven Block Party – Jackson – Friday

There will be live music, snacks, special cocktails, ice cream and more.

Live at Five – Natchez – Friday

Live at Five is a free, family-friendly concert series on the bluff overlooking the Mississippi River held in the Fall and Spring.

Concrete Studio – Jackson – Friday

You will be able to hear great stories from local creatives. Food and drinks will be provided.

Living History – Jackson – Friday

“Living History” is aimed to provide us with an immersive and authentic encounter with historical events.

Pumpkin Adventure – Jackson – Friday and Saturday

The event will include a hayride around the museum grounds and Small Town, Miss., a complimentary snack of cookies and milk, a self-guided tour of the Heritage Center Gallery, two corn pits to play in, a straw maze and a small pumpkin of choice to take home.

Night of the Dead Movie Night – Natchez – Friday and Saturday

Come dressed as your favorite zombie and enjoy the movie on the big screen!

Soul Fallidays – Natchez – Friday and Saturday

Locals and out of towners are invited to unwind, connect, and celebrate life with new and old friends, as they groove to the sounds of Jazz, Funk, R&B, Southern Soul, Gospel, Disco and more. Southern favorites like cornmeal fried catfish and fried chicken will be available for purchase.

Cycle Out Kids Cancer – Ridgeland – Friday and Saturday

Ridgeland Recreation and Parks is hosting a fundraising bike ride to support the Children’s of Mississippi Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders.

Mississippi State Fair – Jackson – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

The 164th Mississippi State Fair returns Thursday, October 5 through Sunday, October 15 with familiar midway rides, games and food, music and exhibits, and additional activities and events.

Euro Fest – Ridgeland – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Euro Fest is an all-European automobile and motorcycle show. The event will be held at the Renaissance at Colony Park.

Permian Monsters: Life Before the Dinosaurs Exhibit – Jackson – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Step back in time nearly 300 million years when bizarre-looking animals dominated life on land and sea. Learn about the greatest extinction the world has ever seen.

Natchez Garden Club’s Fall Pilgrimage Tour – Natchez – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Showcasing tours of 12 exceptional Historic Homes from the late 1700s to the early and mid 1800s.

Jackson State Homecoming Parade – Jackson – Saturday

JSU Tiger fans will line the streets of Downtown Jackson to celebrate the 2023 Tiger team prior to taking on Alabama State at The Vet!

JSU Football – Jackson – Saturday

It’s homecoming for the Jackson State Tigers as they take on Alabama State!

Oktoberfest – Pearl – Saturday

Main Street Pearl will host the 2nd Annual Oktoberfest and first-ever Pirates of the Pit, ARRR-B-Que Battle!

Highland Village Fall Fest – Jackson – Saturday

Hollywood Feed will be hosting Yappy Hour featuring seasonal cocktails from Tuk Tuk Boom. Show off your pet’s Halloween costume at the pet parade. Rescue Revolution will be on property with adoptables. Families can take home their own jack-o-lantern from our pumpkin craft table.

Harvest Festival – Flowood – Saturday

There will be a lot of fun activities for families with younger children. The will be face painting, crafts, games, refreshments and more!

Natchez Festival of Music: Your Cheatin’ Heart – Natchez – Saturday

David Church, who is recognized as the number one Hank Williams tribute artist in the world, will present all of Hank’s hit tunes along with Terri Church and the David Church Band.

View Partial Solar Eclipse – Vicksburg – Saturday

Participants can earn a special Solar Eclipse Junior Ranger Badge by completing activities in a Solar Eclipse Junior Ranger booklet. Free solar eclipse viewing glasses will be provided for those who participate in the program.

Over the River Run – Vicksburg – Saturday

After the race, enjoy entertainment, fun, and refreshments for all participants.

Second Saturday – Vicksburg – Saturday

Second Saturday is an opportunity for the community to shop downtown, listen to live music, learn from featured artists and artisans, and much more.

Mississippi Farmers Market – Jackson – Saturday

From persimmons to peaches, from bok choy to butter beans, the Mississippi Farmers Market is the one place to go for the freshest fruits and vegetables that are grown in the state.

Natchez Farmer’s Market – Natchez – Saturday

There will be live fresh produce, baked goods, fresh dairy, and arts and crafts all from local growers and artists.

I Know What You Made Last Summer Halloween Art Market – Jackson – Saturday

A Halloween-themed art market showcasing some of Jackson’s finest artists featuring handmade and uniquely conceptualized work from local artists and vendors.

Fall Into Clinton Olde Towne Market and Pet Parade – Clinton – Saturday

The market offers handcrafted items including woodwork, jewelry, candles, apparel, and more. Shoppers enjoy live music and a number of dining options.

It’s Fall Y’all Carnival – Vicksburg – Saturday

Activities will include decorating a small pumpkin, playing in a jump house, and all sorts of carnival games like corn hole, limbo, and more! Games will include small prizes!

Good To See You Tour – Jackson – Saturday

On the Good To See You tour, Henry Rollins will faithfully recount the events of his life in the brief pre-COVID period since the last tour and when things got even stranger over the last several months.

CARA’s Wine Tasting – Ridgeland – Saturday

This fundraising event will include an assortment of fabulous wines from local wine distributors along with charcuterie and sweets table to pair with the different wines.

Fall Brawl Pickleball Tournament – Vicksburg – Saturday and Sunday

This two-day event will be at Halls Ferry Park.

Fat Tire Festival – Ridgeland – Saturday and Sunday

The event will feature two full days of live music and some of the best mountain bike racing in the Southeast.

Martin’s Downtown BBQ Competition – Jackson – Sunday

Anyone can attend the event for free and sample all the competing BBQ recipes then vote on your favorite for People’s Choice Winner.

Pumpkins in the Park – Jackson – Sunday

Pumpkins in the Park kicks off the fall and celebrates the fun and creativity in Belhaven. Each child gets a free pumpkin to decorate while supplies last.

The Only Doctor Screening – Jackson – Sunday

The film documents Dr. Karen Kinsell’s effort to keep her rural clinic open in Clay County, Georgia, one of the poorest counties in the state.

Pirate and Princess Party – Vicksburg – Sunday

This event will from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Vicksburg Convention Center.

Pine Belt:

Hattiesburg Restaurant Week – Hattiesburg – Friday and Saturday

Those in the Pine Belt can indulge in exclusive specials and menu favorites at more than 40 Hattiesburg restaurants.

New Exhibit at Hattiesburg Pocket Museum – Hattiesburg – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

The Hattiesburg Pocket Museum has a new exhibit every month, so be sure to head downtown for a small surprise!

Taste of the South Food Truck Fest – Hattiesburg – Saturday

Join the Hattiesburg Jaycees and some of the best food vendors from around the South to enjoy live music and great food!

Pride in the Park – Hattiesburg – Saturday

There will be live music performances by Margaret Sciolino and Sweetie. There will be performances by Dioma Dollup, Ivy White, Pink Femonade and Thighly Minogue.

Pinebelt Pride After Party – Hattiesburg – Saturday

There will be performances by Aqua Jett, Diamond Andrews, Martyna Elegants, Parris DuNoire Foxx, Precious Demoriea, Tara Shay Montgomery, Vanilla Galore and special guest Jade Jolie, from Ru Paul’s Drag Race and Dragula!

Ghost Hunting at the Library – Laurel – Saturday

Magnolia State Paranormal, a group that investigates paranormal activity all over Mississippi, sets up at the Laurel-Jones County Library to investigate various areas of the library.

Crafternoon & Hocus Pocus Showing – Hattiesburg – Saturday

Watch Hocus Pocus while creating your own magic potions. All materials will be provided.

Fall Festival at the Market – Hattiesburg – Saturday

Local vendors will be selling fresh fruits and veggies, homemade jams & jellies, body care, fresh baked goods and so much more!

Ole Tyme Fall Festival – Laurel – Saturday and Sunday

Fun for the whole family with old tyme games, homemade ice cream, pony rides, cake walk, and more!