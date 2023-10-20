JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (October 20-22) around Mississippi.

Central Mississippi:

Blender Concert Series & Birthday Celebration – Jackson – Friday

The Blender Concert Series will keep the celebration going with some special musical lineups.

Disco with the Devil – Jackson – Friday

Join Gyasi and special guest Ladygun for a trip to the 70s you won’t forget. Come wearing the grooviest 70s fit.

Classics in the Courtyard – Vicksburg – Friday

This event will offer a variety of entertainment through different genres of classical music.

Parade of Pumpkins – Clinton – Friday

Carve, decorate or paint your pumpkin and thing bring it to Clinton City Hall on Friday or place it on display on the hay bales along Jefferson Street in front of City Hall beginning October 23.

Natchez Balloon Festival – Natchez – Friday and Saturday

The Natchez Balloon Festival, established in 1986, is a weekend of hot-air balloons and outstanding live music!

2nd Annual Oktoberfest – Jackson – Friday and Saturday

There will be a ceremonial tapping of the keg, a street party, music, food and Oktoberfest Beer. Glass and porcelain steins will be available for purchase.

Pumpkin Adventure – Jackson – Friday and Saturday

The event will include a hayride around the museum grounds and Small Town, Miss., a complimentary snack of cookies and milk, a self-guided tour of the Heritage Center Gallery, two corn pits to play in, a straw maze and a small pumpkin of choice to take home.

Natchez Merry Market – Natchez – Friday and Saturday

This event will feature more than 150 vendors.

Vintage Market Days – Jackson – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

The market features original art, antiques, clothing, jewelry, architectural salvage, handmade treasures, home decor, outdoor furnishings, food trucks and other treats, seasonal plantings and a little more.

Kings and Queens of Ink Tattoo Convention – Jackson – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

The first-ever Kings & Queens of Ink Tattoo Convention coming to Jackson will showcase all the Kings & Queens of Ink from all over Mississippi and out of the state.

Natchez Garden Club’s Fall Pilgrimage Tour – Natchez – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Showcasing tours of 12 exceptional Historic Homes from the late 1700s to the early and mid 1800s.

Permian Monsters: Life Before the Dinosaurs Exhibit – Jackson – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Step back in time nearly 300 million years when bizarre-looking animals dominated life on land and sea. Learn about the greatest extinction the world has ever seen.

Brandonplatz – Brandon – Saturday

Enjoy an afternoon of tasting eight German inspired beers, as well as from a few local breweries, traditional Oktoberfest games, contests, live music, a kid’s zone, a movie at sunset, and German-inspired limited appetizer menus.

Archaeology Fair – Jackson – Saturday

Guests will experience the world of archaeology through games, interactive modern technology demonstrations, and more. Families who collect four stamps in a “Passport in Time” at different booths will receive four tickets to the Two Mississippi Museums.

Boo!seum – Jackson – Saturday

Superheroes, princesses, and silly monsters alike are invited to the Mississippi Children’s Boo!seum for carnival games, creepy-crawly crafts, and and create your own yummy Halloween treats!

McRaven Candlelight Tours – Vicksburg – Saturday

Guests will be guided by candlelight through a darkened McRaven, and in each room, there will be a ghost hunt telling you their story firsthand.

Witches’ Brunch – Vicksburg – Saturday

Grab your finest pointy hat, most magical cloak, and your broom for a wickedly fabulous brunch. There will be Halloween-themed food, unique libations, live music, and more.

Belhaven Football – Jackson – Saturday

The Blazers host Methodist at the Belhaven Bowl Stadium for homecoming 2023.

Millsaps Football – Jackson – Saturday

Millsaps takes on Centre at Harper Davis Field for homecoming.

Belhaven Hills Classic – Jackson – Saturday

Races include an 8k, a Bier Run and a one-mile fun run.

Mississippi NICA More Kids on Bikes Try it Out Mountain Bike Ride – Jackson – Saturday

This free event is an opportunity for students to discover mountain biking through fun games and activities led by licensed mountain bike coaches and Mississippi Interscholastic Cycling League staff.

Chip & Sip Golf Mixer Round 2 – Jackson – Saturday

Learn how to golf, participate in fun games & activities, win prizes, enjoy a nice drink, and meet someone new!

Mississippi Symphony Orchestra Back to Back – Jackson – Saturday

The music of piano men Billy Joel & Elton John — returning by popular demand Jeans ’n Classics.

Jackson Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale – Jackson – Saturday

Tons of books will be available for prices that can’t be beat. Jackson Friends of the Library will get first dibs from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m.

MMA Fall Plant Sale – Jackson – Saturday

MMA garden staff and volunteers will be on-site to answer gardening questions and help pick out plants that will overwinter and be a delight during the spring.

Mississippi Farmers Market – Jackson – Saturday

From persimmons to peaches, from bok choy to butter beans, the Mississippi Farmers Market is the one place to go for the freshest fruits and vegetables that are grown in the state.

Natchez Farmer’s Market – Natchez – Saturday

There will be live fresh produce, baked goods, fresh dairy, and arts and crafts all from local growers and artists.

Crappie Fishing Tournament – Ridgeland – Saturday and Sunday

There will be a 100% minimum payback guaranteed in both divisions. Top 10 in each division will qualify for National Championship.

Peter Pan: A Musical Adventure – Jackson – Saturday and Sunday

Audiences will be enchanted as Peter Pan, Wendy, and her siblings fly to adventures in Neverland in Jackson Academy’s production of “Peter Pan: A Musical Adventure.”

Johnny Cash: Official Concert Experience – Jackson – Sunday

Using state-of-the-art technology, Johnny Cash’s rich, iconic baritone has been lifted from archival concert footage and recordings, enabling the “Man in Black” to perform his biggest hits – “I Walk the Line,” “Ring of Fire” – with a live band again!

The Great Pumpkin Hunt – Ridgeland – Sunday

Attendees are asked to wear fun costumers. There will be candy, fairytale photos and pumpkins galore!

Protect Your Peace Festival – Jackson – Sunday

The “Protect Your Peace” Fest is a Yoga, Music, and Arts Festival for the City of Jackson and surrounding areas.

Pine Belt:

Wine Down Downtown Laurel – Laurel – Friday

Laurel Main Street will be selling re-usable, collector-style wine cups for $20, which will allow you to walk around downtown enjoying unlimited wine tastings at all participating merchants.

Pink Friday – Hattiesburg – Friday

Celebrating breast cancer survivors and honor those still in treatment. There will be a live band, host, singers, food, and an open bar.

Hot Glass Festival – Hattiesburg – Friday and Saturday

This year, there will be a BlackSmith Forging Competitions. There will be live music, a bonfire and plenty of food on site.

Zoo Boo – Hattiesburg – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

The annual Zoo Boo Halloween Party at the Hattiesburg Zoo will take place nightly from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. beginning Friday, October 20 and running through Monday, October 30.

South Mississippi Fair – Laurel – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

There will be entertainment, fair food, wildlife and crop exhibits, stock shows, and carnival rides!

New Exhibit at Hattiesburg Pocket Museum – Hattiesburg – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

The Hattiesburg Pocket Museum has a new exhibit every month, so be sure to head downtown for a small surprise!

Scary Movie Saturday – Hattiesburg – Saturday

To celebrate Halloween, there will be a Scary Movie Saturday in Town Square Park. There will be a showing of “Monsters, Inc.” and “Night of the Living Dead.”

Ghost Hunting at the Library – Laurel – Saturday

Magnolia State Paranormal, a group that investigates paranormal activity all over Mississippi, will set up at the Laurel-Jones County Library to investigate various areas of the library.

Saturday Market – Hattiesburg – Saturday

People can come out and purchase from their local vendors, experience good music, games, yoga, and more.

Fuel to Fight 5K – Hattiesburg – Saturday

All proceeds will benefit the purchase of gas cards for cancer patients in need.

Social on Short Seventh – Laurel – Saturday

There will be several vendors set up with one-of-a-kind handcrafted items, live entertainment, face painting, and balloon art.

Mississippi’s Walk for Diabetes – Hattiesburg – Sunday

There will be a one-mile “Family Fun” walk and a 5K route. There will also be fun festivities for the whole family!