JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (October 27-29) around Mississippi.

Central Mississippi:

Park After Dark – Jackson – Friday

Enjoy two award-winning museums for one ticket where you’ll find spooky science and fantastic family fun activities at this special evening event.

Nightmare on Commerce Street – Jackson – Friday

Hal & Mal’s is transforming into a haunted Halloween warehouse complete with a spooky graveyard, a fortune teller, drink specials, a dance party, photo ops and more.

Boos and Booze Halloween Bash – Natchez – Friday

Join the Krewe of Bon Temps and Ice Queens for this year’s Halloween Bash! The event will benefit the Natchez Children Services.

St. Andrew’s Spooktacular – Ridgeland – Friday

Wear your favorite Halloween costumes and join the St. Andrew’s science department at the McRae Science Center on the North Campus in Ridgeland is transformed into a family-friendly haunted house.

Belhaven Block Party – Jackson – Friday

There will be live music, snacks, special cocktails, ice cream & more.

Classics in the Courtyard – Vicksburg – Friday

This event will offer a variety of entertainment through different genres of classical music.

A Taste of Vicksburg – Vicksburg – Friday

Each month will feature local entertainers, artists, or history buffs to share Vicksburg’s rich culture and history. This month will feature Kendra Reed.

Live at Five – Natchez – Friday

Live at Five is a free, family-friendly concert series on the bluff overlooking the Mississippi River held in the fall and spring.

Pumpkin Adventure – Jackson – Friday and Saturday

The event will include a hayride around the museum grounds and Small Town, Miss., a complimentary snack of cookies and milk, a self-guided tour of the Heritage Center Gallery, two corn pits to play in, a straw maze and a small pumpkin of choice to take home.

The Color Purple – Jackson – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

This musical adaptation of Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel spotlights Celie, a downtrodden young woman whose personal awakening over the course of 40 years forms the arc of this epic story.

The Natchez Open – Natchez – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Located at The Natchez Golf Club at Duncan Park, bring your friends and enjoy a round of golf!

Natchez Garden Club’s Fall Pilgrimage Tour – Natchez – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Showcasing tours of 12 exceptional Historic Homes from the late 1700s to the early and mid 1800s.

Permian Monsters: Life Before the Dinosaurs Exhibit – Jackson – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Step back in time nearly 300 million years when bizarre-looking animals dominated life on land and sea. Learn about the greatest extinction the world has ever seen.

Tunnels to Towers 5K – Jackson – Saturday

The Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk Series was created to honor the heroic life and death of Stephen Siller, a New York City firefighter (FDNY) who lost his life on September 11, 2001.

Mark Anderson Memorial 5K – Ridgeland – Saturday

Lace up your sneakers for this race! Net proceeds will support Rotary International’s ongoing efforts to eradicate polio.

Trick or Treat at the Two Mississippi Museums – Jackson – Saturday

Discover Mississippi history at the scavenger hunt and visit the trick-or-treat stations placed throughout the building for spirited holiday fun.

Trick or Treat Street – Pearl – Saturday

Trick or Treat Street will be held on Old Brandon Road in front of City Hall. There will also be a movie shown at the City Hall Green Space.

Trunk-or-Treat – Pearl – Saturday

This trunk-or-treat will feature Hearses, Hot Rods and Harleys!

Fondren Fright – Jackson – Saturday

There will be trick-or-treating, food trucks, an outdoor movie, a pumpkin painting station, and more!

Jeep or Treat – Madison – Sunday

This is an open community event at Natchez Trace Funeral Home. Bring the family for a night of traditional Trick or Treating with a Jeep twist.

The World’s Greatest Halloween Bash – Ridgeland – Saturday

There will be a costume contest and music party, along with prizes. Attendees must be 21 with a valid ID.

Tunnel of Terror – Vicksburg – Saturday

Held in the tunnels that line the inner courtyard of the Southern Cultural Heritage Center, get ready for skeletons, ghosts, dolls, and more to be lurking in the dark.

Halloween Party – Natchez – Saturday

The Halloween party will feature live music, drink specials and a costume contest.

Huckey’s 2023 Halloween Bash – Natchez – Saturday

There will be a costume contest at midnight with cash prizes. There will also be drink specials all night.

Halloween and Costume Party – Natchez – Saturday

Wear a costume to compete in our annual costume contest! Prizes will be given for multiple categories.

Oktoberfest 2023 – Jackson – Saturday

Get ready for a day of non-stop fun, food, youth talent show and cash prizes, entertainment, and excitement.

Cheesy Halloween IV – Jackson – Saturday

The annual event will bring grilled goodness! Get there before the sandwiches run out.

Longwood Music Fest – Natchez – Saturday

The all-day outdoor music event will feature popular musical artists and bands that pull from a wide range of music including, country, southern rock, funk rock, pop, rhythm and blues.

Travelin’ Jane Band & Duo – Clinton – Saturday

The band will play at Lions Club Park. Refreshed Beverage Truck and Genna Benna will be set up during the event.

An Evening of Songs and Praise – Natchez – Saturday

An evening of songs & praise in the Miss-Lou will feature The Mississippi Mass Choir.

BankPlus Red Beans & BBQ Fest – Jackson – Saturday

Stewpot’s annual fall food festival is back. Teams will serve up red beans and rice, as well as barbecue.

Treat Street and Movies in the Park – Ridgeland – Saturday

Treat Street is a fun, family-friendly, Trick-or-Treating event at The Township. There will also be a movie showing of The Incredibles.

Mississippi Farmers Market – Jackson – Saturday

From persimmons to peaches, from bok choy to butter beans, the Mississippi Farmers Market is the one place to go for the freshest fruits and vegetables that are grown in the state. A Halloween Extravaganza will take place this weekend!

Natchez Farmer’s Market – Natchez – Saturday

There will be live fresh produce, baked goods, fresh dairy, and arts and crafts all from local growers and artists.

Porchfest – Vicksburg – Saturday

There will be music, art, food, and family-friendly activities on Drummond Street! Live music will be performed on historic front porches throughout the day.

Bean Path’s 5 Year Anniversary Celebration – Jackson – Saturday

There will be a variety of interactive sessions and workshops, food vendors, and live music.

Home is Where the Art Is – Jackson – Saturday

“Home is Where the Art Is” is an exploration of the profound connection between art and the spaces people call home.

Spooky ‘Cross Festival – Ridgeland – Saturday and Sunday

Spooky Cross at MagRidge BMX in Ridgeland MS will be October 28 & 29. Be sure to wear a costume!

Rubber Duck Scavenger Hunter – Natchez – Saturday and Sunday

Can you find all the rubber ducks hidden in our downtown merchants’ windows? Write down the name of the business where you found each one and then bring you sheet back to ArtsNatchez to pick out your own rubber duck to take home!

Shift and Sizzle/Truck or Treat – Jackson – Sunday

Check out cars and enjoy some food. There will be a truck or treat for the kids. Kids with costumes will get free hamburgers while they last. Food trucks will also be on site.

Fall Fest 2023 – Ridgeland – Sunday

There will be food, a bounce house, truck or treat, a photo booth, popcorn and candy. Costumes are encouraged!

Symphony in the Community – Jackson – Sunday

These collaborative concerts celebrate the rich local talents in the community of music.

Pine Belt:

Booseum at the Museum – Hattiesburg – Friday

The African American Military History Museum comes to life after hours with fangtastic decor, wicked games, creepy-crawly crafts and some howling good food!

Rocky Horror Picture Show – Hattiesburg – Friday

With a jump to the left and a step to the right, the Rocky Horror Picture Show, featuring Hattiesburlesque, returns to Hattiesburg’s Historic Saenger Theater.

LRMA Historic District Walking Tour – Laurel – Friday

Join Museum Director George Bassi for an engaging and informational walking tour of Laurel’s historical district as he traces the history and evolution of the city and some of it’s finest homes and structures.

Laurel Garden Club Flower Show – Laurel – Friday and Saturday

Celebrating the generosity of the gift of creating the museum as a tribute to Lauren Rogers by the Eastman Memorial Foundation.

Doctor Faustus – Hattiesburg – Friday and Saturday

This Elizabethan cautionary tale tells the story of a brilliant scholar whose quest for knowledge leads him into a deal with the devil.

Zoo Boo – Hattiesburg – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

The annual Zoo Boo Halloween Party at the Hattiesburg Zoo will take place nightly from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. beginning Friday, October 20 and running through Monday, October 30.

Little Shop of Horrors – Hattiesburg – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

This production will officially open the brand new Paper Warehouse Theater in the Hattiesburg Arts Center this Halloween weekend.

Halloween Weekend – Hattiesburg – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Hattiesburg-Okatoma KOA has RV sites, cabins and tent sites available for this weekend. Halloween events include trick or treating, pumpkin carving, crafts, games, hay rides and haunted trail.

South Mississippi Fair – Laurel – Friday and Saturday

There will be entertainment, fair food, wildlife and crop exhibits, stock shows, and carnival rides!

New Exhibit at Hattiesburg Pocket Museum – Hattiesburg – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

The Hattiesburg Pocket Museum has a new exhibit every month, so be sure to head downtown for a small surprise!

Hattiesburg Halloween Parade – Hattiesburg – Saturday

The parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. at Parkway Heights United Methodist Church on Hardy St. and will end at S. 13th Ave.

Dead Authors Eve – Hattiesburg – Saturday

Dress as your favorite author or literary character and read a scary story or be prepared to hear a few!

Brewhaha – Hattiesburg – Saturday

This exclusive, adults-only Halloween bash supports the Hub City Players while eating, drinking, and dancing! Wear your best costume for a chance to win prizes and enjoy live performances by the talented cast of Little Shop of Horrors!

Trick-or-Treat at the Library – Hattiesburg – Saturday

Come rack up on some candy and explore the library! Costumes are encouraged but not required.

Trunk or Treat at Spacebox Storage – Laurel – Saturday

Join Spacebox Storage for a spooktacular time at their 2nd Annual “Trunk or Treat.”

BooDash, Walk, & Roll – Laurel – Saturday

An ability-inclusive 5K, fun walk or run. Costumes are encouraged.

Fall Fest in the Ville’ – Laurel – Saturday

There will be pony rides, fun jumps, live music, a costume contest, trunk-or-treat, food trucks and homemade treats.

Ghost Hunting at the Library – Laurel – Saturday

Magnolia State Paranormal, a group that investigates paranormal activity all over Mississippi, will set up at the Laurel-Jones County Library to investigate various areas of the library.

Beyond the Label Movie Premiere – Hattiesburg – Saturday

This is an exclusive screening of this new independent film. There will be a red carpet, dinner and after party.

Wheel of Fortune LIVE – Hattiesburg – Sunday

One of the greatest game shows of all time has been adapted into a stage show to give more fans access and more chances to win at Wheel of Fortune LIVE!