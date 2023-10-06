JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (September 29-October 1) around Mississippi.

Central Mississippi:

Food Truck Friday in the Park – Jackson – Friday

Food Truck Friday will be held every first, third and 5th Friday of the month at Smith Park.

Belhaven Block Party – Jackson – Friday

There will be live music, snacks, special cocktails, ice cream & more.

Elanore Swede – Jackson – Friday

Elanore Swede will perform at Duling Hall.

Putting Fore the Cure – Vicksburg – Friday

The Inaugural breast cancer benefit golf tourney will be held on Friday.

Live at Five – Natchez – Friday

Live at Five is a free, family-friendly concert series on the bluff overlooking the Mississippi River held in the Fall and Spring.

Dinner & A Movie – Clinton – Friday

Clinton will host Dinner & A Movie on Friday with a showing of the Super Mario Bros movie.

5th Annual Bikers Weekend – Natchez – Friday and Saturday

The event features live concerts, meet and greets, antique and sports cars, and a showcase of custom motorcycles.

Junkin’ on the River – Natchez – Friday and Saturday

The two-day shopping experience offers door prizes and discounts along an 11 mile course.

Mississippi State Fair – Jackson – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

The 164th Mississippi State Fair returns Thursday, October 5 through Sunday, October 15 with familiar midway rides, games and food, music and exhibits, and additional activities and events.

Sanderson Farms Championship – Jackson – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

The Sanderson Farms PGA Golf Tour is a prestigious event held annually in Jackson, attracting some of the world’s best golfers to compete for the title.

Permian Monsters: Life Before the Dinosaurs Exhibit – Jackson – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Step back in time nearly 300 million years when bizarre-looking animals dominated life on land and sea. Learn about the greatest extinction the world has ever seen.

Murder at the Deadwood Manor – Natchez – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

The mystery dinner guarantees an evening filled with laughter, mystery, and surprises.

Belhaven Football – Jackson – Saturday

Belhaven hosts North Carolina-Wesleyan College at the Belhaven Bowl Stadium.

Millsaps Football – Jackson – Saturday

It’s Homecoming at Millsaps College, taking on rival Rhodes at Harper Davis Field.

Hispanic Heritage Festival – Forest – Saturday

There will be Latinx food and artisan vendors. A soccer tournament will start at 9:30 a.m. There will be live music from Los Jordans and Los Chinelos. There will also be cultural dance performances.

It’s Pride, Y’all 2023 – Jackson – Saturday

The celebration will include a series of panel discussions, local vendors, food trucks, live music sets, DJ sets, and drag performances.

Mississippi Symphony Orchestra Concert – Jackson – Saturday

This all-Tchaikovsky showcase features three of the composer’s most popular works — Swan Lake, one of the most beloved ballets of all time; Symphony No. 6 “The Patheitique,” his greatest and most captivating symphony; and March Slav his rousingly patriotic tour-deforce.

Archaeology Awareness Day – Jackson – Saturday

Interested in learning how to identify artifacts? Come to Archaeology Awareness Day at the Grand Village of the Natchez Indians.

Mississippi Farmers Market – Jackson – Saturday

From persimmons to peaches, from bok choy to butter beans, the Mississippi Farmers Market is the one place to go for the freshest fruits and vegetables that are grown in the state. This weekend will feature the Great Mississippi Peanut Boil.

Natchez Farmer’s Market – Natchez – Saturday

There will be live fresh produce, baked goods, fresh dairy, and arts and crafts all from local growers and artists.

40th Old Court House Museum Fall Flea Market – Vicksburg – Saturday

The flea market will feature arts & crafts and food booths.

13th Annual Bricks and Spokes – Vicksburg – Saturday

Tour beautiful Downtown Vicksburg and travel the brick road down to the Old Mississippi River Bridge into the flat land of Louisiana through the rolling hills of Vicksburg and into the Vicksburg National Military Park.

Ghost Hunt at McRaven – Vicksburg – Saturday

Guests take the 8:30 p.m. haunted tour followed by a paranormal investigation. You get to hold the equipment, you get to ask the questions and try to interact with the spirits of McRaven.

Fall Demonstration Day – Ridgeland – Saturday

For your crafty kid, stop by the Bill Waller Craft Center! This storefront for the Craftsmen’s Guild of Mississippi features an endless selection of unique and hand-crafted pieces of artwork.

Pacesetter Plein Air Competition – Ridgeland – Saturday

Over 34 Mississippi artists from across the state will gather to compete at the first annual Pacesetter Plein Air Competition Renaissance at Colony Park.

Natchez Garden Club’s Fall Pilgrimage – Natchez – Saturday and Sunday

Showcasing tours of 12 exceptional Historic Homes from the late 1700s to the early and mid 1800s.

Myrtle Terrace’s NGC Fall Pilgrimage – Natchez – Sunday

Substantial and compact, this Colonial cottage is one of the reclaimed small ante-bellum homes of Natchez.

Pine Belt:

Hocus Pocus Showing – Hattiesburg – Friday

The now-annual showing of Hocus Pocus at Hattiesburg’s Historic Saenger Theater.

Friday Night at Spirit Park – Hattiesburg – Friday

Join students, fans and alumni at Spirit Park for live music, food trucks and a pre-gameday pep rally.

25th Annual Homecoming Golf Tournament – Hattiesburg – Friday

All proceeds from the tournament benefit the Pierce Legacy Scholarship Endowment to provide scholarships to children and grandchildren of select USM alumni.

The Importance of Being Ernest – Hattiesburg – Friday and Saturday

William Carey University Theatre will present the Oscar Wilde comedy, The Importance of Being Earnest.

New Exhibit at Hattiesburg Pocket Museum – Hattiesburg – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

The Hattiesburg Pocket Museum has a new exhibit every month, so be sure to head downtown for a small surprise!

USM Football – Hattiesburg – Saturday

Southern Miss faces Old Dominion at M.M. Roberts Stadium.

USM 2023 Homecoming Parade – Hattiesburg – Saturday

Former Southern Miss baseball coach Scott Berry will serve as grand marshal for the university’s homecoming parade.

First Saturday – Hattiesburg – Saturday

Downtown businesses will host their own unique events during each First Saturday. There’s always something new to discover during First Saturday from block parties, outdoor markets to gallery openings

Oktoberfest – Hattiesburg – Saturday

The annual event celebrates the German heritage of Saint John Lutheran Church and others in Hattiesburg, while the proceeds are given back to community outreach and mission work.

Loblolly Festival – Laurel – Saturday

The 2023 Loblolly Festival will be held in Downtown Laurel. There will be live music, food vendors and other vendors.

2023 Heritage Arts Fest – Laurel – Saturday

This year, Heritage Arts Fest will be celebrating the current LRMA exhibition Van Gogh for All with activities and crafts inspired by his many masterpieces. The program includes hands-on activities and live entertainment.

Hattiesburg Restaurant Week – Hattiesburg – Sunday

Hattiesburg Restaurant Week is the gastro-event of the season, featuring limited-time specials and week-long discounts at local Hattiesburg eateries!

Southern Chorale Tour Preview Concert – Hattiesburg – Sunday

This special event serves as a prelude to the choir’s highly anticipated tour in Michigan this October.