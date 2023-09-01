JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (September 1-3) around Mississippi.

Central Mississippi:

Free Admission to Two Mississippi Museums – Jackson – Friday

In celebration of civil rights veteran Hezekiah Watkins’ birthday, the Two Mississippi Museums will host a free admission day on Friday, September 1.

Food Truck Friday in the Park – Jackson – Friday

Food Truck Friday will be held every first, third and 5th Friday of the month at Smith Park. This will be a multi-vendor event.

Mack Daddy Rocking Under the Hill Saloon – Natchez – Friday and Saturday

Mack Daddy is back rocking Under the Hill Saloon! Bring yourself and your friends and party at the oldest saloon on the Mississippi River!

Murder at the Manor – Natchez – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

“Murder at the Manor” Mystery Dinner guarantees an evening filled with laughter, mystery, and surprises. Set in a picturesque country estate, this interactive comedy event is perfect for audiences of all ages.

Mississippi Braves – Pearl – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

The Mississippi Braves will face Rocket City at Trustmark Park in Pearl.

Gator 3rd All Class Reunion – Vicksburg – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

This three-day event will celebrate the class of 1974 through 1994 Vicksburg High School Graduates.

2023 Mississippi Invitational – Jackson – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

The 2023 Mississippi Invitational is a survey of recent works created by contemporary visual artists living and working in the state. The exhibition will feature works across a variety of media.

Permian Monsters: Life Before the Dinosaurs Exhibit – Jackson – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Step back in time nearly 300 million years when bizarre-looking animals dominated life on land and sea. Learn about the greatest extinction the world has ever seen.

Exhibition: Splash & Bubbles: Dive In, Lend a Fin! – Jackson – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Join Splash, Bubbles and the Reeftown Rangers to explore marine biology, ocean science and different ocean ecosystems at the Mississippi Children’s Museum.

Solidarity Now! 1968 Poor People’s Campaign Exhibit – Jackson – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

This traveling exhibit explores a pivotal grassroots movement of the civil rights era: the Poor People’s Campaign of 1968. Solidarity Now! also examines the six-week protest community in Washington D.C. that called the nation’s attention to the effects of poverty on millions of Americans.

Mississippi Farmers Market – Jackson – Saturday

From persimmons to peaches, from bok choy to butter beans, the Mississippi Farmers Market is the one place to go for the freshest fruits and vegetables that are grown in the state.

Natchez Farmer’s Market – Natchez – Saturday

There will be live fresh produce, baked goods, fresh dairy, and arts and crafts all from local growers and artists.

Brawl on the Bluff – Natchez – Saturday

This pro boxing match will be held at the Mississippi Natchez Auditorium.

Pine Belt:

Pine Belt Fair – Hattiesburg – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

The fair will be held at the Forrest County Multipurpose Center. Attendees can expect fair food and carnival rides.

New Exhibit at Hattiesburg Pocket Museum – Hattiesburg – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

The Hattiesburg Pocket Museum has a new exhibit every month, so be sure to head downtown for a small surprise!

USM Football vs. Alcorn State – Hattiesburg – Saturday

USM’s home opener will be against Alcorn State on Saturday, Sept. 2. The game will start at 6:00 p.m. at M.M. Roberts Stadium.

Open Mic Night at Lee’s Coffee & Tea – Laurel – Saturday

Local musicians, poets, etc. will perform original material, as well as covers, for a laid-back, supportive audience.

HFC Raising Cane’s Labor Day Classic – Hattiesburg – Sunday

Join the Hub City for a great weekend of soccer! With a host of vendors on site or the option of visiting some of the great eateries in the Hub City, enjoy a weekend filled of soccer and have fun with family, friends and teammates.