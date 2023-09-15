JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (September 15-17) around Mississippi.

Central Mississippi:

Food Truck Friday in the Park – Jackson – Friday

Food Truck Friday will be held every first, third and 5th Friday of the month at Smith Park! This will be a multi-vendor event.

Verbal Verses – Jackson – Friday

Verbal Verses is a open-mic formatted showcase that highlights various styles performing art in Mississippi.

Jim Lauderdale – Jackson – Friday

Multi-Grammy award winner and Americana music icon Jim Lauderdale is Live at Duling Hall!

Cocktails at COCO – Natchez – Friday

The cocktail party and sponsorship drive will be held at Conde Contemporary. Tickets support the production costs of Allumer Natchez.

Soul Fusion Festival 2023 – Natchez – Friday and Saturday

On Friday, enjoy BBQ, Blues and brews at the event. On Saturday, enjoy an evening of culinary delight at the Soul Food Fusion Fest/Community Dine or Dinner En Blanc.

“Grace Wins” Red Carpet Gala – Vicksburg – Friday and Saturday

The event will be held at the House of Peace Worship Church.The conference features keynote speaker Dr. Terry Weems, musical guest Kelontae Gavin, and host/speaker Apostle Linda Sweezer-Rowster.

Holiday Market – Jackson – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Organizers said the event is expected to have more than 100 merchants from across the country.

Lend Me A Soprano – Jackson – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Based on Ken Ludwig’s Tony Award-winning Lend Me A Tenor, this madcap screwball comedy features ladies in the leading roles and is guaranteed to leave audiences teary-eyed with laughter!

The Instrumental Avatars Exhibition – Jackson – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

This exhibition presents research into a selection of masks and musical instruments from Central and West Africa in the Department of Art’s permanent collection. It explores the significant role of masquerade and music in various cultures.

Permian Monsters: Life Before the Dinosaurs Exhibit – Jackson – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Step back in time nearly 300 million years when bizarre-looking animals dominated life on land and sea. Learn about the greatest extinction the world has ever seen.

Solidarity Now! 1968 Poor People’s Campaign Exhibit – Jackson – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

This traveling exhibit explores a pivotal grassroots movement of the civil rights era: the Poor People’s Campaign of 1968. Solidarity Now! also examines the six-week protest community in Washington D.C. that called the nation’s attention to the effects of poverty on millions of Americans.

Mississippi College Football – Clinton – Saturday

Mississippi College will face West Georgia in Clinton.

Mississippi Science Fest – Jackson – Saturday

The event showcases science, technology, engineering, and mathematic (STEM) industries, organizations, and innovation happening across the state.

Cruzin’ Clinton Car Show – Clinton – Saturday

Vintage and classic cars parade through the city of Clinton and park for the show located in historic Olde Towne.

River City Toy Swap – Vicksburg – Saturday

This event will be held at Uptown Vicksburg Mall.

The River City Comedy Explosion Tour – Vicksburg – Saturday

This will begin at 8:00 p.m. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. at the Vicksburg Auditorium.

Day of Dignity – Jackson – Saturday

Day of Dignity is a national event dedicated to making a profound impact on the lives of individuals experiencing homelessness or residing in low-income households.

Palomino + Lemon’s – Jackson – Saturday

Palomino is a jazz-funk band from Nashville, TN. Palomino has been described as “a nice mix of indie-pop, jazz, funk, and psychedelic with catchy hooks and soaring melodies.”

PWSAA Benefit Concert – Jackson – Saturday

The Benefit Concert highlights the weekend of events and will be headlined by award-winning performer D-Nice, along with special guests.

Mississippi Farmers Market – Jackson – Saturday

From persimmons to peaches, from bok choy to butter beans, the Mississippi Farmers Market is the one place to go for the freshest fruits and vegetables that are grown in the state.

Natchez Farmer’s Market – Natchez – Saturday

There will be live fresh produce, baked goods, fresh dairy, and arts and crafts all from local growers and artists.

Downtown Sunday Brunch – Vicksburg – Sunday

This event will feature live music. Reservations are encouraged but not required.

Pine Belt:

Friday Night at Spirit Park – Hattiesburg – Friday

Join students, fans and alumni at Spirit Park for live music, food trucks and a pre-gameday pep rally.

Wine Down Downtown – Laurel – Friday

Laurel Main Street will be selling re-usable, collector-style wine cups for $20, which will allow you to walk around downtown enjoying unlimited wine tastings at all participating merchants.

New Exhibit at Hattiesburg Pocket Museum – Hattiesburg – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

The Hattiesburg Pocket Museum has a new exhibit every month, so be sure to head downtown for a small surprise!

USM Football vs. Tulane – Hattiesburg – Saturday

Southern Miss will face Tulane at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg.

Batman Day – Hattiesburg – Saturday

Free Select Batman Comics while supplies last!

Rodney Richardson Water Run – Hattiesburg – Saturday

Runners will race through the beautiful Historic neighborhood in Downtown Hattiesburg before finishing at Town Square Park.

TUFFBURG x The Empire Strikes Back, A Bike Race – Hattiesburg – Sunday

The South Mississippi Trail Alliance is hosting its 10th annual mountain bike race at Lake Thoreau Environmental Center.