JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (September 22-24) around Mississippi.

Central Mississippi:

THEE Tailgate – Jackson – Friday

Catch live performances, food and more – plus appearances from Coach T.C. Taylor and the JSU Tigers!

WC Gorden Classic Concert – Jackson – Friday

The JSU Tiger Athletic Foundation presents the WC Golden Classic Concert featuring After 7, Willie Clayton, Badger, Cupid, P2KDaDiddy, Leroy Allen and Evette Busby.

Liverpool Legends – Jackson – Friday

Experience the complete history of The Beatles, starting with the early mop-top hits, such as I Want To Hold Your Hand, She Loves You, and Twist and Shout. You’ll then take a Magical Mystery Tour down Penny Lane, through the psychedelic era of Sgt. Pepper.

People Eat Culture Festival – Jackson – Friday

The festival explores the spectrum of food & music while redefining the new historic Farish Street experience.

Belhaven Block Party – Jackson – Friday

Terrace will have weekly live music, snacks, special cocktails, ice cream & more at the Belhaven Town Center.

A Taste of Vicksburg – Vicksburg – Friday

Each month will feature local entertainers, artists, or history buffs to share Vicksburg’s rich culture and history. This month will feature Women of the Siege.

Ellen Skrmetti – Jackson – Friday

Ellen Skrmetti is a Birmingham based Instagram based comedian who gained and audience with “If The Queen Died in the South” and her ongoing series “Hey Jesus, It’s Me.”

Barbiecore for a Cure – Natchez – Friday

This fun night is dedicated to raising money for the American Cancer Society. Come in your best Barbie attire, bring your Ken and dance the night away! Enjoy an open bar and appetizers.

Hangar Hangover – Madison – Friday and Saturday

See World War II planes up close and personal. Watch as they take off and fly, and rides are available all day.

MagRidge BMX MS State Championship – Ridgeland – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

The state pre-race will be on Friday, the state qualifier race will be on Saturday and the state championship race will be on Sunday.

Clue on Stage – Madison – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Based on the cult classic film and the popular board game, Clue is a madcap comedy that will keep you guessing until the final twist!

Lend Me A Soprano – Jackson – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Based on Ken Ludwig’s Tony Award-winning Lend Me A Tenor, this madcap screwball comedy features ladies in the leading roles and is guaranteed to leave audiences teary-eyed with laughter!

The Instrumental Avatars Exhibition – Jackson – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

This exhibition presents research into a selection of masks and musical instruments from Central and West Africa in the Department of Art’s permanent collection. It explores the significant role of masquerade and music in various cultures.

Permian Monsters: Life Before the Dinosaurs Exhibit – Jackson – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Step back in time nearly 300 million years when bizarre-looking animals dominated life on land and sea. Learn about the greatest extinction the world has ever seen.

Solidarity Now! 1968 Poor People’s Campaign Exhibit – Jackson – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

This traveling exhibit explores a pivotal grassroots movement of the civil rights era: the Poor People’s Campaign of 1968. Solidarity Now! also examines the six-week protest community in Washington D.C. that called the nation’s attention to the effects of poverty on millions of Americans.

Jackson State Football – Jackson – Saturday

The Jackson State Tigers kick off their home football season with the WC Gorden Classic.

Belhaven Football – Jackson – Saturday

The Blazers take on Greensboro at the Belhaven Bowl Stadium.

Millsaps Football – Jackson – Saturday

Millsaps hosts Hendrix College at Harper Davis Field.

¡LatinFest! – Jackson – Saturday

The event showcases the Latin community, celebrating its rich culture and heritage while fostering connections among people from diverse backgrounds and disciplines.

Food Truck Frenzy – Rankin County – Saturday

Enjoy a day of live music and great food at the Bobby Cleveland Park at Lakeshore on the Reservoir.

Revelry Jackson – Jackson – Saturday

There will be live music, live painting, a shrimp boil and art market.

Music Matters – Vicksburg – Saturday

The event is a pop-culture, feel good story, that pays homage to the R&B music of the 1990s.

Hounds & Sounds – Jackson – Saturday

Join the Animal Rescue Fund MS and Urban Foxes for a special adoption event!

Bowling for Rhinos – Jackson – Saturday

All proceeds will go to Bowling For Rhinos AAZK, the AAZK conservation efforts for rhinos and their habitats.

Youth Fishing Rodeo – Pearl – Saturday

The Youth Fishing Rodeo will be held at Bright Park. Registration starts at 8:00 a.m., and fishing begins at 9:00 a.m.

National Public Lands Day – Jackson – Saturday

Come out to Myrlie’s Garden and celebrate the great outdoors! Local Gardener Norma Michael will provide a workshop on starting and transferring your plants, allowing them to thrive in any setting.

Vicksburg National Military Park Fee Free Day – Vicksburg – Saturday

In honor of National Public Lands Day, visitors can enjoy free admission at the Vicksburg National Military Park.

Mississippi Farmers Market – Jackson – Saturday

From persimmons to peaches, from bok choy to butter beans, the Mississippi Farmers Market is the one place to go for the freshest fruits and vegetables that are grown in the state.

Natchez Farmer’s Market – Natchez – Saturday

There will be live fresh produce, baked goods, fresh dairy, and arts and crafts all from local growers and artists.

JXN Roller Derby – Jackson – Saturday

Come watch this fast-paced, full-contact sport played on quad roller skates.

2023 Fall Pilgrimage – Natchez – Saturday & Sunday

The Pilgrimage Garden Club’s Annual Fall Pilgrimage will be held September 23, 2023 through October 20, 2023.

Pine Belt:

Jim Messina – Hattiesburg – Friday

Don’t miss Jim Messina in concert at the Hattiesburg Saenger Theater!

Hattiesburg Hot Air Balloon Festival – Hattiesburg – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

This event will feature live music, vendors, food trucks, rides, an art exhibit, and more!

New Exhibit at Hattiesburg Pocket Museum – Hattiesburg – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

The Hattiesburg Pocket Museum has a new exhibit every month, so be sure to head downtown for a small surprise!

Great Downtown Duck Hunt – Hattiesburg – Saturday

Two hundred “Ducks” will be hidden throughout downtown Hattiesburg. Among the 200 “ducks” will be three “Special Ducks” and one “Golden Duck.” “Ducks” can be redeemed for prizes at the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum.

End of Summer Movie Night – Petal – Saturday

The event will feature the movie The Sandlot. The movie will begin at sunset. Concessions will be available for purchase, including popcorn, nachos, and more.

“Honoring Our Heroes” Family Fun Fest – Hattiesburg – Saturday

The event will begin with a 5K and one-mile run followed by the 2nd annual Family Fun Fest. There will be vendors, live music and games for kids.

Southern Prohibition Oktoberfest – Hattiesburg – Saturday

Kick off Oktoberfest at SoPro. They will have a new festbier for customers to enjoy.

Fine Art Exhibit & Reception for “Artists Across Borders” – Hattiesburg – Saturday

“Artists Across Borders” is a collaborative group of artists creating & exhibiting works of immigration stories, cultural connections, & social justice.

Carey Piano Studio – Hattiesburg – Saturday

Students of the William Carey University Piano Studio will bring various compositions throughout the night!

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Tournament – Laurel – Saturday

The tournament is open to ages 10-17. Switch and controls will be provided by the library.