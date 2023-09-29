JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (September 29-October 1) around Mississippi.

Central Mississippi:

Belhaven Block Party – Jackson – Friday

There will be live music, snacks, special cocktails, ice cream & more.

Live at Five – Natchez – Friday

Live at Five is a free, family-friendly concert series on the bluff overlooking the Mississippi overlooking the Mississippi River held in the Fall and Spring.

An Evening with Ron Rash – Jackson – Friday

Ron Rash will read from and sign copies of his new book, The Caretaker, at the Eudora Welty House and Garden.

HairSpritz – Raymond – Frida, Saturday & Sunday

The event will take place at Cain-Cochran Hall on the Raymond campus of Hinds Community College.

Fiber Fun in the ‘Sip – Vicksburg – Friday and Saturday

Fiber fun is back in the ‘Sip, bringing back local and regional know instructors and nationally known fiber instructors with many workshops. There will be jazz and blues music, food concessions, and a cash bar with a themed cocktail.

The Instrumental Avatars Exhibition – Jackson – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

This exhibition presents research into a selection of masks and musical instruments from Central and West Africa in the Department of Art’s permanent collection. It explores the significant role of masquerade and music in various cultures.

Permian Monsters: Life Before the Dinosaurs Exhibit – Jackson – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Step back in time nearly 300 million years when bizarre-looking animals dominated life on land and sea. Learn about the greatest extinction the world has ever seen.

WellsFest – Jackson – Saturday

WellsFest 2023 will benefit Operation Shoestring in Jackson. There will be food trucks, children’s activities and arts and crafts vendors, as well as live music.

Taste of West Jackson – Jackson – Saturday

The event will bring together local chefs, restaurants, food enthusiasts, nonprofit and for-profit vendors, families, and community members. All proceeds from this fundraising event will benefit the Refill Jackson Initiative.

Magnolia Sunset Markets – Jackson – Saturday

The event at The Bean Path will feature Jackson’s young creatives at the market this month!

Oktoberfest 2023 – Vicksburg – Saturday

The 6th Annual Oktoberfest will be held at Key City Brewing Co. Enjoy German-inspired food, as well as German beers.

Wing Dang Doodle Festival – Forest – Saturday

Teams will vie for bragging rights and a $1,000 grand prize for the best grilled, smoked or fried chicken wings in the area.

Mardi Gras Murder Mystery – Natchez – Saturday

Mardi Gras Murder Mystery is a party wherein some of the guests will take the roles of Marshall Inglewood and his guests and staff and play those characters throughout the course of the event.

“Grace Wins” Red Carpet Gala – Vicksburg – Saturday

The Red Carpet Gala will include a dinner and movie showing.

Hoodvency Runway of Health – Vicksburg – Saturday

This event is to encourage physical health activities and testing for common diseases. There will be a get fit bootcamp, Zumba line dance, blood drive and mediation.

2023 Bridging-the-Gap – Vicksburg – Saturday

There will be a host of vendors, agencies, and food vendors at this event.

Mississippi Farmers Market – Jackson – Saturday

From persimmons to peaches, from bok choy to butter beans, the Mississippi Farmers Market is the one place to go for the freshest fruits and vegetables that are grown in the state. This weekend will feature the Great Mississippi Peanut Boil.

Natchez Farmer’s Market – Natchez – Saturday

There will be live fresh produce, baked goods, fresh dairy, and arts and crafts all from local growers and artists.

Fall Market Under the Sea – Vicksburg – Saturday

This event will be from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Vicksburg Park Pavilion.

Unveiling Ceremony: Bust of Hiram Revels – Natchez – Saturday

Zion Chapel A.M.E. Church will celebrate the legacy of Hiram Rhodes Revels with a bust in his honor created by Bob Willis, of Oklahoma.

Walk for Diabetes – Jackson – Sunday

Participants in Mississippi’s Walk for Diabetes Metro Jackson will be able to do a one-mile fun run walk or a three-mile walk.

Sonic Boom Battle of the Bands – Jackson – Sunday

The Jackson State University “Sonic Boom of the South” will host its High School Battle of the Bands.

Local Only Music Festival – Jackson – Sunday

The event will feature performances from many musicians at Hal & Mal’s.

Downtown Sunday Brunch at the Watermark – Vicksburg – Sunday

The event will feature live music. Reservations encouraged but not required.

Pine Belt:

Rum Under the Sun – Hattiesburg – Friday

Guests to The Hattiesburg Zoo will be watching the setting sun while sipping on some rum at the second annual Rum Under the Sun event

Live at Five + National Night Out 2023 – Hattiesburg – Friday

National Night Out in Hattiesburg is a celebration of our community and our partnership with law enforcement and first responders. The kick-off event will include live music, food vendors, touch a truck opportunities for children and meet and greets with our community’s first responders.

Mobile Street Renaissance Festival – Hattiesburg – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

The annual festival will feature live music, family-fun and several food competitions – including the Sho Nuff BBQ, Sweet Potato Pie and Pound Cake contests.

New Exhibit at Hattiesburg Pocket Museum – Hattiesburg – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

The Hattiesburg Pocket Museum has a new exhibit every month, so be sure to head downtown for a small surprise!

Big Rip Classic – Hattiesburg – Friday, Saturday & Sunday

The Big Rip Classic was started by a group of local disc golfers known as Spin Crazy. Their goal is to provide a unique player experience for everyone to enjoy with a competitive tournament environment, camping, players party, live music, firework show, and more.

USM Football – Hattiesburg – Saturday

The Golden Eagles will face Texas State at M.M. Roberts Stadium.

Amy Grant Live in Concert – Hattiesburg – Saturday

Amy Grant will perform at the Saenger Theater in Hattiesburg.

HCAC Art Market – Hattiesburg – Saturday

This event hopes to engage locals and visitors to take part in Hattiesburg’s creative economy while celebrating local artists!